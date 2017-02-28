₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by OpssonD1: 10:00am
Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban and the ensuing heightened security procedures for travelers from outside the U.S. have caused a great deal of trouble for visitors to the country.
On Sunday, though, things got taken to the next level when the Customs and Border Protection office reportedly claimed its latest victim: 28-year-old Celestine Omin, who was traveling from Lagos, Nigeria on business.
Omin, a software engineer at Andela — a tech startup that connects developers in Africa with U.S employers — had a particularly unwelcoming reception when he deplaned at John F. Kennedy Airport and was given a test to prove he was actually a software engineer.
A LinkedIn post detailing Omin's challenging experience explained that upon landing in New York after spending 24 miserable hours on a Qatar Airways flight, he was given some trouble about the short-term visa he obtained for his trip.
According to the post, an unprepared and exhausted Omin waited in the airport for approximately 20 minutes before being questioned by a Customs and Border Protection officer about his occupation. After several questions were asked, he was reportedly brought to a small room and told to sit down, where he was left for another hour before another customs officer entered and resumed grilling him.
"Your visa says you are a software engineer. Is that correct?" the officer reportedly asked Omin. After verbally confirming his occupation, Omin was given a piece of paper and a pen to test his knowledge as a software engineer.
Omin was instructed to answer the following questions:
"Write a function to check if a Binary Search Tree is balanced."
"What is an abstract class, and why do you need it."
According to the LinkedIn post, Omin who has over seven years of experience in his department, was seriously sleep deprived and emotionally flustered by this point. Thus, he felt the questions were "opaque and could have multiple answers." In fact, to him they looked suspiciously like the officer simply Googled, "Questions to ask a software engineer," which he addressed in comments on his Twitter account.
Once Omin was released from the airport, he learned that U.S. Customs even called his employer, Andela, along with New York based firm and client First Access for additional questioning.
Christina Sass, co-founder of Andela, reportedly received the call about Omin, and explained this was the first time any of Andela's engineers have been grilled with questions specific to software engineering.
"Celestine was the first software engineer at one of the most visible e-commerce sites in Africa and is exactly the kind of person we want coming to America and sharing his skills," said Jeremy Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Andela.
"Tapping into brilliant minds like Celestine’s is a huge help to many American companies who are struggling to find talent," Johnson told LinkedIn. "We want to make sure that our team members around the world know what to prepare for and don’t get unnecessarily hassled for their work."
For fear of similar roadblocks taking place in the future, Johnson reportedly reached out to Customs and Border Protection to seek additional information surrounding the mishap with Omin's work visa.
http://mashable.com/2017/02/28/software-engineer-jfk-detained-questioning/#1lv_jPFj.5qw
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:04am
if na lala na snake test them go give am inside the room
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by OpssonD1: 10:05am
fuckingAyaya:HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA... My hand no dey...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Mcowubaba: 10:05am
I wonder what questions the will ask a Muslim porns.tar
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by OpssonD1: 10:07am
Mcowubaba:Una don start again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Donald3d(m): 10:09am
I am i the only one who loves how the americans were apologizing to him
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by OpssonD1: 10:11am
Donald3d:They had to. It's very insulting to say the least.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by enigmatique(m): 10:20am
As @lordbanks said on Techcabal's Radar, are they making artistes sing?
Furthermore, are they making pastors pray? Or testing lawyers in moot courts? Or making athletes do their thing?
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by OpssonD1: 10:33am
enigmatique:
I see your point. It makes no sense at all.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Donald3d(m): 10:47am
OpssonD1:
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Keneking: 11:04am
Amazing interview. Hope he would be offered a full-time employment in US
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Samexdx(m): 11:05am
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by johnsmart02: 11:05am
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by olaolulazio(m): 11:05am
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Firstcitizen: 11:05am
Nothing new here. It is standard procedure in some other EU airports to check that you are what you say you are.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by koladebrainiac(m): 11:05am
awww funniest thing is that some IPOB are the many immigrants that voted for him .they will all get served by Don TRump travel BAN.
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Osama10(m): 11:05am
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by dadebayo1(m): 11:06am
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by tensazangetsu20(m): 11:06am
Mcowubaba:Mia Khalifa comes to mind.
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Allwility: 11:06am
Outrageous!
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by dhtml18(m): 11:06am
I know the dude now, he is a friend and a great programmer on nairaland too.
I am glad he was able to pull through, that question is a very vague one indeed.
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by happney65: 11:06am
I don't think this is about Trump. .The officers at the point of entry might have seen something about him that bothered them..it is a routine check..Stuffs like this have being on even before trump..
Note..I am not a Fan of Trump,just laying out the facts
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Mayydayy(m): 11:06am
I love this.there is nothing wrong in it.
We like to argue based on what we think we know.
Its a natural thing.
He should prove he is a software Engineer.
Period.
He should be able to do that with confidence and pride.
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Speedyconnect5: 11:07am
god pls save my folks
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by BangorNGR: 11:08am
I once watched a program where they said Fela applied for a visa at an embassey and they told him to prove he is a musician by performing a musical note he was given with his band. you can imagine them telling olamide to read a musical note lol.
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Lanretoye(m): 11:08am
if I were him,I would simply say "they've not taught us that one"
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Tazmode(m): 11:09am
Hmmm, Trump and his ban sef
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by dhtml18(m): 11:09am
Lanretoye:and you will land straight in kiri-kiri before you can blink an eye-lid. . .
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Tazmode(m): 11:10am
Lanretoye:Hehehe, na go u dey go be dat
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Luvdk(f): 11:11am
Poor boy
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by Kobicove(m): 11:11am
I wouldn't blame the customs officials...they hear all kinds of lies on a daily basis
|Re: Nigerian Software Engineer given test to prove he is an engineer at JFK Airport by LastSurvivor11: 11:13am
Me wey b home base..
Where America wan see me question
Viewing this topic:
