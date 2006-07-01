₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:14pm
sirfee:
In these kinda land, they need not celebrate!
We come @ em wit everything!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:14pm
Ibrahimovic jooor o,be careful
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:15pm
Kyase:
Yea, we can afford to laugh cos we got this!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:15pm
oshe11:
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:15pm
HARDDON:Sure but Ibrahimovic should be extremely careful.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:16pm
All this visiting keepers ehn
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by drss2(m): 2:16pm
Jakasibo:u don make am.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by potbelly(m): 2:16pm
Zlatan why na...
Jones the goat...
Which kain game be this?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:16pm
HARDDON:sure thing , no need to panic
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by bayocanny: 2:19pm
jones has been cursed from beyond Our defence line is wack!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:19pm
This ref no friendly at all like e name
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by creamylicious(f): 2:20pm
HARDDON:lol
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 2:21pm
sirfee:Lol...another win loading
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:21pm
Zlatan has made a mess of all our attacking chances... Let hope he can get us the winner before he gets sent off
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by TosineGuy(m): 2:22pm
man utd is losing this game, mark my words
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:22pm
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:the guy need two weeks rest
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:23pm
TosineGuy:were you dey watch the game
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:23pm
Half time
MUN 1-1 BOU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Pato23(m): 2:26pm
Mod...please update......
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:27pm
Kyase:Very true... he was more concerned about revenge than attacking the ball, it was all about revenge for him
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:27pm
creamylicious:
This laugh was expected long b4 jones jonsed
Another one please for d two goals we r about to score more
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:27pm
If we no win today , I no go ⌚ our game again at least till Europa final
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:28pm
aieromon:
Where did dis son of a mortal metamophosed from?
N why , of all things, is he reading half time score?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by firstking01(m): 2:28pm
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:Your moniker na sentence abi phrase
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Allylic: 2:28pm
GGMU...wen u av power,u have power
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:30pm
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:but haba ,no, if no you unko
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 2:31pm
ZubbyGodson:draw soup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by awesomet1(m): 2:32pm
There's hanky panky in the EPL's match officiating.
For too many controversies in most games.
Ibrahimovich shouldn't be on the pitch after elbowing the Bournemouth player.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:32pm
ammyluv2002:Sure
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by AndrewFarms(m): 2:32pm
oshe11:
una no care, yet una carry manutd matter for head like say tomorrow no dey
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:33pm
Kyase:The team always comes first.
The ball was within scoring range, we are lucky his indiscretion worked in our favour
