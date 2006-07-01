Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live (4726 Views)

Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live / Manchester United Vs West Ham (1 - 1) - Live / Liverpool Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0) On 17th August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

sirfee:

Man u 1 Bournemouth 1*Jones stupid defender



In these kinda land, they need not celebrate!



We come @ em wit everything! In these kinda land, they need not celebrate!We come @ em wit everything!

Ibrahimovic jooor o,be careful

Kyase:

lol





Yea, we can afford to laugh cos we got this! Yea, we can afford to laugh cos we got this!

oshe11:

Its an Insult for a man U fan to talk abt Chelsea like say we dey drag anytin.....

.



If nt for champions league, europa n relegation battles.... We shud av bn in Pre-season alredi kos d []CHAMPION IS ALREDI KNOWN[/]

HARDDON:







In these kinda land, they need not celebrate!



We come @ em wit everything! Sure but Ibrahimovic should be extremely careful. Sure but Ibrahimovic should be extremely careful.

All this visiting keepers ehn

Jakasibo:

All i need in this game is 1.5 u don make am. u don make am.





Jones the goat...



Which kain game be this? Zlatan why na...Jones the goat...Which kain game be this?

HARDDON:









Yea, we can afford to laugh cos we got this! sure thing , no need to panic sure thing , no need to panic

jones has been cursed from beyond Our defence line is wack!

This ref no friendly at all like e name

HARDDON:



Goal feels creamylicious! lol lol

sirfee:

Cc Ayokunayoolashakirudeen

Cc ovoP

Cc Raemystix

Cc Binchie

Cc Ammyluv2002

Cc 100naira

Cc XD3G

Etc

Where are thou? Is about to go down low.... Lol...another win loading Lol...another win loading

Zlatan has made a mess of all our attacking chances... Let hope he can get us the winner before he gets sent off

man utd is losing this game, mark my words

Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:

Zlatan has made a mess of all our attacking chances... Let hope he can get us the winner before he gets sent off the guy need two weeks rest the guy need two weeks rest 1 Like

TosineGuy:

man utd is losing this game, mark my words were you dey watch the game were you dey watch the game

Half time



MUN 1-1 BOU

Mod...please update......

Kyase:

the guy need two weeks rest Very true... he was more concerned about revenge than attacking the ball, it was all about revenge for him Very true... he was more concerned about revenge than attacking the ball, it was all about revenge for him

creamylicious:

lol

This laugh was expected long b4 jones jonsed





Another one please for d two goals we r about to score more This laugh was expected long b4 jones jonsedAnother one please for d two goals we r about to score more

If we no win today , I no go ⌚ our game again at least till Europa final

aieromon:

Half time



MUN 1-1 BOU



Where did dis son of a mortal metamophosed from?



N why , of all things, is he reading half time score? Where did dis son of a mortal metamophosed from?N why , of all things, is he reading half time score?

Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:

this referee no send us oooo





see ojoro.





Pogba loses as good chance Your moniker na sentence abi phrase Your moniker na sentence abi phrase 2 Likes

GGMU...wen u av power,u have power

Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:



Very true... he was more concerned about revenge than attacking the ball, it was all about revenge for him but haba ,no, if no you unko but haba ,no, if no you unko

ZubbyGodson:

go and sleep.. You need siesta draw soup draw soup

There's hanky panky in the EPL's match officiating.



For too many controversies in most games.



Ibrahimovich shouldn't be on the pitch after elbowing the Bournemouth player. 1 Like

ammyluv2002:

Lol...another win loading Sure Sure

oshe11:

We do nt care...........

.



If nt for champions league, europa n relegation battles.... We shud av bn in Pre-season alredi kos d CHAMPION IS ALREDI KNOWN

una no care, yet una carry manutd matter for head like say tomorrow no dey una no care, yet una carry manutd matter for head like say tomorrow no dey

Kyase:

but haba ,no, if no you unko The team always comes first.





The ball was within scoring range, we are lucky his indiscretion worked in our favour The team always comes first.The ball was within scoring range, we are lucky his indiscretion worked in our favour