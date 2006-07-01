₦airaland Forum

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:14pm
sirfee:
Man u 1 Bournemouth 1*Jones stupid defender


In these kinda land, they need not celebrate!

We come @ em wit everything!
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:14pm
Ibrahimovic jooor o,be careful
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:15pm
Kyase:
lol

grin cheesy

Yea, we can afford to laugh cos we got this!
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:15pm
oshe11:
Its an Insult for a man U fan to talk abt Chelsea like say we dey drag anytin.....
.

If nt for champions league, europa n relegation battles.... We shud av bn in Pre-season alredi kos d []CHAMPION IS ALREDI KNOWN[/]

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:15pm
HARDDON:



In these kinda land, they need not celebrate!

We come @ em wit everything!
Sure but Ibrahimovic should be extremely careful.
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:16pm
All this visiting keepers ehn
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by drss2(m): 2:16pm
Jakasibo:
All i need in this game is 1.5
u don make am. smiley
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by potbelly(m): 2:16pm
Zlatan why na...

Jones the goat...

Which kain game be this?
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:16pm
HARDDON:


grin cheesy

Yea, we can afford to laugh cos we got this!
sure thing , no need to panic
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by bayocanny: 2:19pm
jones has been cursed from beyond Our defence line is wack!
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:19pm
This ref no friendly at all like e name grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by creamylicious(f): 2:20pm
HARDDON:

Goal feels creamylicious!
lol
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 2:21pm
sirfee:
Cc Ayokunayoolashakirudeen
Cc ovoP
Cc Raemystix
Cc Binchie
Cc Ammyluv2002
Cc 100naira
Cc XD3G
Etc
Where are thou? Is about to go down low....
Lol...another win loading
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:21pm
Zlatan has made a mess of all our attacking chances... Let hope he can get us the winner before he gets sent off
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by TosineGuy(m): 2:22pm
man utd is losing this game, mark my words
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:22pm
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:
Zlatan has made a mess of all our attacking chances... Let hope he can get us the winner before he gets sent off
the guy need two weeks rest

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:23pm
TosineGuy:
man utd is losing this game, mark my words
were you dey watch the game
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:23pm
Half time

MUN 1-1 BOU
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Pato23(m): 2:26pm
Mod...please update......
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:27pm
Kyase:
the guy need two weeks rest
Very true... he was more concerned about revenge than attacking the ball, it was all about revenge for him
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:27pm
creamylicious:
lol

This laugh was expected long b4 jones jonsed grin


Another one please for d two goals we r about to score more
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:27pm
If we no win today , I no go ⌚ our game again at least till Europa final grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by HARDDON: 2:28pm
aieromon:
Half time

MUN 1-1 BOU


Where did dis son of a mortal metamophosed from? shocked

N why , of all things, is he reading half time score?
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by firstking01(m): 2:28pm
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:
this referee no send us oooo


see ojoro.


Pogba loses as good chance
Your moniker na sentence abi phrasegrin

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Allylic: 2:28pm
GGMU...wen u av power,u have power
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:30pm
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:

Very true... he was more concerned about revenge than attacking the ball, it was all about revenge for him
but haba ,no, if no you unko
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 2:31pm
ZubbyGodson:
go and sleep.. You need siesta
draw soup
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by awesomet1(m): 2:32pm
There's hanky panky in the EPL's match officiating.

For too many controversies in most games.

Ibrahimovich shouldn't be on the pitch after elbowing the Bournemouth player.

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:32pm
ammyluv2002:
Lol...another win loading
Sure
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by AndrewFarms(m): 2:32pm
oshe11:
We do nt care...........
.

If nt for champions league, europa n relegation battles.... We shud av bn in Pre-season alredi kos d CHAMPION IS ALREDI KNOWN

una no care, yet una carry manutd matter for head like say tomorrow no dey
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 2:33pm
Kyase:
but haba ,no, if no you unko
The team always comes first.


The ball was within scoring range, we are lucky his indiscretion worked in our favour
Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 1) - Live by spirited1: 2:35pm
