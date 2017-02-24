Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm (515 Views)

Manchester United welcome AFC Bournemouth to Old Trafford for their Premier league encounter on 4th of March,2017 .The Reds haven't participated in league action since February 15 due to involvement in other competitions. Buoyed from their recent EFL cup win against Southampton last week Sunday, United will be expected to make light work of a Bournemouth side who aren't really in good form. United won the reverse fixture at the Vitality stadium by 3 goals to 1. Star striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is once again expected to lead the line along with other starting 11 regulars with lineups to be confirmed in a short while. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30PM showing on Sky sports

Yea, Bournemouth is toast 1 Like

Good development

ManUtd (OritaMefa United) Straight Win.. ..

Over 1.5

As much as i hate Man u,,its 100% sure dey"re gonna win,,,but d funny tin is,,,dey"ll still b stuck at d 6th position on d league table,,

I'm expecting an upset for Man U!

Them go peel man u eye today

EPL is wicked o man u have been holding that sixth position tight

manu for life, victory is ours

IT IS OFFICIAL;













MAN UTD is leaving No 6(SIX) Position today after a very long while there. If you believe Man Utd is leaving there as well irrespective of Liverpool Vs Arsenal Game Let me see your hand up

We shall comment in due time. But Draw soup remains my favorite







And may end up in 3rd position this weekend if liverpool beat arsenal



Na Old Trafford be this

Go United

they will still maintain their 6th position





up Blues !!!!!!

Glory! Glory! Man United.

Up United!!!!!

maybe u shld check d table b4 conclusion.... united winning today's match automatically take us to 4th wit 51point den we wait d outcome of our babies match dis evening bt take it or leave it we are moving out of 6th wit a win today

Happy win Man United





meanwhile, space booked..

I would like to see this man united lineup: De gea, Valencia, Baily, Phil jones, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Ander herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh mikhytryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Martial in a 4:3:3 formation

Manchester United are undefeated in 16 league games and 20 in all competitions, a stat that makes the job more difficult for Bournemouth.

Over 2.5



Those that understand, do the needful

up man u

RexEmmyGee:

Over 2.5



Those that understand, do the needful Eyin ti merrybet Eyin ti merrybet

Lineups



Man U: De Gea;Valencia,Jones,Rojo,Shaw;Carrick,Pogba;Mata,Rooney,Martial;Ibrahimovic



Sub's: Romero,Blind,Smalling,Herrera,Lingard,Rashford,Fellaini



Bournemouth: tbc





Mareema harrdon get in here

ItzWonderz:

You lied......... We're stepping up to 5th..........Quote me after the game is over

ItzWonderz:

As much as i hate Man u,,its 100% sure dey"re gonna win,,,but d funny tin is,,,dey"ll still b stuck at d 6th position on d league table,,

Obviously, you havent checked d epl table recently!

Update your brain's data bank.





Bloodz Remains Red!





Obviously, you havent checked d epl table recently!

Update your brain's data bank.

Bloodz Remains Red!

3:0

LesbianBoy:

Today manutd will finally leave 6th position!





wit a game in hand too, oluwa jesu

Manu fans dey happy because say dem dey comot for sixth instead make dem dey think hw dem go qualify for UCL .SMH