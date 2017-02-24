₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by emzreus(m): 10:19am On Mar 01
Manchester United welcome AFC Bournemouth to Old Trafford for their Premier league encounter on 4th of March,2017 .The Reds haven't participated in league action since February 15 due to involvement in other competitions. Buoyed from their recent EFL cup win against Southampton last week Sunday, United will be expected to make light work of a Bournemouth side who aren't really in good form. United won the reverse fixture at the Vitality stadium by 3 goals to 1. Star striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is once again expected to lead the line along with other starting 11 regulars with lineups to be confirmed in a short while. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30PM showing on Sky sports
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by optional1(f): 6:47pm On Mar 02
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Tazdroid(m): 12:21pm
Yea, Bournemouth is toast
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by neonly: 12:22pm
Good development
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by idbami2(m): 12:22pm
ManUtd (OritaMefa United) Straight Win.. ..
Over 1.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by ItzWonderz(m): 12:23pm
As much as i hate Man u,,its 100% sure dey"re gonna win,,,but d funny tin is,,,dey"ll still b stuck at d 6th position on d league table,,
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by femimailbox(m): 12:23pm
I'm expecting an upset for Man U!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Crauxx(m): 12:24pm
Them go peel man u eye today
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Naughtytboy: 12:24pm
EPL is wicked o man u have been holding that sixth position tight
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by iykofias(m): 12:24pm
manu for life, victory is ours
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by oluwadare26(m): 12:24pm
IT IS OFFICIAL;
MAN UTD is leaving No 6(SIX) Position today after a very long while there. If you believe Man Utd is leaving there as well irrespective of Liverpool Vs Arsenal Game Let me see your hand up
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by gretblue: 12:26pm
We shall comment in due time. But Draw soup remains my favorite
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by LesbianBoy(m): 12:27pm
Today manutd will finally leave 6th position!
And may end up in 3rd position this weekend if liverpool beat arsenal
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Lastking147(m): 12:30pm
Dem go hear weeehn
Na Old Trafford be this
Go United
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by frankobinna(m): 12:30pm
they will still maintain their 6th position
up Blues !!!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by sirfee(m): 12:31pm
Glory! Glory! Man United.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by 12345baba: 12:31pm
Up United!!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Temihamzee85: 12:31pm
maybe u shld check d table b4 conclusion.... united winning today's match automatically take us to 4th wit 51point den we wait d outcome of our babies match dis evening bt take it or leave it we are moving out of 6th wit a win today
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Godhead4(m): 12:34pm
Happy win Man United
meanwhile, space booked..
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Dannidom(m): 12:35pm
I would like to see this man united lineup: De gea, Valencia, Baily, Phil jones, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Ander herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh mikhytryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Martial in a 4:3:3 formation
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Lastking147(m): 12:36pm
Manchester United are undefeated in 16 league games and 20 in all competitions, a stat that makes the job more difficult for Bournemouth.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by RexEmmyGee: 12:36pm
Over 2.5
Those that understand, do the needful
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by ucsparks: 12:37pm
up man u
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Lastking147(m): 12:40pm
RexEmmyGee:Eyin ti merrybet
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by emzreus(m): 12:40pm
Lineups
Man U: De Gea;Valencia,Jones,Rojo,Shaw;Carrick,Pogba;Mata,Rooney,Martial;Ibrahimovic
Sub's: Romero,Blind,Smalling,Herrera,Lingard,Rashford,Fellaini
Bournemouth: tbc
Mareema harrdon get in here
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by ZubbyGodson(m): 12:43pm
ItzWonderz:You lied......... We're stepping up to 5th..........Quote me after the game is over
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by HARDDON: 12:44pm
ItzWonderz:
Obviously, you havent checked d epl table recently!
Update your brain's data bank.
Bloodz Remains Red!
3:0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by iykofias(m): 12:45pm
LesbianBoy:wit a game in hand too, oluwa jesu
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by Davidblen(m): 12:47pm
Manu fans dey happy because say dem dey comot for sixth instead make dem dey think hw dem go qualify for UCL .SMH
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth Today At 1:30pm by AndrewFarms(m): 12:47pm
Here are the two line ups.
United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba; Mata, Rooney, Martial; Ibrahimovic. Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford.
Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith, Cook, Mings, Daniels; Surman, Arter, Fraser, Pugh; King, Afobe. Substitutes: Allsop, Cargill, Smith, Gosling, Ibe, Wilshere, Gradel.
