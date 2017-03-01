Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning (2446 Views)

This lingering issue of black-soot in Port Harcourt has become a serious concern! If you go to Trans-Amadi slaughter every evening you will see the same thing. 1 Like

I wonder how the next rain there will be like

But where is lalasticlala sef

Dayumm

Wike will lead their fake arrest again. 2 Likes

Federal Agencies like the Navy and Civil defence applying Crude method of destroying stolen crude and refining camps are the major contributors of sooth and air pollution I'm Rivers state.

The state agencies are helpless since they have no or even limited control over the federal agencies, we are doing gradually I'm the Delta, especially Port Harcourt.



Dear Federal Government Pls come to our aid, the environment isn't our but a mere heritage tp bequeath tp our children. Let's not destroy and dexipate same. 1 Like 1 Share

can't they pass a very strict law to put an end to this madness?.. they r putting people at risk of PAHs cancer ... 1 Like

Sha kill urself. 1 Like









Hmm air pollution We are leaving by his grace

And Wike is working....Hypocritical hypocrites everywhere.

U see well

so the state government can't deploy helicopter/drone to track down the location until people start dying abi? 1 Like

? There was a country.... .. Called

diz 1 small, go owode onirin in lagos and see things!

by the way whos got news about BABATUNDE GBADAMOSI who has been in DSS detention since 7days?

PH may soon become the most health-wisely unsafe city to live in Nigeria. 1 Like

he doesnt have mb, ab

nd MTN dt he has sub has no network signal.

nd MTN dt he has sub has no network signal.

Dangote should just acquire the state and manage its affairs.

hydrocarbons are burning in the air. Rivers state will look like india in a short time .



Imagine how depreciated the quality of live will become, its time to go to the village. 1 Like

I hear say living standards for PH dey hard pass Lagos?

This is a very serious issue. I pity our kids and it is so bad that I am scared of eating bolle as it is always exposed. 1 Like

Time to blame Buhari and go blowup more pipelines sending even more pollution to the air. Cause adding fuel to fire solve all problems.

blame the militant