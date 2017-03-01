₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,655 members, 3,393,176 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 01:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning (2446 Views)
Possible Air Pollution In Port Harcourt / Pollution: 10 Most Toxically Polluted Places On Earth. / Onitsha Tops 20 Worst Cities In The World For Air Pollution (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by QueenEsther1: 11:12am
This lingering issue of black-soot in Port Harcourt has become a serious concern! If you go to Trans-Amadi slaughter every evening you will see the same thing.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by giftedheart1(m): 11:13am
I wonder how the next rain there will be like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by Keneking: 11:17am
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by AngelicBeing: 11:21am
Dayumm
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by olaolulazio(m): 1:25pm
Wike will lead their fake arrest again.
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by lordcabasa(m): 1:25pm
Federal Agencies like the Navy and Civil defence applying Crude method of destroying stolen crude and refining camps are the major contributors of sooth and air pollution I'm Rivers state.
The state agencies are helpless since they have no or even limited control over the federal agencies, we are doing gradually I'm the Delta, especially Port Harcourt.
Dear Federal Government Pls come to our aid, the environment isn't our but a mere heritage tp bequeath tp our children. Let's not destroy and dexipate same.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by GreenMavro: 1:25pm
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by teamsynergy: 1:25pm
can't they pass a very strict law to put an end to this madness?.. they r putting people at risk of PAHs cancer ...
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by KINGwax007(m): 1:26pm
Sha kill urself.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by GodIsFoolish: 1:26pm
WHY IS NIGERIA SYSTEM OF EDUCATION LIKE THIS
Cut-off marks for entrance to Federal UNITY Schools for all 36 states and the FCT
Abia – Male (130) Female (130)
Adamawa – Male (62) Female (62)
Akwa-Ibom – Male (123) Female (123)
Anambra – Male (139) Female (139)
Bauchi – Male (35) Female (35)
Bayelsa – Male (72) Female (72)
Benue – Male (111) Female (111)
Borno – Male (45) Female (45)
Cross-Rivers – Male (97) Female (97)
Delta – Male (131) Female (131)
Ebonyi – Male (112) Female (112)
Edo – Male (127) Female (127)
Ekiti – Male (119) Female (119)
Enugu – Male (134) Female (134)
Gombe – Male (58) Female (58)
Imo – Male (138) Female (138)
Jigawa – Male (44) Female (44)
Kaduna – Male (91) Female (91)
Kano – Male (67) Female (67)
Kastina – Male (60) Female (60)
Kebbi – Male (9) Female (20)
Kogi – Male (119) Female (119)
Kwara – Male (123) Female (123)
Lagos – Male (133) Female(133)
Nassarawa – Male (58) Female (58)
Niger – Male (93) Female (93)
Ogun – Male (131) Female (131)
Ondo – Male (126) Female (126)
Osun – Male (127) Female (127)
Oyo – Male (127) Female (127)
Plateau – Male (97) Female (97)
Rivers – Male (118) Female (118)
Sokoto – Male (9) Female (13)
Taraba – Male (3) Female (11)
Yobe – Male (2) Female (27)
Zamfara -- Male (4) Female (2)
FCT - Male (90) Female (90)
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by olive2000: 1:26pm
We are leaving by his grace
Hmm air pollution
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by tpbehappy(m): 1:27pm
And Wike is working....Hypocritical hypocrites everywhere.
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by obembet(m): 1:27pm
U see well
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by alizma: 1:27pm
so the state government can't deploy helicopter/drone to track down the location until people start dying abi?
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by samtee37(m): 1:27pm
There was a country.... .. Called?
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by mackmanuel: 1:28pm
.
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by Abdulazeez007(m): 1:28pm
diz 1 small, go owode onirin in lagos and see things!
by the way whos got news about BABATUNDE GBADAMOSI who has been in DSS detention since 7days?
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by blazer234: 1:28pm
PH may soon become the most health-wisely unsafe city to live in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by Abdulazeez007(m): 1:30pm
Keneking:he doesnt have mb, ab
nd MTN dt he has sub has no network signal.
dazoll
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by Yinkatolu: 1:30pm
Dem they shack beer for this land o
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by shamecurls(m): 1:30pm
Very lawless state....
Dangote should just acquire the state and manage its affairs.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by quentin06: 1:30pm
hydrocarbons are burning in the air. Rivers state will look like india in a short time .
Imagine how depreciated the quality of live will become, its time to go to the village.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by kuvikimoniii: 1:31pm
Todays games is available, view photo to call for more info and to subscribe call the number below
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by Dildo(m): 1:31pm
I hear say living standards for PH dey hard pass Lagos?
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by collinsy2: 1:31pm
This is a very serious issue. I pity our kids and it is so bad that I am scared of eating bolle as it is always exposed.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by chukslawrence(m): 1:32pm
Hmm
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by Idrismusty97(m): 1:32pm
Time to blame Buhari and go blowup more pipelines sending even more pollution to the air. Cause adding fuel to fire solve all problems.
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 1:34pm
blame the militant
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by OLUWAFUNMISE(f): 1:35pm
|Re: Pictures Of Air Pollution From Nembe Waterside Port Harcourt Seen This Morning by MasterofNL: 1:36pm
Choi!!!
See the way these guys stacked crates of beer almost touching the sky.
These guys they drink oooo.
(0) (Reply)
HEALTHY LIVING Guide-living Healthy+long Life Starts With Few Steps A-B-C / Becoming A Billionaire Is Now Easier Than You Think / Stretch Marks, Scare, Surgery Mark, Injury, Acne And Burns Remover. 4rm India
Viewing this topic: Franchise21(m), Dpearlz, Ninjaman25, liv123, cashreport, Emaimo(m), priestchurch(m), jidefreddie, nwosu35, Godprotectigbos(f), lilcutie8916(m), dannydevito(m), Dildo(m), sleekender(m), anelen(m), chuose2, twosquare, kcjazz(m), ray4life(m), imagyne2002(m), FoxyFlow(m), angelo82, ekunu(f), Egmlltd, Yinkatolu, allrightsir, somegirl1, Timkriss(m), sammycarz(m), jfking2005(m), stanlink(m), Benevee, Aroh48(m), Idrismusty97(m), tunwumi, Ifeanyi4491(m), Joniboi(m), kingkassa, Tipiflexy(m), cstr55, engrobidigbo, Alao046(m), kubusify(f), skedman(m), mykalls(m), TCD, Dinirojones(m), 00Ademi(m), enigma2007(m), MtuMsuper, kellybently(m), woodcook, Sammypope4all(m), ollaxworld, samsard(m), OrientalDuke, sirssb(m), Dc4life(m), oluwasegun007(m), Tundedavies, lade007(m), Freeman50(m), mrdan(m), olowofela01(m), lizaloizaa, brigadier747, melodyirish(m), OLUWAFUNMISE(f), MasterofNL, obeenah40(m), Hendrix94(m), Hemanwel(m), kaz4sure, stagger, ralphmi(m), efembaba(m), Timbercrush, Ologogoro, chiozor, MayorMgbedike(m), tonylaw07(m), ferociouz(m), Ekakamba, Cjdon, GodIsFoolish, PrinceWezy(m), la1(m), strawb(f), nicerichard05, Doug07034780891(m), keche7(f), cidieschat(m), collinsy2, Fmplenty and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28