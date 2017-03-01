₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Ashrush: 2:55pm
This thread is for updates on the construction of a four bedroom bungalow in Minna.
The plot is on a flat land with dimensions 30x39x29x40m.
More to follow shortly...
1 Like
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Ashrush: 3:08pm
Perimeter excavation and dwarf fencing...
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Ashrush: 3:10pm
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Ashrush: 3:11pm
More...
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Ashrush: 3:12pm
And more...
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by twinskenny(m): 3:32pm
This environment look like jos
Good luck sir
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Ashrush: 4:10pm
Thank you sir
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Ashrush: 4:53pm
Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by hedris200: 5:29pm
i wonder how dis get to FP
na jazz
abeg put me tru
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Diamondpicture(m): 5:29pm
Goog
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Badgers14: 5:29pm
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by Lovegisty: 5:30pm
|Re: Construction Project Of A 4 Bedroom Bungalow In Minna by toluxa1(m): 5:30pm
Where in Minna is this?
