|Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Handsome777: 3:45pm
The Majority Leader in the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; and his deputy, Yusuf Lasun, did not brief the House on the true state of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s health after their visit to London, because there was no such resolution in the House mandating them to embark on the trip.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/01/dogara-not-brief-house-reps-buharis-health-house-leader/
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by olayinks007(m): 4:02pm
Buh y dis old cargos dey decieve theirselves like dis nw. They shld continue deceiving their families. Amahdioha wey go strike dem dey gym. Even we self no want here anytin abt is health status abeg. As he himself refuse 2 address we nigerians.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by farouk0403(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Robinhood477: 4:25pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Arewa12: 4:25pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:25pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by khalid6ix: 4:25pm
I pray for my president...wish him speedy recovery.[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by FriendChoice(m): 4:26pm
When The Lion Comes Back By God Grace. Mischief Makers shall become silent naturally.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Amblessed88: 4:26pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by xynerise(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by teebillz: 4:27pm
The people below me may be less busy and therefore, has something to say.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by dayod247(m): 4:27pm
It's obvious the health status of the president is bad. They were simply short of words... lol
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Lovegisty: 4:29pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Lanretoye(m): 4:29pm
they will even be politicizing their stupidity..."they went in personal capacity",and expenses paid from public coffer. you have no idea the course I feel like raining on u as I read your statement.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by prettyiliams(f): 4:31pm
this country na scam abeg
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Ceema1(f): 4:31pm
God bless Mr president
Get well soon sir.
Haters can jump in to lagoon for all we care.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by mcbreeze: 4:32pm
whether alive or dead. It doesn't concern us. The lieing should continue for the zombies but for my people we no give a f*ck.
#free biafra
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by JideAmuGiaka: 4:35pm
dayod247:
He is HELL and hearty.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by smartjohn50: 4:35pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by princeonx: 4:37pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Ceema1(f): 4:37pm
Mr president shall come back healthy insha'allah.
anyone who is not comfortable with that can hug d nearby transformer.
God bless nigeria.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by guychidile: 4:37pm
who ask you to brief us,arbegi one day monkey go go market,if it returns good, if it no return good.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Ceema1(f): 4:40pm
mcbreeze:And who care about ur fvck mtxhewww!
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by TheFreeOne: 4:55pm
You must understand one thing. I’m not sure that they went officially on behalf of the House because there was no such resolution in the House. So, they went in their personal capacities out of concern and not in their official capacities as presiding officers.
I hope they paid for the trip from their personal pockets too.
Bunch of idiats displaying their idiocy with every statement on Buboo medical tourism.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by babyfaceafrica: 4:55pm
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Tee999: 5:01pm
padded house leader
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by jieta: 5:09pm
if the president is ok then let him come and continue from were he stop. there is no need of hide and seek.
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by Wiseb(f): 5:19pm
I really do hope they funded the trip themselves
|Re: Why Dogara Did Not Brief The House Of Reps On Buhari’s Health – House Leader by belovedkonsult: 5:19pm
