Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by lekanolas: 4:21pm
The palace looks mostly like a shed.
http://news.bounce.ng/Content/obas-who-see-me-must-die-20170301
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C-tWdD_ZiY&feature=youtu.be
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Badgers14: 4:24pm
Na waoo.. This oba sef... Does he realize he is living in an uncompleted building with kid servants?
Some obas will likely die of heart attack when they see him because the shame of sharing a similar title with this guy might be unbearable.
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by sarrki(m): 4:25pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:42pm
better than that cri mi nal called onni of ife
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by decatalyst(m): 4:45pm
Be living in abject poverty and continue to claim oba
Hunger never visit you, nah you go first auction the crown sef
Accept Christ as your Lord and savior and experience true freedom!
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by JideAmuGiaka: 4:54pm
This is pure definition of outcast
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by thesicilian: 4:55pm
I am an advocate of traditional values, no matter the level of education we may attain, but I must say that even I am appalled at such a tradition. A true Oba liaises with other fellow traditional rulers to bring peace and development to his people. This is simply a backward belief system that must be overturned.
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by thesicilian: 5:03pm
Drinking of palm wine and eating of snakes are also prohibited in the community.I know someone who will not like this community.
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by agadez007(m): 5:38pm
When is he visiting Oba of Lagos self
To do us all a huge favour
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by princeemmma(m): 5:42pm
so some oba also smoke weed
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by nkwuocha1: 5:43pm
Who takes many Yoruba obas serious? Many of them run palaces filled with Indian hemp smokers and notorious ritualists.
If they are not bringing the foetus of a baby for the oba to look younger, tomorrow they are serving him the privates of a woman to fortify him.
Modified :
You called that guy up there a king? Hahahaaaaa
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by burkingx: 5:43pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by BlueShine(m): 5:44pm
biko this oba is not normal upstairs at all! That little kid sitting right beside him on the floor is suppose to be in school for goodness sake!
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Hennyview: 5:44pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by nairalandfreak: 5:44pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by highrise07(m): 5:44pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Jaytecq(m): 5:44pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Benjom(m): 5:45pm
Lol... This 'oba' funny sha. Baba, we're in 2017 o.
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Sanchez01: 5:45pm
He talks like a drunk
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Dongreat(m): 5:45pm
Look at how miserable he looks and he's referring to himself as "Oba". Royalty my fair a*s. Dude so poor he can't afford a decent servent or a well built throne. Since I was born I have never seen a poor person of royalty. Even the king of kuvuki land is sophisticated, but dude just broke records.
More like "Oba of the toilet".
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by TINALETC3(f): 5:45pm
, ar u nt d one in d pix? Wetin u wear 4 head, cap or crown?? " OBAS" shudnt view dis thread
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Kenneth205(m): 5:45pm
princeemmma:
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by burkingx: 5:45pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Vorpal: 5:46pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Wetin Ooni do you?
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Luvdk(f): 5:47pm
Ds one has no access to Biafran oil yet
He's so poor n wretched
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Lilymax(f): 5:47pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by ekems2017(f): 5:47pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by KingMicky3286: 5:47pm
The old man is hungry and seeking for attention, someone should just give him a bottle of seaman's aromatic shinnap
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Noahik: 5:48pm
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by prettyiliams(f): 5:48pm
Biko when will Oba Buhari go and see him
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by ITbomb(m): 5:48pm
And here we are with pictures of his sacred crown flying about
