₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,854 members, 3,393,805 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 07:19 PM

Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" (20165 Views)

Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Punishes Family For Organising Burial Despite Ban / Oba Ewuare Rides In His Rolls Royce For Thanksgiving. PICS / Oba Ewuare Acquires Phantom Rolls Royce (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by lekanolas: 4:21pm
The palace looks mostly like a shed.

Here reigns the Onido of Idolorisa, Oba Aruna Ishola, one of the hundreds of traditional rulers, who continue to exercise influence over the material and spiritual lives of those resident here. He is the ruler of this rural settlement, about 30 kilometers from Idiroko town in Ipokia Local Government Area, Ogun State.


He walked humbly into the palace and the atmosphere didn’t immediately give an impression that a royal father had just arrived. Men and women, young and old began to prostrate, saying, “Kabiyesi o”.


Becoming an Oba in Idolorisa comes with a lot of restrictions, the Oba admits.


He told Bounce News that the moment he became Oba, he was forbidden from seeing other traditional rulers.


“My crown should not be seen by any other Oba in Yorubaland”


If another traditional ruler sees him with his crown, he said that monarch will die in a matter of days.


“Such traditional ruler will die an untimely death”

“It may sound strange, but that is what would happen.

He said the crown he wears is an ancient one different from the ones most Obas in Yorubaland wear today.

“My crown is not ordinary. It is an ancestral crown and is the same crown my fore fathers, who had occupied this position wore.”

To prevent mass deaths, Oba Ishola does not attend the meetings of the Ogun State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

His absence from such meetings has robbed the community of developmental projects. Apart electricity supply, this community is in dire need of other social amenities.

Oba Ishola has, however, promised to reverse that trend by sending a representative to all the meetings and other government functions.

Other Rules of The Land

Bounce News also learnt that it is also forbidden for Oba Ishola or any of his subjects to sell land in the community. Land is freely given to any stranger who wants to reside or use it for commercial purposes.


Those that founded the village, the Oba said, never sold land. “Who are we to do it?” he queried, adding that members of the community were not ready to bear any consequences for violating the traditional law.

The Oba noted that it was meant to ensure tranquility and peaceful co-existence among the people, whether natives or strangers.

- Drinking of palm wine and eating of snake are also prohibited in the community.

- Women who have just been delivered of babies are not allowed to go near the palace during the first three months of the child’s life.



- The Oba must not see new born babies and their mothers (including the Oba’s own immediate family).


- It is equally an offense for these mothers to eat corn meal (popularly known as eko) during the first three months after birth.


Oba Ishola feels comfortable being the custodian of these traditions and wielding such immense powers. He says all of those taboos are sanctioned by the gods.

“It is a tradition handed down to us by our fore fathers.

“The tradition is as old as the town and it has been like that ever since,” he said

“There is nowhere there are no taboos.

“If a child is born to me today, I will not see him or her and he or she will not enter this palace until 90 days.

On what would happen if any of his subjects contravened the age long traditions, the Oba said: “I don’t know how it has been happening, but one good thing about this town is that no person, whether stranger or not has ever contravened the tradition.”

“Yoruba would say whoever does what no one has ever tried would see what no one has ever seen.”

Oba Ishola was crowned in July 2016 after the demise of the last occupant of the throne.

http://news.bounce.ng/Content/obas-who-see-me-must-die-20170301


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C-tWdD_ZiY&feature=youtu.be

1 Share

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Badgers14: 4:24pm
Na waoo.. This oba sef... Does he realize he is living in an uncompleted building with kid servants?

Some obas will likely die of heart attack when they see him because the shame of sharing a similar title with this guy might be unbearable.

72 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by sarrki(m): 4:25pm
Following
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:42pm
better than that cri mi nal called onni of ife

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by decatalyst(m): 4:45pm
Be living in abject poverty and continue to claim oba undecided

Hunger never visit you, nah you go first auction the crown sef undecided


Accept Christ as your Lord and savior and experience true freedom!

45 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by JideAmuGiaka: 4:54pm
This is pure definition of outcast

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by thesicilian: 4:55pm
I am an advocate of traditional values, no matter the level of education we may attain, but I must say that even I am appalled at such a tradition. A true Oba liaises with other fellow traditional rulers to bring peace and development to his people. This is simply a backward belief system that must be overturned.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by thesicilian: 5:03pm
Drinking of palm wine and eating of snakes are also prohibited in the community.
I know someone who will not like this community.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by agadez007(m): 5:38pm
When is he visiting Oba of Lagos self
To do us all a huge favour

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by princeemmma(m): 5:42pm
so some oba also smoke weed shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by nkwuocha1: 5:43pm
Who takes many Yoruba obas serious? Many of them run palaces filled with Indian hemp smokers and notorious ritualists.

If they are not bringing the foetus of a baby for the oba to look younger, tomorrow they are serving him the privates of a woman to fortify him. grin

Modified :
You called that guy up there a king? Hahahaaaaa grin grin grin grin

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by burkingx: 5:43pm
grin wink

2 Likes

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by BlueShine(m): 5:44pm
biko this oba is not normal upstairs at all! That little kid sitting right beside him on the floor is suppose to be in school for goodness sake!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Hennyview: 5:44pm
lol

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by nairalandfreak: 5:44pm
Lagoon king
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by highrise07(m): 5:44pm
ff
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Jaytecq(m): 5:44pm
k
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Benjom(m): 5:45pm
Lol... This 'oba' funny sha. Baba, we're in 2017 o.


In search of the best CV writers in Nigeria? Our CV Samples speak convincingly. View them at:

www.exceptionalcv.com

No employer/recruiter will ever treat your CV with disdain again!

2 Likes

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Sanchez01: 5:45pm
He talks like a drunk undecided
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Dongreat(m): 5:45pm
Look at how miserable he looks and he's referring to himself as "Oba". Royalty my fair a*s. Dude so poor he can't afford a decent servent or a well built throne. Since I was born I have never seen a poor person of royalty. Even the king of kuvuki land is sophisticated, but dude just broke records.
More like "Oba of the toilet".

3 Likes

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by TINALETC3(f): 5:45pm
cool, ar u nt d one in d pix? Wetin u wear 4 head, cap or crown?? " OBAS" shudnt view dis thread grin
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Kenneth205(m): 5:45pm
princeemmma:
so some oba also smoke weed shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Lol
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by burkingx: 5:45pm
grin

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Vorpal: 5:46pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
better than that cri mi nal called onni of ife

Wetin Ooni do you?

1 Like

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Luvdk(f): 5:47pm
Ds one has no access to Biafran oil yet grin
He's so poor n wretched
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Lilymax(f): 5:47pm
undecided
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by ekems2017(f): 5:47pm
There is a king that will see you and you will bow and even beg him to allow you live. He is the king of kings and the Lord of lords. Jesus is his name. At the mention of his name every knees including yours must bow.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by KingMicky3286: 5:47pm
The old man is hungry and seeking for attention, someone should just give him a bottle of seaman's aromatic shinnap grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by Noahik: 5:48pm
Hello to ya'll... I have an active facebook fan page with over 10k real human Likes for sale.. Contact if interested.. 08065100757

>> See page link on my signature <<
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by prettyiliams(f): 5:48pm
Biko when will Oba Buhari go and see him
Re: Oba Aruna Ishola: "Any Oba Who Sees Me Will Die" by ITbomb(m): 5:48pm
And here we are with pictures of his sacred crown flying about

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

What Is The Pidgin Translation Of Your Native Name? / When Was Ile Ife Founded? / If Your Wife-To-Be Can't Cook

Viewing this topic: Lovelyboy007, dhebz2pon(m), babaloko11, jaymichael(m), Odkosh, AmeerahFKI(f), laserjet, Mickin123, Lilymax(f), habiham, PTNL, funkeyO, Yisolar(f), Dadasneh, heirloom90(m), bitingcool, Alexrayz(m), Hidohwuh, arodavoo(m), tolulope2021(m), Enouwem(m), Lyth, SaeDick, tym92(m), manchester1, abbey2kool, oracle009(m), passwelle, Matoeski(m), Donchi135(m), jfad, OurVoice, azeeza(f), courage89(m), tobeGod, magnifico9j(m), Iyomomoreloaded, franksteele, emmy005, BabaCommander, oluwawunmi(f), adotun, Johnclever(m), temi2008, Mouro(m), omoga3(f), adijat4uall, yankeypha, omoolope2019(m), CRITICALANALYST, sperony(m), kenex4ever(m), Lado89(m), dapsin999(m), lordcornel(m), pastie(m), kevwemike, iamawinner1n1, yanabasee(m), Exmay(m), meetdopi(m), emmanesth(m), nacksonjoeo, tredax66, Godstraight(m), Nerica(m), WhoBeThisMan, Blessmira, tnenge(m), Iykeabc(m), 9jatatafo(m), theoptimist298, taurus2604, adexdaprince(m), Umbro01(m), HARKKEEEM(m), bobbycarino(m), Ajehswag, Phemmyrans, ajalawole(m), BlueLORD, Bamideletaiye(m), clemmonce(m), Rayhandrinni(m), Trone, Adenoladavid, Eveluv(f), austanoy2k, emmanuelbrown26, LEGITLAYO, whoisuche, subtlemee(f), dspeaker(m), down4bj, oluwayimika123, Kinsedes, Slowgoat, hosex(m), newggce, Benjom(m), okakason, MayorMgbedike(m), sigmapompe(m), Jerry1991, SundayOmeje(m), Praktikals(m), optm(m), dejonathan(m), afroman23, vickzie(m), Lordab, shiimah(m), cremedelacreme, Nukualofa and 204 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.