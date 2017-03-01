₦airaland Forum

NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Silvercrown: 4:23pm


Abuja, March 1, 2017 (TNE): The regulatory body, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has wielded its axe against 54 companies, revoking their radio licences with immediate effect, The Nigerian Expression can authoritatively report.

Sources at the NBC told the publication on the condition of anonymity, that the provisional FM radio licences that the commission offered to the companies in 2015 were revoked after they either failed to pay the licence fee or commence operations within the stipulated time frame.

”’The law guiding the award of provisional licences is very clear. Once granted the licence, you have 60 days to pay for it and a two-year period to come on air,” the source, a very senior official at the Commission, told the publication.

”It then means that if you fail to make payment within the stipulated time or could not come on air within two years, the licence offered to you is automatically revoked.”

The 54 affected companies constitute the first batch of licencees that will be affected as the Commission, under a new, vibrant leadership, commences a mass review of the award of licences, especially FM Radio licences.

The Nigerian Expression reports that cases involving another batch of 124 companies are being reviewed. In fact, it was learnt that the companies, most of which actually paid within 60 days of being awarded their licences, may have their licences revoked for failing to start operations within the stipulated time.

”These new set of 124 companies will be given a few weeks’ notice to commence operations or lose their licences,” the source said.

Another review being carried out by the NBC involves FM radio stations that are operating outside the set criteria, especially the capacity of their transmitters.

”’No FM station can operate with over 2-kW transmitter. However, the situation currently is such that a number of FM stations are operating far above the stipulated transmitter capacity.
”We are going to give all affected stations a deadline to revert to the stipulated 2-kW capacity or lose their licences,” the source said.

Below are the names and location of the 54 companies that have lost their licences:

COMPANY and LOCATION
1. Simonis Ventures Ltd. Enugu
2. Ryan Robinson Ltd. Aba.
3. Rui FM Ltd., Benin
4. New Ideas Communications Ltd, Abakaliki.
5. Kevin Ejiofor Associates Ltd. Enugu
6. Heros Security Services Ltd. Lagos/Port Harcourt
7. Crown Integrated Pull Ltd. Ondo.
8. Salama Radio Media Ltd. Kafanchan.
9. Wright & Daniels Ltd. Owerri.
10. BOB TV Ltd. Enugu.
11. World View Broadcasting Services Ltd. Owerri.
12. New Age Communications Ltd. Kaduna/Plateau.
13. Bliss Broadcasting Ltd. Kaduna.
14. Moore Entertainment and Production Ltd. Benin.
15. Omicof Dynamic Concept Ltd. Benin.
16. Heritage Broadcasting Ltd. Yenagoa /Ibadan/Warri/Enugu/Uyo/Calabar/Kaduna/Owerri/Makurdi/Kano/Ekiti/Yola/Abuja/PH
17. Yuma Consult & Associates Ltd. Abeokuta.
18. I’Moving Ltd. Abeokuta
19. Flamingo Press Ltd., Abeokuta
20. Arabo Telecom Nigeria Ltd., Kano
21. Ryan Robinson Ltd., Uyo
22. Dazzling Communications Ltd. Yenagoa/Onitsha
23. Sahel Merchants Nig. Ltd. Daura.
24. Greenhouse International Ventures Ltd., Abuja/Lokoja
25. Aman Media and Comm. Ltd. Asaba
26. D.O.M. Communication Ltd. Yenagoa.
27. Chocolate Media Ltd. Jos.
28. Mustasons Broadcasting and Communications Ltd., Minna
29. GOA Broadcasting Links Services Ltd., Omu Aran.
30. MPS Global Services Ltd., Abeokuta
31. Xeus Nigeria Ltd., Calabar
32. AMX Logistics Ltd, Otukpo.
33. Oscar Mamman Benjy Nig. Lttd., Kano/Katsina/Sokoto
34. DBL Prime Media Nig. Ltd., Abeokuta/Ibadan/Calabar
35. Global Falcons Nig. Ltd., Ibadan
36. Stella Constellation Group Ltd., Kano/Enugu
37. Cardinal Media Ltd., Warri
38. Vista Inter. Nigeria Ltd., Osogbo
39. Impactplus Comm. Ltd., Abeokuta
40. Rosenbek Nig. Ltd., Port Harcourt
41. Okisi Integrated Ltd, Owerri.
42. Corporateman International Ltd., Epe.
43. Riverdale MultiMedia Ltd., Ijebu Ode/Okene
44. Integrated Signalling and Telecoms Ltd., Owerri.
45. E-Tech Dev. System, Keffi.
46. Rhembel Holdings Ltd., Akure.
47. El-Shamah Ventures Ltd., Osogbo.
48. Echorok Nig. Ltd.,Ibadan.
49. Arc Broadcasting Services Ltd. Ngwo/Enugu
50. Eil Ephesians Investments Ltd., Lokoja.
51. Multimesh Communications Ltd., Calabar/Lafia/Yola/Ibadan/Ondo/Jos/Makurdi
52. Afrimedia Global Partners Ltd., Kaduna
53. Doja Radio, Jalingo
54. Cosmo-Built Nig. Ltd.,Owerri.

(TNE)

http://thenigerianexpression.com/2017/03/01/axe-falls-on-54-companies-as-nbc-withdraws-their-radio-licences/

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 4:33pm
Ok, this is an attack on the media and practise of journalism.

- Couldn't they have contacted the investors?
- Was there any communication on intent to cancel all licenses?
- Sure this matter would end in court.
- The potential job losses associated with this action was not considered.
- Obviously, APC is no longer tolerant of the activities of the 4th Estate
- Imagine if just 10 FM stations enter the space, there would be balance ahead of 2019 elections
- Was frequency awarded?
- Will they refund all the cost associated with the licenses which individuals/ companies might have spent?

Useless and nonsense action by LMohd' embarassed embarassed
Useless action by FG
Nonsense action by APC

But where is lalasticlala sef lipsrsealed

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by saint047(m): 4:38pm
This is bad news for Democracy

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Blurryface(m): 4:44pm
.
Keneking:
Ok, this is an attack on the media and practise of journalism.

- Couldn't they have contacted the investors?
- Was there any communication on intent to cancel all licenses?
- Sure this matter would end in court.
- The potential job losses associated with this action was not considered.
- Obviously, APC is no longer tolerant of the activities of the 4th Estate
- Imagine if just 10 FM stations enter the space, there would be balance ahead of 2019 elections

Useless and nonsense action by LMohd' embarassed embarassed
Useless action by FG
Nonsense action by APC

But where is lalasticlala sef lipsrsealed

saint047:
This is bad news for Democracy

I salute you guys for one thing... Stupidity.

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by ffrreeee(f): 4:44pm
Hope they v been given warnings before withdrawing their licenses.
This is truly the era of change

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Lovegisty: 4:44pm
sad sad sad

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by allytinted: 4:46pm
n
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by AngelicBeing: 4:47pm
"Sources at the NBC told the publication on the condition of anonymity, that the provisional FM radio licences that the commission offered to the companies in 2015 were revoked after they either failed to pay the licence fee or commence operations within the stipulated time frame.

”’The law guiding the award of provisional licences is very clear. Once granted the licence, you have 60 days to pay for it and a two-year period to come on air,” the source, a very senior official at the Commission, told the publication.

”It then means that if you fail to make payment within the stipulated time or could not come on air within two years, the licence offered to you is automatically revoked.”.

If the above is correct and that is what truly happened, l think NBC are justified, it is high time we follow due process in doing things in Nigeria regardless of whose ox is gored, due process should be due process, you cant even operate a radio station abroad if you dont follow the laid down regulations, but in Nigeria the reverse is the case, is either you are ready to obey the law or you go and live in the zoo, next story jare grin grin

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:47pm
Which kain yeye radio stations be this? How will liePODS spread their propaganda now?

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Billyonaire: 4:47pm
Who needs radio when you can broadcast right from the internet and have larger audience? Radio is so old school.

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Piiko(m): 4:48pm
What a wawu
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by donsteady(m): 4:48pm
Buhari is worst than trump
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by babyfaceafrica: 4:48pm
Fantastic news
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Oildichotomy(m): 4:49pm
Maybe the investors felt setting up a radio station is yam and beans
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Oildichotomy(m): 4:50pm
Keneking:
Ok, this is an attack on the media and practise of journalism.

- Couldn't they have contacted the investors?
- Was there any communication on intent to cancel all licenses?
- Sure this matter would end in court.
- The potential job losses associated with this action was not considered.
- Obviously, APC is no longer tolerant of the activities of the 4th Estate
- Imagine if just 10 FM stations enter the space, there would be balance ahead of 2019 elections

Useless and nonsense action by LMohd' embarassed embarassed
Useless action by FG
Nonsense action by APC

But where is lalasticlala sef lipsrsealed

Che you are okay sha??
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by YourNemesis: 4:51pm
Choooi!! shocked
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Hennyview: 4:51pm
sad sad sad

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 4:51pm
Blurryface:
.

I salute you guys for one thing... Stupidity.

Nonsense comment angry angry
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 4:51pm
Oildichotomy:
Che you are okay sha??
Sure. Any problem?
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Badgers14: 4:58pm
grin
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Gistedge(f): 4:59pm
walahi, i av never heard of them in my life.
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by greatman247(m): 5:01pm
Keneking:
Ok, this is an attack on the media and practise of journalism.

- Couldn't they have contacted the investors?
- Was there any communication on intent to cancel all licenses?
- Sure this matter would end in court.
- The potential job losses associated with this action was not considered.
- Obviously, APC is no longer tolerant of the activities of the 4th Estate
- Imagine if just 10 FM stations enter the space, there would be balance ahead of 2019 elections
- Was frequency awarded?
- Will they refund all the cost associated with the licenses which individuals/ companies might have spent?

Useless and nonsense action by LMohd' embarassed embarassed
Useless action by FG
Nonsense action by APC

But where is lalasticlala sef lipsrsealed



Do you know if the investors were contacted or not? You just assumed. By the way, no potential job loss at all because these radio stations have not commence operations yet after they have been approved to commence operations. And also the law guiding the NBC issuance of such Licence was clearly spelt out that they must pay within the 60 days time frame once they have been issued the Licence and that they have 2 years to go on air. So they know they can't go on air within the time frame why going for the Licence In the first place, they would have allowed other companies that are ready to get the Licence then. So my friend, If they go to court they don't have a good case. People don't go to court in such manner. You don't fight a cause you already know you can't win and stop bringing politics into this, by calling out APC. I'm not their member though.

Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by sammuell(m): 5:03pm
Only in ph i enjoy listening to radio
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Memyselfu2009(m): 5:03pm
NO JOB MAKING MORE UNEMPLOYED ......
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by belovedkonsult: 5:05pm
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 5:05pm
greatman247:



Do you know if the investors were contacted or not? You just assumed. By the way, no potential job loss at all because these radio stations have not commence operations yet after they have been approved to commence operations. And also the law guiding the NBC issuance of such Licence was clearly spelt out that they must pay within the 60 days time frame once they have been issued the Licence and that they have 2 years to go on air. So they know they can't go on air within the time frame why going for the Licence In the first place, they would have allowed other companies that are ready to get the Licence then. So my friend, If they go to court they don't have a good case. People don't go to court in such manner. You don't fight a cause you already know you can't win and stop bringing politics into this, by calling out APC. I'm not their member though.


- "By the way, no potential job loss at all because these radio stations have not commence operations yet after they have been approved to commence operations"

How can you state for sure? Do you know the process? Do you think its a day's job? Do you think that to install transmitters etc is mounting local antenna in your sitting room?

- "And also the law guiding the NBC issuance of such Licence was clearly spelt out that they must pay within the 60 days time frame once they have been issued the Licence and that they have 2 years to go on air."

Why are we always selective in the (full) application of laws in matters where we benefit largely?

- We need a democratic space and this is not negotiable (APC/PDP/APGA/SDP/ANPP others). Period.
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by shamecurls(m): 5:08pm
Keneking:
Ok, this is an attack on the media and practise of journalism.

- Couldn't they have contacted the investors?
- Was there any communication on intent to cancel all licenses?
- Sure this matter would end in court.
- The potential job losses associated with this action was not considered.
- Obviously, APC is no longer tolerant of the activities of the 4th Estate
- Imagine if just 10 FM stations enter the space, there would be balance ahead of 2019 elections
- Was frequency awarded?
- Will they refund all the cost associated with the licenses which individuals/ companies might have spent?

Useless and nonsense action by LMohd' embarassed embarassed
Useless action by FG
Nonsense action by APC

But where is lalasticlala sef lipsrsealed



Sigh....


Glaring u did not read the article, and if you did, you did not assimilate.
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by arsenal33: 5:08pm
even their names sound horrible.

imagine listening to I’Moving
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 5:11pm
shamecurls:



Sigh....


Glaring u did not read the article, and if you did, you did not assimilate.


I did. This is a desperate attempt by Lai Mohammed-led Ministry to kill the upcoming growth of the media industry in the country.
Radio is still the most dominant form of mass communication globally. I am sure they don't know the wider implications of this action.
Just to protect the interest of a few elements in the APC.
Useless action
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by shamecurls(m): 5:13pm
Keneking:


I did. This is a desperate attempt by Lai Mohammed-led Ministry to kill the upcoming growth of the media industry in the country.
Radio is still the most dominant form of mass communication globally. I am sure they don't know the wider implications of this action.
Just to protect the interest of a few elements in the APC.
Useless action



Does this make a meaning?



”’The law guiding the award of provisional licences is very clear. Once granted the licence, you have 60 days to pay for it and a two-year period to come on air,” the source, a very senior official at the Commission, told the publication.

”It then means that if you fail to make payment within the stipulated time or could not come on air within two years, the licence offered to you is automatically revoked.”


Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Qmerit(m): 5:14pm
The 2 with Benin as location! Which of the Benin, Benin republic or Benin city cause I ve never for once heard of them aired anything or how do they operate!
Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Kiakia(m): 5:15pm
Silvercrown:




http://thenigerianexpression.com/2017/03/01/axe-falls-on-54-companies-as-nbc-withdraws-their-radio-licences/
Wright & Daniels Ltd,Owerri; World View Broadcasting Services Ltd; Heritage Broadcasting Ltd,Owerri; Okis Integrated Ltd,Owerri; Integrated Signalling and Telecoms Ltd,Owerri; Cosmos Built-Nig Ltd, Owerri. These are radio stations that ought to have began operation in Owerri but it is either they have not paid their operational fees within sixty days as stipulated by law or have failed to begin broadcasting within two years after grant of the licence.

