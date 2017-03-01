₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,811 members, 3,393,623 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 05:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies (5602 Views)
Broadcast Journalist Olalomi Ejire, Dies At 54 / NBC Bans Olamide Song, 'Don't-Stop' For Vulgar Lyrics / New List Of Songs Banned By NBC - Includes Olamide's Shakitibobo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Silvercrown: 4:23pm
Abuja, March 1, 2017 (TNE): The regulatory body, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has wielded its axe against 54 companies, revoking their radio licences with immediate effect, The Nigerian Expression can authoritatively report.
http://thenigerianexpression.com/2017/03/01/axe-falls-on-54-companies-as-nbc-withdraws-their-radio-licences/
1 Like
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 4:33pm
Ok, this is an attack on the media and practise of journalism.
- Couldn't they have contacted the investors?
- Was there any communication on intent to cancel all licenses?
- Sure this matter would end in court.
- The potential job losses associated with this action was not considered.
- Obviously, APC is no longer tolerant of the activities of the 4th Estate
- Imagine if just 10 FM stations enter the space, there would be balance ahead of 2019 elections
- Was frequency awarded?
- Will they refund all the cost associated with the licenses which individuals/ companies might have spent?
Useless and nonsense action by LMohd'
Useless action by FG
Nonsense action by APC
But where is lalasticlala sef
5 Likes
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by saint047(m): 4:38pm
This is bad news for Democracy
3 Likes
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Blurryface(m): 4:44pm
.
Keneking:
saint047:
I salute you guys for one thing... Stupidity.
12 Likes
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by ffrreeee(f): 4:44pm
Hope they v been given warnings before withdrawing their licenses.
This is truly the era of change
1 Like
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Lovegisty: 4:44pm
A MAN CANNOT EVEN TIE HIS SHOE LACE IN PEACE ANYMORE?
SEE PHOTO OF THE DAY HERE
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by allytinted: 4:46pm
n
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by AngelicBeing: 4:47pm
"Sources at the NBC told the publication on the condition of anonymity, that the provisional FM radio licences that the commission offered to the companies in 2015 were revoked after they either failed to pay the licence fee or commence operations within the stipulated time frame.
”’The law guiding the award of provisional licences is very clear. Once granted the licence, you have 60 days to pay for it and a two-year period to come on air,” the source, a very senior official at the Commission, told the publication.
”It then means that if you fail to make payment within the stipulated time or could not come on air within two years, the licence offered to you is automatically revoked.”.
If the above is correct and that is what truly happened, l think NBC are justified, it is high time we follow due process in doing things in Nigeria regardless of whose ox is gored, due process should be due process, you cant even operate a radio station abroad if you dont follow the laid down regulations, but in Nigeria the reverse is the case, is either you are ready to obey the law or you go and live in the zoo, next story jare
3 Likes
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:47pm
Which kain yeye radio stations be this? How will liePODS spread their propaganda now?
2 Likes
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Billyonaire: 4:47pm
Who needs radio when you can broadcast right from the internet and have larger audience? Radio is so old school.
2 Likes
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Piiko(m): 4:48pm
What a wawu
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by donsteady(m): 4:48pm
Buhari is worst than trump
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by babyfaceafrica: 4:48pm
Fantastic news
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Oildichotomy(m): 4:49pm
Maybe the investors felt setting up a radio station is yam and beans
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Oildichotomy(m): 4:50pm
Keneking:Che you are okay sha??
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by YourNemesis: 4:51pm
Choooi!!
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Hennyview: 4:51pm
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 4:51pm
Blurryface:
Nonsense comment
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 4:51pm
Oildichotomy:Sure. Any problem?
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Badgers14: 4:58pm
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Gistedge(f): 4:59pm
walahi, i av never heard of them in my life.
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by greatman247(m): 5:01pm
Keneking:
Do you know if the investors were contacted or not? You just assumed. By the way, no potential job loss at all because these radio stations have not commence operations yet after they have been approved to commence operations. And also the law guiding the NBC issuance of such Licence was clearly spelt out that they must pay within the 60 days time frame once they have been issued the Licence and that they have 2 years to go on air. So they know they can't go on air within the time frame why going for the Licence In the first place, they would have allowed other companies that are ready to get the Licence then. So my friend, If they go to court they don't have a good case. People don't go to court in such manner. You don't fight a cause you already know you can't win and stop bringing politics into this, by calling out APC. I'm not their member though.
1 Like
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by sammuell(m): 5:03pm
Only in ph i enjoy listening to radio
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Memyselfu2009(m): 5:03pm
NO JOB MAKING MORE UNEMPLOYED ......
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by belovedkonsult: 5:05pm
Latest Scholarship (Ongoing)
https://belovedkonsult.com/foh-fortress-of-hope-educational-and-youth-development-foundation-scholarship/
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 5:05pm
greatman247:
- "By the way, no potential job loss at all because these radio stations have not commence operations yet after they have been approved to commence operations"
How can you state for sure? Do you know the process? Do you think its a day's job? Do you think that to install transmitters etc is mounting local antenna in your sitting room?
- "And also the law guiding the NBC issuance of such Licence was clearly spelt out that they must pay within the 60 days time frame once they have been issued the Licence and that they have 2 years to go on air."
Why are we always selective in the (full) application of laws in matters where we benefit largely?
- We need a democratic space and this is not negotiable (APC/PDP/APGA/SDP/ANPP others). Period.
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by shamecurls(m): 5:08pm
Keneking:
Sigh....
Glaring u did not read the article, and if you did, you did not assimilate.
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by arsenal33: 5:08pm
even their names sound horrible.
imagine listening to I’Moving
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Keneking: 5:11pm
shamecurls:
I did. This is a desperate attempt by Lai Mohammed-led Ministry to kill the upcoming growth of the media industry in the country.
Radio is still the most dominant form of mass communication globally. I am sure they don't know the wider implications of this action.
Just to protect the interest of a few elements in the APC.
Useless action
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by shamecurls(m): 5:13pm
Keneking:
Does this make a meaning?
”’The law guiding the award of provisional licences is very clear. Once granted the licence, you have 60 days to pay for it and a two-year period to come on air,” the source, a very senior official at the Commission, told the publication.
”It then means that if you fail to make payment within the stipulated time or could not come on air within two years, the licence offered to you is automatically revoked.”
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Qmerit(m): 5:14pm
The 2 with Benin as location! Which of the Benin, Benin republic or Benin city cause I ve never for once heard of them aired anything or how do they operate!
|Re: NBC Withdraws Radio Licences Of 54 Companies by Kiakia(m): 5:15pm
Silvercrown:Wright & Daniels Ltd,Owerri; World View Broadcasting Services Ltd; Heritage Broadcasting Ltd,Owerri; Okis Integrated Ltd,Owerri; Integrated Signalling and Telecoms Ltd,Owerri; Cosmos Built-Nig Ltd, Owerri. These are radio stations that ought to have began operation in Owerri but it is either they have not paid their operational fees within sixty days as stipulated by law or have failed to begin broadcasting within two years after grant of the licence.
Whats Your Favorite Rock Song Right Now? / Video Lil Kesh – Ibile / Mr Raw Aka Dat Nigga Raw Remains The King Of Igbo Rap
Viewing this topic: gmhc(m), anienge001, naijagunns(m), WealthRite, dicksonadams(m), thesuave10(m), makdcash(m), Sektion, gistme1759, PETERANDRE(m), sankolo84, Lunaxskin, frisky2good(m), Elbizzcklinz(m), toltee4real, yimikaa, lightheart(m), bunmiano, nwabudan25, compuseun, greg1234(m), Juliana7, sheftyxz(m), cielo(m), aragon4realz(m), DandyWalker(m), meezynetwork(m), T0mmyJidex, Darrydeck, Rockg13(m), lorhema(f), AutoReportNG, ojbaba95(m), kuuljay(m), hatchy, newgen2016(f), investnow2013, plethoral, Coolcube, princetiloye, chemberlin, kayzat, hilario8898(m), Yankee101, KINGwax007(m), fortran12, charlisco(m), Ikio, Sunglass20(f), austinooo(m), netmillionaires(m), oluemmakay(m), Melvess(m), DonEffiong(m), richdaddy75, nairaland94(m), edatika(m), ZKOSOSO(m), honpecco(m), profosa, Deadbeing, lanre377, mmamas(f) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10