₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,854 members, 3,393,805 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 07:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before (7040 Views)
5 Reasons Why 2017 JAMB And Admission Will Be Tough! And Here Is How To Succeed. / The Difference Between Admission On Jamb & That On School Website / 8 Facts About JAMB That Will Shock You (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Yarnvibes(f): 6:15pm
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made some major changes in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) for 2017.
We updated some information on the examination earlier. More adjustments have however been made, and these are some of the things that will happen this year, that have never happened before:
1. Fourth Choice
JAMB has also introduced a fourth choice of school option for candidates but would only be able to select only one government school while filling out their forms online.
2. No choosing of public university
The following was also announced: The new registration platform will now be first choice, second choice, third choice and fourth choice and not most preferred, preferred etc as it was.
Candidates’ first choice can be a College, University, Innovative Enterprises Institutions or Polytechnic/Monotechnic. However, if a candidate makes a Public University his first choice, he will not have any public University to choose for 2nd, 3rd and 4th choice.
He will have on the remaining three choices, a College, a Polytechnic, Private University and IEI’S. However, candidates for the 2017 UTME can now select NCE (College) or ND (Polytechnic/ Monotechnic) as their 1st choice up to 3rd choice and the 4th IEI.
They can select the IEI (Innovative Enterprise Institution, ND) as their 1st choice up to the 4th choice, but can only pick a public university once.
3. JAMB form sold late
The organizers of the major examinations in the country, including JAMB met to avoid a clash in schedules and in order to have a harmonized timetable.
An agreement was reached at the national headquarters of the Board in Abuja on Tuesday, January 24, after a meeting with National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Business and Technical Examination (NABTEB) to harmonize the timetable.
This is one reason the registration is yet to begin.
4. Mock UTME
While speaking the body also announced that plans were in place for a mock UTME and this might explain the delay in beginning the sales of the examination forms. So if you are preparing, start your preparations now, so you can do well in both the mock and the real deal.
5. No scratch card
Speaking on the issue of scratch card, the registrar explained that one reason for the delay was due to issues the board had with sale of scratch cards.
He said that whereas candidates used to buy scratch cards to access the forms online previously, they planned to cancel that since it had been abused thoroughly.
According to Daily Trust, he said: “What we want to do is for students to pay directly to government coffers and we are working out the process of doing so to avoid the type of abuse that it has been subjected to.
“So, we want to sell directly and to make sure that candidates pay into TSA account. We have cases of students saying their scratch cards got burnt, others saying their scratch cards were swallowed by snakes or lost in an accident.”
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/5-things-that-will-happen-in-2017-jamb.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by FreshShavedBalls(m): 6:30pm
Come o. Scratch cards swallowed by snakes?
14 Likes
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by berrystunn(m): 6:30pm
Ok
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by ALAYORMII: 6:31pm
Water it down
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Aare2050(m): 6:32pm
I don't even know the reason why I entered this thread.
Smh
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Tolulopefinest(m): 6:33pm
Hmm....success to all those writing the exam
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by smackimorn(m): 6:34pm
Fear don enter jambites
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by teebaxy(m): 6:36pm
Professor Isaaq Oloyede is on for something, now jamb has finally taken over all admission procedures as the name inscribed. No more pume.....only 2 things are involved in the forthcoming jamb exam.... Is either u read well to pass or continue playing bet9ja to fail.... Applicants, it's left to u to choose one.... Gone are the days u hide in one big hall with expo and end up with high score
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by maasoap(m): 6:37pm
Scratch Cards swallowed by snakes. Nothing we no go hear.
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by transient123(m): 6:37pm
Seems laudable, innovative!
Kudos.
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by PROWESX(m): 6:37pm
FreshShavedBalls:
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by babagydoz(m): 6:37pm
I remember the good old days of writing jamb
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Qmerit(m): 6:37pm
Is the sales on now?
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by 175(m): 6:37pm
FreshShavedBalls:
That must be lala's sister
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by uniterry: 6:38pm
jamb just dey upgrade waka
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Heromaniaa: 6:39pm
Swallowed by snakes? WTF
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by NameChecker: 6:39pm
Mock UTME?
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Zikachat(m): 6:40pm
scrap people what's Jamb mock again the board are like ..let me come and be going
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by prettyiliams(f): 6:41pm
this jamb people are making things more difficult for empty heads
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Magnitki: 6:42pm
This is not good news for scratch card resellers.
Paying to the bank directly is surely the best. Good development by JAMB management.
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by DammyInforms(m): 6:43pm
Good initative. It's important for JAMB to keeps improving on its system.
Meanwhile, check my signature for ultimate admission guide e-book.
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Lukenitheooo6: 6:43pm
hmm private.universities dey find customers
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by banjeezay(m): 6:44pm
yo
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by cutesimplycalm(f): 6:44pm
Gone r those days
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by ychris: 6:45pm
I now know the reason why this thread made FP with tremendous acceleration and alercrity "scratch card swallowed by lalasticlala "
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by IgweBUIKE1(m): 6:45pm
nothing man no go ever hear... snake dey swallow scratch card, na food abi na scrotum,?
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by nNEOo(m): 6:46pm
[quote author=PROWESX post=54178712][/quote]
Village ppl.....those damn village ppl
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by jossiwan(m): 6:47pm
Yes it's true, snake swallow Lie Mohammed Scratch Card last year... You can call him to confirm!!!
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Factfinder1(f): 6:48pm
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by kings09(m): 6:50pm
Ok
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by AreaFada2: 6:55pm
FreshShavedBalls:It must be a euphemism for co.ck and Bill story.
|Re: 5 Things That Will Happen In 2017 JAMB That Have Never Happened Before by Segadem(m): 7:01pm
Federal University Lokoja Admission List Check Your Jamb Status In Jamb Web Site Www.jamb.org.ng To / Awareness On Compulsory Novels For Utme Exams / Nnamdi Azikiwe University Students(zikites)..lets Meet Here
Viewing this topic: eboyz, oseka101(m), rxgodwin, harjorlarh(m), Tafabny(m), chatwithjide(m), folly22(f), purpose100(f), spyglaxx, MrMash(m), HOMOTOYOSI10(m), skare, kofo01, Fmartin(m), chiefolododo(m), Nelchris(m), y0rmee, Boyoorisha, PyroDavid, DammyInforms(m), mfm04622, kogiguy(m), Smartmanager(m), macviv, insitu23, Preator, mcdreeezy, ncoolsome(m), SHAMHOOD(m), kceewhyte(m), mtunny, Nagwode, Mbkite(m), AprilSmallWoman(f), tobsvent, ffada(m), williams1992(m), ebigberi, preacherman247(m), BIBILARY(m), Jimy66(m), giancarlo(m), Richie001(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), vickzie(m), mids(m), mishB, oluseye82, Hoodfriend, fularm(m), tarikem, OLP46(m), olowoeko(m), DAREH13, lere4u, taoheedoriloye(m), Jarimovich(m), souljay123, Viking007(m), kulrunsman79(m), Einl(m), Faust77(m), paulbets, Twistkihd(m), mayorsho89(m), kaffy4tope(m), angelgabriel26(m), tainot2002(m), Samuelakoji(m), FengChui(m), agabaI23(m), Manueleee(m), marv1, bunmikay(f), WealthPhillips(m), aniland, dapzo340, Sadrey1(m), Alphasoar(m), Feezdculestboy(m), daudayodeji1(m), iamadonis2(m), BiafranBushBoy(m), FreshShavedBalls(m), NDSMELODY(m), kunlesufyan(m), Booyakasha(f), onemanarmy, Omoyeni3601, nogs, yomtolly(f), Olive33, Olufemiolaolu(m), Neyo230(m), olasclef(m), broadstreet, amusaaj33, Godmann(m), Havilah93(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16