₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,899 members, 3,393,941 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (19628 Views)
Durability Of Innoson Cars? / Innoson Cars May Be Used As Official Cars For National Assembly / Ghana Buys Innoson Cars For Presidential Campaign(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by AutoReportNG: 6:19pm
When it comes to cars, luxury and showing off, Nigeria takes the lead in the world. It is only a Nigerian that will have 3 to 4 cars and still stay in a rented apartment, no wonder the likes of Kia, Toyota, and the likes take Nigeria as their second home. Lagos especially being the commercial city of Nigeria boasts of roughly 5 million cars.
When Goodluck Jonathan administration signed the automotive law last 2 years, it was greeted with mixed feelings as Innoson was on the lips of many Nigerians that it will help boost its local productivity, but this seems not to be the case as the only indigenous automobile company, Innoson Motors is struggling to catch up, it was reported last year that the company was considering closing its factory and sacking all its workers which the company later denied and released a statement.
We did a cross check, and a background analysis on why Nigerians are not patronizing their own despite Nigerians love for cars, luxury and showing off, these few findings are what we found disturbing, and we urged the management to quickly look into it.
1. Customer Care/Social Media
A Chinese proverb says, "If you don't know how to smile, don't think of opening a shop." Nothing amounts to great customer service and relations, a cross check at Innoson Motors website is nothing to write about, the site was linked together with its parent company. Innoson is a brand itself and so should be made to stand out, the navigation, the contents there are just too boring to read or to assimilate. It is being expected that Innoson website ought to have a functional chat, email and social media that is up and running. A visit to their Twitter page shows that they last tweeted on 11th of Feb., 2017 and their facebook page 20th August 2016, where companies like Toyota, Peugeot, etc. tweets at least 5 times daily. Nothing amounts to having an excellent customer care, a responsive website, and a proactive social media personnel.
2. Show Rooms
I smiled when I checked for Innoson showrooms, and I can only see four in the whole of Nigeria, I said to myself, these guys are not ready for business yet. Lagos is a cosmopolitan city. Therefore, this is where your marketing strategy has to come in full force. Innoson only has one showroom in Lagos and its not even in a high brow area like VI or Lekki area, they went and site their showroom in Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. A school of thought says you take your wares to where you know your clients will be able to see them. Even if you are trying to be relevant, you need to come up with the marketing strategy to attract the high-class men you made these cars for. How many people will find you in Oshodi? BMW has at least 15 showrooms in Lagos state alone and they are located in high brow areas like Lekki, VI, Ikoyi etc. Even if you can't open a shop there, you can partner with likes of Lanre Shittu, Coscharis Motors etc. Innoson, time to wake up.
3. Spare Parts/Accessories
One of the worries of car owners is finding spare parts for their vehicles, a check at spare part dealers at Ladipo market, the largest in Africa shows that the parts are not available. I was talking to a friend who is a driver, I asked him if he has heard of Innoson Motors and he said he is just hearing the name for the first time, how can you expect someone of that caliber to introduce the brand to his company talkless of finding the spare parts in the market. I think the firm can collaborate with the spare part dealers and make these parts available to them in bulk.
4. Advert! Advert!! Advert!!!
Nothing sells in this world without an advertisement, Innoson has been behind in promotion and advertisement, I wonder if the firm is afraid to spend or partner with media houses. Last week when Mercedes-Benz wants to release its new models to the market, it invites newsmen, bloggers, and lots more. Advert can be in form sponsorship, beauty pageant etc
5. Create a niche of your brand
I see most of Innoson vehicles as a replica of some other cars I have seen before. Take for example, the Innoson G-Wagon is a complete replica of Mercedes-Benz and some of their cars, it's quite essential for them to produce something unique and relate with.
- AutoReportNG
Source
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/03/why-nigerians-are-not-buying-innoson.html
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by AutoReportNG: 6:21pm
This is as a result of our personal investigation and facts finding
Read more here
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/03/why-nigerians-are-not-buying-innoson.html
7 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by Kondomatic(m): 6:22pm
We have heard but there's nothing we can do.
21 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by Clemsworld(m): 6:48pm
WE ARE NOT BUYING UNTIL HE DO Small Launching & PROMO!
Come to Lag. And launch it, then give out 10 free to first attendees
Do buy One and get one free or win free fuel for 3months
28 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by yomi007k(m): 6:54pm
Clemsworld:
Onigbese!
U wan mk dem run down.
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by psucc(m): 6:57pm
Imagine !
We prefer tokunbo sir and at least, even if scrap, it must be IMPORTED
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by ITbomb(m): 7:01pm
Innoson is doing it wrong, he is going for the big fish at heavy cost rather than using the rodents to spread
Partner with bloggers, media outfits, promo platform.
Also partner with Kazeem, local mechanics, they play a big part in influencing a prospective car owner over choice of car.
Do free limited training, and educate them on how to get spare parts. Do a program to give spare parts on credit at the start
56 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by delishpot: 7:03pm
They stingy. They can not even hire a social media manager. They should consult me for more info
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by prettyiliams(f): 7:19pm
fear factor
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by brainpulse: 7:19pm
Wetin I wan use am do, chinko? I rather buy a very nice tokunbo wey spare parts dey available, cheap and have second hand value.
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by slurryeye: 7:20pm
Op I agree with you, especially the 5th reason.
Innoson needs to design cars distinct from designs of known brands. Why would someone buy an Innoson SUV that looks exactly like Toyota Prado when he has money to buy Prado
Also, they need to connect with local market, produce vehicles that can withstand local terrains, do advertisement showing your cars plying muddy roads and entering potholes but still working perfectly well. Show images of your cars on terrain Nigerians could relate and not some snowy mountainous landscape like the picture attached by the OP
Lastly, collaborate with Nigerian government on the campaign of buying local products. Because if Nigerians start buying Aba made shoes instead of Italian shoes, sooner or later, they will start buying Nigerian made cars
12 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by ALAYORMII: 7:21pm
What's made in Nigeria that Nigerians buy??
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by abdeiz(m): 7:21pm
Op you've hit the nail on the head, were they expecting the government to do everything for them? they have to do the own part also, I remember the first time I saw a Toyota hilux advert on dstv, see how they displayed the ruggedness of the vehicle overcoming obstacles with easy, they made it look fun and easy to ride, but innoson? nahh, they are like meh naijarians will buy from us without much effort in advertising.
They should show us that yes these cars are capable of handling our roads, and they can be relied on for parts which are two of the biggest fears we have concerning their vehicles.
11 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by WhiteHouseNaija: 7:22pm
Welcome to Naija!!!
Meanwhile enjoy the gist below...
Unbelievable! Man stoned to death after wife caught him defiling their 11-year- old daughter's corpse (see photos)>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/01/unbelievable-man-stoned-to-death-after-wife-caught-him-defiling-their-11-year-old-daughters-corpse/
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by saracus(f): 7:22pm
Its ok
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by NameChecker: 7:22pm
Is Innoson still producing vehicles?
I thought they temporarily shut-down due to FX crises
***Just Asking O***
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by Darkseid(m): 7:22pm
Very true. I'm yet to see any ad on Innoson cars whether on TV, blogs or YouTube. I still don't think the man is fully ready for business.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by babyfaceafrica: 7:22pm
The koko is that innoson marketing is poor
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by mmb: 7:23pm
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by kings09(m): 7:23pm
Their marketing na wack if they have one
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by Millz404(m): 7:23pm
They should have started producing very cheap cars like when tecno and infinix came in after which they gradually start doing it big
Useless suggestion tho ..... But if you look at with one eye.... E make small sense
10 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by salabscholar01(m): 7:23pm
ok
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by Judah95(m): 7:23pm
You are right bro. innoson motors still operate as if we are in the 50's
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by san316(m): 7:24pm
I used Gjh to book space but I no reash. Some ppl get 50glte network oo
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by babyfaceafrica: 7:24pm
Clemsworld:ole!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by diportivo: 7:24pm
Op
The politics section bigots will come for ur head soon
Watch out
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by invisibleman2: 7:25pm
Innoson am available 4 controlling your social media accounts u can reach me on mumekwe2@gmail.com
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by ritababe(f): 7:26pm
I support you OP.
see how they advertise Toyota on a aljazeera sport everyday.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by martineverest(m): 7:26pm
low self esteem is a major factor..
5 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by anonimi: 7:26pm
babyfaceafrica:
Nope.
The koko is that we Nigerians are not patriotic beyond just TALK.
And that includes our president and other politicians who ride imported OFFICIAL cars while telling us to Buy Naija to Save the Naira!
We never suffer reach and UNEMPLOYMENT never wire us for better place.
AutoReportNG2:
10 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by Northmall(m): 7:27pm
The points OP listed are valid. But then, I'd choose Innoson for my first car over some other world-known brands. And if they need a social media manager, they can hire me to finish work for them. I promise I can do better than EFCC's guy
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars by Olukologia(m): 7:28pm
Nigerians are not contended with our products. But who go allow a substandard car kill am?
3 Likes
Honda Accord (evil Spirit) VS Toyota Avalon / Cargo Tracking Notes In Nigeria ? / How God Saved Me From A Car Fire Incident. Lessons And Tips.
Viewing this topic: tunamenga(m), AutoReportNG, El900001, themano, nanauju(f), highwaist, juman(m), xtianh(m), bayo4sure87, decatalyst(m), Bassilica, Aderostock, bestboss8(m), okahdidi, DrMuzoic, fearlessigboman(m), vayne(m), PabloAfricanus(m), OHIsIManuEL(m), demmy66, juyifloss(m), ginjahmaster(m), Greatpooss, Jayroozey, areyemi(m), adeademi, BrutalJab, herkeem, savagefinder, dokyOloye, bigybanty10(m), kross01(m), Fizzbizzie(m), espionage48(m), Wryhder, mchenryking0(m), loffyloffy, tpman206, aprokomania(m), Yungpac(m), FemiMaduka(m), Jilo83(m), babooshka, Tumise100(m), gozzlin, numerouno01(m), GGclef, Zeze06(m), drsolob2(m), Adekdammy, IBKdanny(m), Omeny, dovetark(m), cjfbn, ikennaoma(m), GabrielYulaw(m), brianok(m), ezemusaayo, reloadedxxx(m), Schwartz, Cutehector(m), bidemirahmon, MONITZ, segebobo, mako007(m), Rahoof2(m), afroniger, chiboyo, hercules46, mjbaba, Stevebamdex(m), mojojesu94, juninho(m), Titay(f), slimmaintenance(m), silvaspecs, emmanwandud(m), sharpboyus(m), blinking001, dljbd1(m), Asuokaa, onilanre(m), tonero4urch(m), merry101, Olukat(m), black9jaberry and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13