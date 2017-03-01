₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,948 members, 3,394,077 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 10:47 PM

Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge (8418 Views)

At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge / What I Saw At A Rich Politician's Party. / Gej Banners Defaced With Paint On 3rd Mainland Bridge(pix). (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 6:35pm
What I Saw On 2nd Mainland Bridge

The army moving some hardware from God knows where to God knows where

1 Share

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:37pm
WAY MY PICTURE sad
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by princemillla(m): 6:40pm
This look like navy hardware not army

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:45pm
U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by SalamRushdie: 6:46pm
Those are unserviceable frigate Gun turrets

7 Likes

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by slimfit1(m): 6:47pm
That is from a ship
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 6:47pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
WAY MY PICTURE sad



More pictures

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by cummando(m): 6:49pm
Op did you just realize that you just committed an offence?
No you didn't....na the akamu wey no close am properly
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 6:49pm
ishowdotgmail:
U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us


Maybe next time

2 Likes

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:51pm
ALAYORMII:



Maybe next time
Aiit

1 Like

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by dikeigbo2(m): 7:39pm
Just be bold enough ..........ask them where and where
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by cremedelacreme: 7:51pm
ishowdotgmail:
U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us

Ask who? U wan make dem flog OP abi? grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Keneking: 8:27pm
But where is lalasticlala now?

They don dey enter small small oh

1 Like

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by alignacademy(m): 9:27pm
SalamRushdie:
Those are unserviceable frigate Gun turrets

You seem to know quite a bit about these equipment.

How is such "scrap" usually disposed of?
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by SalamRushdie: 9:33pm
alignacademy:


You seem to know quite a bit about these equipment.

How is such "scrap" usually disposed of?

Probably sold off to a smelter or some enthusiast who will clean them up and display them in some gun relic bazaar ...

3 Likes

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by alignacademy(m): 9:35pm
SalamRushdie:


Probably sold off to a smelter or some enthusiast who will clean them up and display them in some gun relic bazaar ...

You rock!

Remind me to polish your shoes when next I'm in your area...

Thanks, bro

7 Likes

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ImperialYoruba: 9:35pm
OP,
There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.

You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Martinez19(m): 10:03pm
Outdated artillery. E git no dey work.
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by adadadon(m): 10:07pm
ImperialYoruba:
OP,
There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.

You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.
First second third...... Does it make sense?
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:08pm

Buhari's loot

1 Like

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by recievesense: 10:09pm
SalamRushdie:
Those are unserviceable frigate Gun turrets

sounds medieval
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by TeamSimple(m): 10:09pm
ishowdotgmail:
U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us
Why don't you just get a gun and shoot the op instead of this wicked advise.

3 Likes

Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Millz404(m): 10:10pm
You for stop them ask na
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ksstroud: 10:10pm
How is this a news
Simply say eko bridge
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 10:11pm
ImperialYoruba:
OP,
There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.

You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.


You are so mistaken


There's 2nd mainland bridge
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by condomuser: 10:11pm
This is for the Biafran soldiers relocating to HEadquarters Third Mainland Bridge roundabout grin
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by slimthugchime(m): 10:12pm
navy turret guns mostly for battleahips, undecided
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by kllinxman(m): 10:12pm
Who gave the other to move those stuffs ? just asking anyway...
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Hades2016(m): 10:12pm
ishowdotgmail:
U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us
you want them kill am abiiiii grin
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Olukologia(m): 10:13pm
Come to Akure, you see worst.
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 10:13pm
ImperialYoruba:
OP,
There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.

You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.



If you doubt it, I will show you pictorial evidence
Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by tdayof(m): 10:14pm
Army or navy?? Those are naval ships CIWS and belongs to the Nigerian Navy Combattante IIIB Fast Attack Craft

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Five Killed As Police, Hausa Clash In Ibadan / Sultan Of Sokoto: Inec Not Serious! / Iran Has Caputured Fifteen British Navy At Gunpoint

Viewing this topic: fola911, Samarys, kaykash007(m), KingHenry2, Autopartz, freezy(m), bennylee, 0079jaBond(m), adeSoft2yk, rationalmind(m), Mrfixitxtech, desamuellss, cnonyechi(f), handy30(m), smogup, obiageIi(f), kemijohnson, peterpen(m), Onyochejohn(f), chkil(m), legrande69, GEJPosterity, kkkap, godwinoc(m), Youngholy413, Brushless(m), stieyven(m), JustCare, wassade, nogasimplicity, Juliuxxxxx, Calito4real(m), jfad, maysimsimple(m), emerged01(m), mehvo(m), xdos(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), Casido1(m), remzor(m), nativedoctor(m), FlamesD, kpolli(m), deleyi20(m), Figs(m), kenosky, adexsimply(m), phillippiano(m), faheez(m), binary123(m), Pilar4u(m), chidonzone(m), cutedharmee(f), taiwo005(m), macpetrus(m), ryder77, Costello559(m), x240, Surd2121(m), IamOpemipo(m), Tinynita(f), delkinz(m), ZeusZuco(m), Mrflyguy, Bayodele19(f), andaxon, preciouschiomy, Hayjaycity(m), jake25, lekanjohn(m), Brooksman007, Henrick007, OurworkComNg1, dekokelvin(m), sambright(m), yinks008, Odicious, Odogwua, Blazed(m), hholar(m), Eisenhower(m), Snow5, ujudiaz(f), educute(m), 222Martins(m), Mzthowxeen(f), KingBish(f), Kaykay(m), Hafis16(m), Tchiman, Jesupemisire, Tiny23(f), Ebuka478(m), moralex(m), gqboyy(m), LegendaryArnold(m), quicyvictor(m), Holuwadammie(m), tansho(m), elosar(m), wapadunk(m), Peachbloom(f), princeryle1, Collins4u1, yungtee007, kennysympathy(m) and 122 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.