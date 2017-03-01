₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 6:35pm
What I Saw On 2nd Mainland Bridge
The army moving some hardware from God knows where to God knows where
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:37pm
WAY MY PICTURE
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by princemillla(m): 6:40pm
This look like navy hardware not army
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:45pm
U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by SalamRushdie: 6:46pm
Those are unserviceable frigate Gun turrets
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by slimfit1(m): 6:47pm
That is from a ship
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 6:47pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
More pictures
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by cummando(m): 6:49pm
Op did you just realize that you just committed an offence?
No you didn't....na the akamu wey no close am properly
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 6:49pm
ishowdotgmail:
Maybe next time
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:51pm
ALAYORMII:Aiit
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by dikeigbo2(m): 7:39pm
Just be bold enough ..........ask them where and where
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by cremedelacreme: 7:51pm
ishowdotgmail:
Ask who? U wan make dem flog OP abi?
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Keneking: 8:27pm
But where is lalasticlala now?
They don dey enter small small oh
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by alignacademy(m): 9:27pm
SalamRushdie:
You seem to know quite a bit about these equipment.
How is such "scrap" usually disposed of?
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by SalamRushdie: 9:33pm
alignacademy:
Probably sold off to a smelter or some enthusiast who will clean them up and display them in some gun relic bazaar ...
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by alignacademy(m): 9:35pm
SalamRushdie:
You rock!
Remind me to polish your shoes when next I'm in your area...
Thanks, bro
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ImperialYoruba: 9:35pm
OP,
There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.
You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Martinez19(m): 10:03pm
Outdated artillery. E git no dey work.
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by adadadon(m): 10:07pm
ImperialYoruba:First second third...... Does it make sense?
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:08pm
Buhari's loot
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by recievesense: 10:09pm
SalamRushdie:
sounds medieval
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by TeamSimple(m): 10:09pm
ishowdotgmail:Why don't you just get a gun and shoot the op instead of this wicked advise.
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Millz404(m): 10:10pm
You for stop them ask na
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ksstroud: 10:10pm
How is this a news
Simply say eko bridge
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 10:11pm
ImperialYoruba:
You are so mistaken
There's 2nd mainland bridge
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by condomuser: 10:11pm
This is for the Biafran soldiers relocating to HEadquarters Third Mainland Bridge roundabout
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by slimthugchime(m): 10:12pm
navy turret guns mostly for battleahips,
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by kllinxman(m): 10:12pm
Who gave the other to move those stuffs ? just asking anyway...
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Hades2016(m): 10:12pm
ishowdotgmail:you want them kill am abiiiii
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by Olukologia(m): 10:13pm
Come to Akure, you see worst.
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by ALAYORMII: 10:13pm
ImperialYoruba:
If you doubt it, I will show you pictorial evidence
|Re: Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge by tdayof(m): 10:14pm
Army or navy?? Those are naval ships CIWS and belongs to the Nigerian Navy Combattante IIIB Fast Attack Craft
