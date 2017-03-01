Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Movie Hardwares On 2nd Mainland Bridge (8418 Views)

At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge / What I Saw At A Rich Politician's Party. / Gej Banners Defaced With Paint On 3rd Mainland Bridge(pix). (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

What I Saw On 2nd Mainland Bridge



The army moving some hardware from God knows where to God knows where 1 Share

WAY MY PICTURE

This look like navy hardware not army 11 Likes 1 Share

U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us 13 Likes 2 Shares

Those are unserviceable frigate Gun turrets 7 Likes

That is from a ship

CROWNWEALTH019:

WAY MY PICTURE





More pictures More pictures

Op did you just realize that you just committed an offence?

No you didn't....na the akamu wey no close am properly

ishowdotgmail:

U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us



Maybe next time Maybe next time 2 Likes

ALAYORMII:







Maybe next time Aiit Aiit 1 Like

Just be bold enough ..........ask them where and where

ishowdotgmail:

U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us

Ask who? U wan make dem flog OP abi? Ask who? U wan make dem flog OP abi? 3 Likes

But where is lalasticlala now?



They don dey enter small small oh 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Those are unserviceable frigate Gun turrets

You seem to know quite a bit about these equipment.



How is such "scrap" usually disposed of? You seem to know quite a bit about these equipment.How is such "scrap" usually disposed of?

alignacademy:





You seem to know quite a bit about these equipment.



How is such "scrap" usually disposed of?

Probably sold off to a smelter or some enthusiast who will clean them up and display them in some gun relic bazaar ... Probably sold off to a smelter or some enthusiast who will clean them up and display them in some gun relic bazaar ... 3 Likes

SalamRushdie:





Probably sold off to a smelter or some enthusiast who will clean them up and display them in some gun relic bazaar ...

You rock!



Remind me to polish your shoes when next I'm in your area...



Thanks, bro You rock!Remind me to polish your shoes when next I'm in your area...Thanks, bro 7 Likes

OP,

There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.



You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.

Outdated artillery. E git no dey work.

ImperialYoruba:

OP,

There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.



You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland. First second third...... Does it make sense? First second third...... Does it make sense?



Buhari's loot 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Those are unserviceable frigate Gun turrets

sounds medieval sounds medieval

ishowdotgmail:

U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us Why don't you just get a gun and shoot the op instead of this wicked advise. Why don't you just get a gun and shoot the op instead of this wicked advise. 3 Likes

You for stop them ask na

How is this a news

Simply say eko bridge

ImperialYoruba:

OP,

There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.



You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.



You are so mistaken





There's 2nd mainland bridge You are so mistakenThere's 2nd mainland bridge

This is for the Biafran soldiers relocating to HEadquarters Third Mainland Bridge roundabout

navy turret guns mostly for battleahips,

Who gave the other to move those stuffs ? just asking anyway...

ishowdotgmail:

U really made big mistake! U should have asked where they are moving them to b4 sharing these pics with us you want them kill am abiiiii you want them kill am abiiiii

Come to Akure, you see worst.

ImperialYoruba:

OP,

There is no where called 2nd mainland bridge.



You have Carter Bridge, Eko bridge, Third Mainland bridge. Each of these connect between Lagos Island and Mainland.





If you doubt it, I will show you pictorial evidence If you doubt it, I will show you pictorial evidence