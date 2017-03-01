₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,854 members, 3,393,805 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 07:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal (3926 Views)
|Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by robosky02(m): 6:39pm
Victor Moses becomes highest-paid Nigerian footballer in Europe with new Chelsea deal
Nigerian forward and Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses on Wednesday penned a new deal with the Blues reportedly worth over 100, 000 pounds a week.
By this he becomes the highest paid Nigerian player in Europe.
The 26-year-old former Wigan Athletic player has established himself as a regular in the side this season, playing an integral role in the club’s pursuit of silverware under Italian gaffer, Antonio Conte.
The two-year extension deal will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until 2021.
He said after signing the contract, “I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.
“We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”
Also Chelsea’s Technical Director, Michael Emenalo, noted, “We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio’s leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.
“This new contract is testament to Victor’s hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success.”
cc: lalasticlala, mynd44
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/01/victor-moses-becomes-highest-paid-nigerian-footballer-europe-new-chelsea-deal/
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:57pm
upon dey killed his parent in the north some years back,moral lesson destiny can be delayed but can never be changed
12 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by robosky02(m): 7:01pm
fuckingAyaya:
yes if you keep keeping on you'll get there
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by timidapsin(m): 7:05pm
And one NPFL club wanted to pay me N70,000 per month.. And expected me to accept the contract..
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by NameChecker: 7:05pm
Victor Moses = Highest Paid Nigerian Footballer in Europe
John Mikel Obi = Highest Paid Nigerian Footballer in Asia
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by obasivic: 7:06pm
Cool. Let him keep it up maybe he'll do better than his older bros on china speaking chin chon
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by illustrious(m): 7:06pm
Good one. Happy for this guy
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by apcmustwin: 7:06pm
How many likes for the winning team, pride of London, oluaye of premier League, league leaders and eventual winners
CHELSEA
8 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by robosky02(m): 7:06pm
the skill, runs and goal that ensured the mega to increase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0wIVX7OKF8
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Hiccups: 7:06pm
I'm happy for him
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Samuelight(m): 7:06pm
Nice one Moses. Hardwork pays!!!
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by AlphaStyles(m): 7:06pm
he deserves it
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by sujex94(m): 7:06pm
.
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by CuteMorriz: 7:06pm
fuckingAyaya:yesss...but for it not to change you have to leave Nigeria....ask Ali bongo....
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by sucess001(m): 7:06pm
You say he is highest paid yet you said nothing about how much it is for sure...
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Arsenalholic(m): 7:07pm
Oil Money
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by rozayx5(m): 7:07pm
nicem
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Misterdhee1(m): 7:07pm
Hardwork and tenacity pay! He got lucky tho, cos if it wasn't for Conte's formation, he would have been somewhere battling for relegation.
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Ahmadgani(m): 7:07pm
Patience and good works pay sometimes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by yinparc: 7:07pm
Ok
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by living2013: 7:07pm
More breakthroughs AHEAD
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Olukologia(m): 7:07pm
I'm sure your parents will be happy where they are now. Well done
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by chyzoo4u(m): 7:08pm
Well deserved! Congrats bro
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Bowwow11(m): 7:08pm
waw congratulation
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Jamesmatic(m): 7:08pm
Well deserved
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by ednut1(m): 7:08pm
omolomo wey moanrinho wan wreck
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by alizma: 7:08pm
nice one
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by me69: 7:08pm
My brother you deserve am, your value at Chelsea is well appreciated
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by frenchwine(m): 7:08pm
I remember the motto of my Alma mater: perseverance breeds success.
I also remember one of the wise words we recite on assembly days :
The height by which great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept were toiling upward in the night
AFCS ibadan, iRep.
Congrats Moses
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by BIA3: 7:08pm
I swear this really made my day when I saw it on Chelsea twitter handle
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by tellwisdom: 7:08pm
Who is he?
|Re: Victor Moses Becomes Highestpaid Nigerian Player In Europe With New Chelsea Deal by Kaxmytex(m): 7:08pm
100K is too small compare to what he is doing at chelsea presently
We Will Defeat Guinea In Abuja - Brown Ideye / The Legendary Maldini Has Retired / Can A Goal Keeper Be Caught In An Offside Position?
Viewing this topic: Standardcosting(f), trigar12(m), kelechi50, Cannyponfa, Starryg0(m), alcovex, fidelis22(m), peterswagg(m), seenter84, MUYEEKFIRST, ifydio(m), egbaguy2, damola1, emmasege, debeginin, samsony10, Diplomaticbeing(m), softmind24, saoseun(m), toosoon(m), sigiyaya(m), sodiqrasaq(m), Falexbaba1, Siga, tojahh(m), Bobbyunitedfc(m), Emblj, trustee20, hakinze00(m), charlesm91(m), Noble11(m), HenryQuest(m), Pablo212, mannys(m), freeman4ever(m), cowgirl9090, possible26, babasolution, mosesmike, Jesusgirl92(f), hok4u(m), goon, Cegadman, hapi(m), slimzy91(m), mestrophil(m), adeyinka09, baiaon, joezy23(m), GENT95(m), abujub(m), MemeTroll, litem234(m), shiimah(m), Sunnylink(m), timguy(m), GoggleB(m), DrWhizy(m), jerryadigun, Nep2une(m), DIVFAVOR(m), Vickygirk(f), Gassa007, kk4real, Chidinho10(m), Pasche1, elcruize, onwards, marmelo, CORE(m), chrisbreez(m), ConcernMan, ElDadd, imoowo(m), kentzz(f), elisinho(m), Bablarry(m), greggng, AngelicBeing, pittoilet(f), Bbnty(m), sweetyme001(f), conquerorb, robosky02(m), Rilwayne001, successcode, bqlekan(m), KingHenry2, Adedoks(m), Enangson(m), Josegun(m), Jayjey(m), winetapper, tubolancer(m), damiolly(m), ganasy, bigjay01(m), DUCEDAVEE(m), 2chainzz(m), Eaa247(m), SarFakky, blym4real, afroman23, kyce(m), agent01(m), chukwundukc(m), edo3(m), opuambe(m), SureGee001(m), Ignatiusprince(m), ndbaba1(m), Kennyblues(m), Vision2045(m), PrincessC11(f), Abdul4trust1(m), uchbaba(m), religionisbad(m), botson(m), Henryhawker(m), jesi800, ireneony(f), Vcojuro, Geebanks(m), timidapsin(m), OlamusConsult(m), adegoody(m), Epraize(m), teens, dadexcel, innocent99, Dimejidude(m), THEconqueror, Fabolousibk1(m), germanwolf(m), Uchmandanfodio(m), 7Randall, GodblessNig247(m), BrutalJab, Tunjasko(m), segmatic, Onyiridike(f), youngsahito(m), blogbaby(f), Gaskia, tonbratom, seankay(m), Sunkyphil, Friedyokes, ejibaba(m), steveben7(m), Olukat(m), sucreblazing(m), Haryorbammmy(m), superbouck(m), biobio111, Ramwab94(m), seyopsy1(m), neyosea25(m), bimbohush, oluwasegun400, oziegbeedafe, tarboshi(m), drogbaleee1, karimusaa, Solowande(m), rebirthiix, chukxy, kkkp, swagagolic01, lade007(m), GyemNgas(m), Timbercrush, dasanchez1(m), savagefinder1, signz, UnknownT, rapcy(m), MarkGud(m), heiyernue(m) and 337 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24