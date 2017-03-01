₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by PapiNigga: 7:08pm
Too many melanin pooping in one pics...
These adorable photos of Mr Macauly and his pretty five daughters are currently trending online and have got lots of guys drooling.
In his words:
"In a world where overt materialism has taken precedence over all, where the desire for money, to be something in the socio-political and economic realm has permanently confined us into the constraints of tug for supremacy and its hegemony. Where all the isms and thesis are breed into our mindsets from infancy we loose track of our role here, that our existence as a being is to pro-create and leave seeds that shall germinate and bloom. The richest man is not that which his pocket is full of money, but that which his offspring blossoms in unity and spirituality!"
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/viral-photos-of-father-and-his-five.html?m=1
16 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by casttlebarbz(m): 7:10pm
me likey
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by obiorathesubtle: 7:14pm
Eeyah.. The Afonja has no son to be his heir.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by dikeigbo2(m): 7:15pm
Lovely pictures.Lovely ladies and a handsome dad
22 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by RasTafariI: 7:17pm
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by koolet: 7:17pm
Omg so lovely owk big kudos to the man cos Female child are mostly difficult to bring up..
All of these girls are beautiful material 50 yards..
12 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by L0velyn(f): 7:18pm
They are pretty
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by sEGXY2(m): 7:22pm
Gorgeous ladies! Afonja ladies be slaying em
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by rosalieene(f): 7:27pm
they all look alike
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Bumbae1(f): 7:28pm
Pele no son to carry name
But they all beautiful bet his proud
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Dildo(m): 7:47pm
One man with 5 wives.No be say he Sabi do.
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by zarakay(f): 7:49pm
so beautiful!!
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by greatgod2012(f): 7:50pm
Proud daddy!
Beautiful and gorgeous daughters!
But where is their mum?
She's a proud mummy of these damsels too!
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Misbliss1: 7:53pm
they're all so pretty, no bleached out one among them, so cute, I cant tell which is the most beautiful of all
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Jacksparr0w127: 7:57pm
obiorathesubtle:I don't mind being his 'son inlaw'
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by obiorathesubtle: 7:58pm
Jacksparr0w127:Go ahead
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Jacksparr0w127: 8:00pm
obiorathesubtle:If I could reach out to him
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Preca(f): 8:15pm
Lovely family
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by HateU2(f): 8:21pm
and some are busy with the bullshiit talk of 'no son' That man looks happy and fulfilled.
Ladies are better in taking care of their old parents than the so called 'son'
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Laveda(f): 8:22pm
Beautiful ladies.
Dad looks good too
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by CaroLyner(f): 8:33pm
koolet:Lies.Males are more difficult to bring up
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by wurabecca(f): 8:38pm
Lord! This is supe cute!!!!!!!!...........
Beautiful creatures!
Pls, anyone reading this...that is related to them should pls PM me, I will like to be friends with them!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just too natural......
This one sha..she fine gan, I still be leaner!!!!!
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by soberdrunk(m): 8:38pm
The papa be like who go give "intending suitors" "FBI level" screening
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:38pm
Wow.. He really got queens for daughters
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by nickxtra(m): 8:39pm
Plenty Sons-inlaws
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by savagefinder1: 8:40pm
happy father
pretty daughters
very lovely pictures...
buh I really think d mods r abusing the word "viral" these days.
no bad blood tho..
wish them d best
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by Endtimesmith: 8:40pm
See investments, Weldon Sir!
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by ifyalways(f): 8:40pm
Cute.
The dad looks pretty young.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by frisky2good(m): 8:41pm
Baba abi-girl.
|Re: Photos Of A Father And His Five Pretty Daughters by kimbra(f): 8:41pm
Love Machine:Father and daughters.
1 Like
