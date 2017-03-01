Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Tonto Dikeh Foundation Awards Scholarship To 200 Students In Delta State (3399 Views)

Tonto Dikeh: "I Left My Husband, He Has Not Called To Check Up On Our Son" / Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) / Tonto Dikeh Foundation Shows Love To The Less Priviledged (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



The event which was put together by The Tonto Dikeh Foundation [TTDF] in collaboration with Cheeno HR, was done to assist and encourage young students, through their nation wide project tagged: TTDF BACK TO SCHOOL PROJECT. The back to school project was conceived with the idea of assisting the less privileged kids and to help in the realization of the United Nations sustainable development goals in the area of education and mass literacy in Nigeria.



The event which pulled all the thick and mighty in the educational sector in Delta State and recorded massive turn out of people with the attendance of the Honourable commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education of Delta State Hon. [Dr.] Chiedu Ebie, and other distinguished members of his cabinet, Principals of Public and Private Schools, Teachers, Students from 11 Local Government Areas in Delta State, the schools includes: Sedco Secondary School, College of Commerce Warri, Alegbo Secondary School, Opete Secondary School, Essi College, Warri, Sunset Group of School, Ogbe Secondary School, Ugborikoko Secondary School, and many more were all in attendance and of course some other prominent personalities.



The Education Commissioner welcomed and applauded Tonto Dikeh and her team, for their great love and big heart to help in encouraging the kids and custodians of Delta State in the area of their education.



The President of the organization, Tonto Dikeh gave glory to God and thank the good people of Delta State for giving them the privilege to serve them. She also thanked all partners especially Access Bank, that partnered with them to help in opening Savings Account for 200 kids who won Scholarship by The Tonto Dikeh Foundation and other valuable incentives given to all the students.



According to the National coordinator of the Tonto Dikeh foundation, Mr. Bunmi Fagbuyiro unveiled the plans of the foundation, by pledging the renovation of some schools, free white board donation, School Uniforms for students and books. And he concluded that TTDF will continue in other parts of the country in the coming months, and the next on their list is Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/the--foundation-awards.html The good people and school students of Delta state experienced a new dawn as they played a host to The Tonto Dikeh Foundation Team in Warri, Delta state Nigeria, on the 24th February 2017.The event which was put together by The Tonto Dikeh Foundation [TTDF] in collaboration with Cheeno HR, was done to assist and encourage young students, through their nation wide project tagged: TTDF BACK TO SCHOOL PROJECT. The back to school project was conceived with the idea of assisting the less privileged kids and to help in the realization of the United Nations sustainable development goals in the area of education and mass literacy in Nigeria.The event which pulled all the thick and mighty in the educational sector in Delta State and recorded massive turn out of people with the attendance of the Honourable commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education of Delta State Hon. [Dr.] Chiedu Ebie, and other distinguished members of his cabinet, Principals of Public and Private Schools, Teachers, Students from 11 Local Government Areas in Delta State, the schools includes: Sedco Secondary School, College of Commerce Warri, Alegbo Secondary School, Opete Secondary School, Essi College, Warri, Sunset Group of School, Ogbe Secondary School, Ugborikoko Secondary School, and many more were all in attendance and of course some other prominent personalities.The Education Commissioner welcomed and applauded Tonto Dikeh and her team, for their great love and big heart to help in encouraging the kids and custodians of Delta State in the area of their education.The President of the organization, Tonto Dikeh gave glory to God and thank the good people of Delta State for giving them the privilege to serve them. She also thanked all partners especially Access Bank, that partnered with them to help in opening Savings Account for 200 kids who won Scholarship by The Tonto Dikeh Foundation and other valuable incentives given to all the students.According to the National coordinator of the Tonto Dikeh foundation, Mr. Bunmi Fagbuyiro unveiled the plans of the foundation, by pledging the renovation of some schools, free white board donation, School Uniforms for students and books. And he concluded that TTDF will continue in other parts of the country in the coming months, and the next on their list is Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

thank God this news is not about tonto's marriage









nice one 1 Like

who is Tonto Dike

Third to comment....Am getting to there soon

Tonto dike is on front page again...

I don't like wat Churchill abi Church rat did to Tonto. Tonto pls if u need sexual emancipation, don't fail to contact me. I'm ready to help u bounce back fully

Women!

vivypretty:

thank God this news is not about tonto's marriage











nice one



I dey tell u. I dey tell u.

When i was growing up i used to think that thing called scholarship was a big issue. I used to think its sending me to school abroad with all expense paid.



But today, that word scholarship has been so bastardized, that people use it as a show-off to portray fake philanthropic gestures. An example is Tonto dikeh handing out scholarship from a travelling bag. Nowadays N10 is a scholarship. As long as they have paid part of someone's fees, they say its scholarship. Hmmmmm.....



Celebrity, scam and fake life are three of a kind 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 1 Like

Be like say she and her husband dey do charity competition 3 Likes

Nice

Good one.

Nice

You and your husband can continue doing charity competition up and down.... Just put it somewhere at the back of your mind, we don't care about your problem and never will



In other news:



What is dollar price today sef?? 1 Like



Dem wan use generosity buy the public love and sympathy anyway make them continue... na the masses go enjoy Wow Tonto abi toto foundation today church abi mosque hill foundation tomorrow.. ah ahnn shei na competition.Dem wan use generosity buy the public love and sympathyanyway make them continue... na the masses go enjoy 1 Like

Nice one Tonto...... 1 Like 1 Share



I mean weed no smell there? Hope the foundation awarded it with their clear eyes oI mean weed no smell there? 1 Like

Tonto is an adventurer, Churchill is now a history. 1 Like 1 Share

Nice gesture - no act of kindness goes unrewarded . 200 students that's huge , nice one , more celeb should emulate this. For your website or blog design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370

Tonto gimme scholarship too na,so that I'll stop siding with Churchill ans start siding you

Wait o is it from the push me i push you film making money she will sponsor 200 students?



Abi she sought for external sponsors?

She tried. Kudos to her because its not easy. More ppl should emulate her.

Nice PR

TPAND:

When i was growing up i used to think that thing called scholarship was a big issue. I used to think its sending me to school abroad with all expense paid.



But today, that word scholarship has been so bastardized, that people use it as a show-off to portray fake philanthropic gestures. An example is Tonto dikeh handing out scholarship from a travelling bag. Nowadays N10 is a scholarship. As long as they have paid part of someone's fees, they say its scholarship. Hmmmmm.....



Celebrity, scam and fake life are three of a kind fake philanthropic gestures. An example is Tonto dikeh handing out scholarship from a travelling bag. Nowadays N10 is a scholarship. . You are nt nice@all . You are nt nice@all 1 Like 1 Share

veekid:

who is Tonto Dike

It is an object whose Kongo has been shined severely by hundreds of men that now found itself in the arms of a rich man. Or simply put, a gold digging bas*tard It is an object whose Kongo has been shined severely by hundreds of men that now found itself in the arms of a rich man. Or simply put, a gold digging bas*tard

OSUS-ALUSI EX OLOSHO WASTING AND LAVISHING THE REMAINDER OF MONEY STOLEN FROM AFONJA "EX HUSBAND"

















Osu-alusi and madness Osu-alusi and madness 1 Like

TPAND:

When i was growing up i used to think that thing called scholarship was a big issue. I used to think its sending me to school abroad with all expense paid.



But today, that word scholarship has been so bastardized, that people use it as a show-off to portray fake philanthropic gestures. An example is Tonto dikeh handing out scholarship from a travelling bag. Nowadays N10 is a scholarship. As long as they have paid part of someone's fees, they say its scholarship. Hmmmmm.....



Celebrity, scam and fake life are three of a kind You made my night 1 Like

Did anyone notice that nobody was given Jack? It is a total scam, the students were deceived to buy schorlsdhip form and part of the their form money was used to open account for them. Where Tonto get money to do foundation and scholarship? Or maybe no the land document she allegedly stole from Churchill she wan sell.