₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,947 members, 3,394,076 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 10:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos (7832 Views)
Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos / Police Displays Money "Wike Bribed INEC Officials With" In Court (Photos) / Femi Fani-Kayode And Precious Chikwendu In Court - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by informant001: 8:24pm
'Nigeria is a country of savages and animals' -Nnamdi Kanu thundered in court today. The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was today arraigned at the Federal High Court Abuja. The IPOB leader was visibly angry as he left the court after the judge handling the case, Hon. Ms Binta Nyako dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against Nnmadi Kanu, as well as three other accused persons for lack of proof of evidence.
Before entering his vehicle back to prison after the verdict, Nnamdi Kanu said; " I have come to court today in a country where the law enforcement agencies do not obey the law. You heard the judge Binta Nyako said it in her court today, they don't obey the law. NIGERIA is a COUNTRY of savages and animals".
Watch the video below
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigeria-is-country-of-savages-and.html
Watch Video >>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iif8D-8d1Gk
1 Like
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by dainformant(m): 8:28pm
dem don vex am
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by zionmade(m): 8:31pm
Did he lie?? Are Bh and allakubarians not savages?? Dont we have animals in nigeria? So he is correct
43 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by myright: 8:35pm
The Prophet himself
23 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by amani337(m): 8:38pm
This Country Is falling apart this idiot wants to stil divide it,jejeje park ur family go sambisa forest go start ur corntree.
4 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:40pm
even the vegetable president does not obey court orders,infact Nigeria is no longer a zoo is now an EVIL FOREST
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:43pm
amani337:don't die a frustrated man Abeg.
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Dildo(m): 8:44pm
See as mopol plenty and armed with machine guns as if nnamdi kanu Na bokoharam kingpin, kabiru sokoto.
12 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Ioannes(m): 8:47pm
Heading says "he thundered in court", body of article informs us he said it when he was entering his luxurious black maria back to prison.
Sorry, this one's not a Mandela. Try again.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by kuuljay(m): 8:48pm
You said before now that Nigeria is a zoo,then you sneaked into the zoo and got arrested by zoo police and now you are angry and wailing that Nigeria is a country of savages and animals,I don't understand ,is this man confused? ,or can one expect VIP treatment in a zoo
21 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by daududaniel(m): 8:50pm
I feel sorry for this man.
4 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by kropotkin2: 8:50pm
But you are an animal locked up in our zoo
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by jahsharon: 8:51pm
informant001:
So, Nnamdi's brothers, sisters and relatives in Nigeria are all animals. I have always known that, now Nnamdi himself has confirmed it. But, how come the animals are walking freely but keeping Nnamdi in a cage forever? Maybe Nnamdi is a wild animal.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by amani337(m): 8:52pm
fuckingAyaya:Its You And Ur Fellow Ipob members that will die frustrated trying to separate this country.go behind ur house and hang urself.
9 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:55pm
amani337:shut up danfo driver is it by force to be together? better continue with ur water beans diet
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by CoolFreeday(m): 8:59pm
People are pleading for him buy he is not helping himself.
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by QuietHammer(m): 9:01pm
Bastard. Your father is an animal
1 Like
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by amani337(m): 9:02pm
fuckingAyaya:Lol,i'm a proud isoko boy and i'm not a frustrated wheelbarrow pusher like you.
9 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by HisSexcellency(m): 9:03pm
Just observing things unfold, six out of eleven charges cancelled, that means five more to go
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Gr8tasign: 9:06pm
True talk
#IStandWithNnamdiKanu
1 Like
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by thuggCheetah(m): 9:09pm
QuietHammer:the thing pain the yoruba Muslim!!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by cummando(m): 9:10pm
I'm no bigot....but I just have to say this
The Igbo's are good people....but once they are convinced,they become stubborn,hard headed and irrational humans.
If one person can answer these questions for me I will forever fight for themthem
1. What are you guys fighting for?
2. Reasons for independence!!!
3. Why the Biafra war stopped!
Truth be said....asking for independence from a country that was formed with you as a major player is treason. If this is how every people ask for independence then we won't have countries and presidents anymore... Only streets and baales.
My talk doesn't matter but I bid you all to change. Its stupid to come challenge a landlord in his house. If its a zoo then leave.to me PMB is lenient. I would have given him the abiola treatment a long time ago. Who you be to come challenge me in my house
My prayer...y'all should repent. Our disunity na I'm dey make common South Africans dey kill us. Let's unite for once and see us become a world power. If independence finally comes to y'all Una go still fight.
Stubbornness won't help. Succumb to a one Nigeria. Left to me if independence happens which I doubt...I'll be the first person that would seek to break it! I'll collapse it.
.....BTW. I'm one of yall somehow
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by cheruv: 9:24pm
[sup][/sup]
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by MutantMetahuman: 9:26pm
Fraustration wan kill the dilector of the flatrons
See his flat head self.
So much hatred in one flat medula
4 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Ejanla07: 9:32pm
amani337:
amanideen abdulmumuni my fellow amala ati ewedu with one egg eating yoruba muslim brother. i kno we re pained by news of d charges struck out. don't mind flatheaad ipod lets go hit our empty yoruba muslim ewedu skull 5 more time so that allah will feel our pain. and make Nnamdi Kanu abandon their BIAFRA
3 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by ZZ22: 9:32pm
Ioannes:Afonja what do you know? I bet none of your fellow Afonjas will have the guts to say these words to ordinary Police Officer.. Nigerian Law Enforcement Agencies don't obey the law
1 Like
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Ejanla07: 9:33pm
kuuljay:
jamiu abdulmumuni my fellow amala ati ewedu with one egg eating yoruba muslim brother. i kno we re pained by news of d charges struck out. don't mind flatheaad ipod lets go hit our empty yoruba muslim ewedu skull 5 more time so that allah will feel our pain. and make Nnamdi Kanu abandon their BIAFRA
2 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by TPAND: 9:57pm
Osinbajo needs to prove something before i will accept him as the right replacement for Buhari.
Obey and Honor the rule and court of law.
Let Nnamdi Kanu go
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Ioannes(m): 10:03pm
ZZ22:
I'm placing a bet on your age this evening, fellow.
I bet you're still a teenager.
Ask your parents to furnish you with the list of political and social activists, past and present, who have opposed vigorously tyrannical governments in Nigeria.
Come back when you've completed this simple assignment.
6 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Ioannes(m): 10:06pm
TPAND:
He doesn't need you to accept him.
First off, Buhari is not dead.
Second, Buhari hasn't resigned.
Third, your acceptance of him doesn't do anything for him neither does your rejection of him.
4 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos by Iamdmentor1(m): 10:06pm
This is serious hullabaloo
Contempt: Onovo Defies Court Again ! / DELETED / Group Advises Federal Government On Bitumen Extraction
Viewing this topic: iamblisz(m), peaceway(m), corporateDan(m), Amenphx, amani337(m), 12month, ch91, zoomman(m), Dudubery, ChiziAmadi(m), iykepromotions, teedawson, OreoPaschal(m), obimum, Handsomegod(m), zxcvb, ejire042(m), wizzyrich(m), adedayo3193(m), Rapsainot, arabbunkum, linobrown9(m), nanzozo(m), noblehse(m), Raalsalghul, pope1477(m), Rapsino(m), DEIFIED(m), brainpulse, HazzanTazzan(m), wtfCode, ZZ22, OmenihuFrank, Physicist01, bennito, binary9ja, Okwyjesus(m), mayorwah98(m), Baroba(m), Adeyinka12(m), emperormossad, chalerea(m), Vycko(f), kingdenny(m), dokomog(m), perfectgabby, Odogwua, SundayOmeje(m), deltapikin(m), Nafizzey(m), africanman85, Darachi(m), Bullet1234(m), Cherokee(m), ip2121918021(m), Viking007(m), Ugo4ema2015, kuuljay(m), kponkedenge(m), lovinvic1(m), Anubiri(m), bizie(m), Freiburger(m), Frankyboy1(m), Sammypope4all(m), Macwrites, chrissoft(m), omorogied(m), lakesyded(m), jarkbauer, elrony(m), ntulls, Debedeepastries(f), cutetopsey(f), nasman5, Mckennedy, walosky, engrdosmen01(m), engrchykae(m), Favourgate, Arsenalholic(m), obinnafred, mosisnho(m), Respect11(m), damlawrence101, LawalHorlame, Kaynofficial, crownprince7(m), cliff26, kolado(m), jornie(m), aknabob, OVI75(m), mastermaestro(m), embadee(m), Jayceon, xcolanto, So4baba(m), lakesider(m), Alvino1(m), ogenwaokoye(m), joepepsy(m), Gilbus1(m), Bonchila(m), ebig21(m), LordofNairaland, quicyvictor(m), LordXaaan, cybergee(m), Finfadei(m), FUCKU, MrMontella(m), thuggCheetah(m), Donbosco46, Tobitosin, sagon1(m), SIRmanjar, Ned4delux(m), calcus(m), Abiodunne, nyabinghi(m), sanandreas(m), myright, Geedhey(m), jeeray(m), Kamanuozuzu, brunofarad(m), kaybbs(f), OctobersVeryOwn, Theodosius(m), voicelez, AzizG550(m), Valto(m), kcowen(m), ticker(m), ogcleva(m) and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10