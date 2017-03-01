Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals' - Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court.Photos (7832 Views)

Nigeria is a country of savages and animals' -Nnamdi Kanu thundered in court today. The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was today arraigned at the Federal High Court Abuja. The IPOB leader was visibly angry as he left the court after the judge handling the case, Hon. Ms Binta Nyako dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against Nnmadi Kanu, as well as three other accused persons for lack of proof of evidence.



Before entering his vehicle back to prison after the verdict, Nnamdi Kanu said; " I have come to court today in a country where the law enforcement agencies do not obey the law. You heard the judge Binta Nyako said it in her court today, they don't obey the law. NIGERIA is a COUNTRY of savages and animals".



Watch the video below



Source;



Watch Video >>>

dem don vex am

Did he lie?? Are Bh and allakubarians not savages?? Dont we have animals in nigeria? So he is correct 43 Likes

The Prophet himself 23 Likes

This Country Is falling apart this idiot wants to stil divide it,jejeje park ur family go sambisa forest go start ur corntree. 4 Likes

even the vegetable president does not obey court orders,infact Nigeria is no longer a zoo is now an EVIL FOREST 35 Likes 3 Shares

amani337:

This Country Is falling apart this idiot wants to stil divide it,jejeje park ur family go sambisa forest go start ur corntree. don't die a frustrated man Abeg. don't die a frustrated man Abeg. 34 Likes 2 Shares

See as mopol plenty and armed with machine guns as if nnamdi kanu Na bokoharam kingpin, kabiru sokoto. 12 Likes

Heading says "he thundered in court", body of article informs us he said it when he was entering his luxurious black maria back to prison.



Sorry, this one's not a Mandela. Try again. 7 Likes 1 Share

You said before now that Nigeria is a zoo,then you sneaked into the zoo and got arrested by zoo police and now you are angry and wailing that Nigeria is a country of savages and animals,I don't understand ,is this man confused? ,or can one expect VIP treatment in a zoo 21 Likes

I feel sorry for this man. 4 Likes

But you are an animal locked up in our zoo 11 Likes 2 Shares

informant001:

NIGERIA is a COUNTRY of savages and animals [/i]





So, Nnamdi's brothers, sisters and relatives in Nigeria are all animals. I have always known that, now Nnamdi himself has confirmed it. But, how come the animals are walking freely but keeping Nnamdi in a cage forever? Maybe Nnamdi is a wild animal. So, Nnamdi's brothers, sisters and relatives in Nigeria are all animals. I have always known that, now Nnamdi himself has confirmed it. But, how come the animals are walking freely but keeping Nnamdi in a cage forever? Maybe Nnamdi is a wild animal. 21 Likes 1 Share

fuckingAyaya:

don't die a frustrated man Abeg. Its You And Ur Fellow Ipob members that will die frustrated trying to separate this country.go behind ur house and hang urself. Its You And Ur Fellow Ipob members that will die frustrated trying to separate this country.go behind ur house and hang urself. 9 Likes

amani337:



Its You And Ur Fellow Ipob members that will die frustrated trying to separate this country. shut up danfo driver is it by force to be together? better continue with ur water beans diet shut up danfo driver is it by force to be together? better continue with ur water beans diet 36 Likes 3 Shares

People are pleading for him buy he is not helping himself.

Bastard. Your father is an animal 1 Like

fuckingAyaya:

shut up danfo driver is it by force to be together? better continue with ur water beans diet Lol,i'm a proud isoko boy and i'm not a frustrated wheelbarrow pusher like you. Lol,i'm a proud isoko boy and i'm not a frustrated wheelbarrow pusher like you. 9 Likes

Just observing things unfold, six out of eleven charges cancelled, that means five more to go

True talk







#IStandWithNnamdiKanu 1 Like

QuietHammer:

Bastard. Your father is an animal the thing pain the yoruba Muslim!! the thing pain the yoruba Muslim!! 21 Likes 1 Share

I'm no bigot....but I just have to say this

The Igbo's are good people....but once they are convinced,they become stubborn,hard headed and irrational humans.

If one person can answer these questions for me I will forever fight for themthem

1. What are you guys fighting for?

2. Reasons for independence!!!

3. Why the Biafra war stopped!



Truth be said....asking for independence from a country that was formed with you as a major player is treason. If this is how every people ask for independence then we won't have countries and presidents anymore... Only streets and baales.

My talk doesn't matter but I bid you all to change. Its stupid to come challenge a landlord in his house. If its a zoo then leave.to me PMB is lenient. I would have given him the abiola treatment a long time ago. Who you be to come challenge me in my house

My prayer...y'all should repent. Our disunity na I'm dey make common South Africans dey kill us. Let's unite for once and see us become a world power. If independence finally comes to y'all Una go still fight.

Stubbornness won't help. Succumb to a one Nigeria. Left to me if independence happens which I doubt...I'll be the first person that would seek to break it! I'll collapse it.

.....BTW. I'm one of yall somehow 5 Likes 1 Share

[sup][/sup] [sup][/sup]





See his flat head self.

So much hatred in one flat medula



Fraustration wan kill the dilector of the flatronsSee his flat head self.So much hatred in one flat medula 4 Likes

amani337:

This Country Is falling apart this idiot wants to stil divide it,jejeje park ur family go sambisa forest go start ur corntree.



amanideen abdulmumuni my fellow amala ati ewedu with one egg eating yoruba muslim brother. i kno we re pained by news of d charges struck out. don't mind flatheaad ipod lets go hit our empty yoruba muslim ewedu skull 5 more time so that allah will feel our pain. and make Nnamdi Kanu abandon their BIAFRA amanideen abdulmumuni my fellow amala ati ewedu with one egg eating yoruba muslim brother. i kno we re pained by news of d charges struck out. don't mind flatheaad ipod lets go hit our empty yoruba muslim ewedu skull 5 more time so that allah will feel our pain. and make Nnamdi Kanu abandon their BIAFRA 3 Likes

Ioannes:

Heading says "he thundered in court", body of article informs us he said it when he was entering his luxurious black maria back to prison.



Sorry, this one's not a Mandela. Try again. Afonja what do you know? I bet none of your fellow Afonjas will have the guts to say these words to ordinary Police Officer.. Nigerian Law Enforcement Agencies don't obey the law Afonja what do you know? I bet none of your fellow Afonjas will have the guts to say these words to ordinary Police Officer.. Nigerian Law Enforcement Agencies don't obey the law 1 Like

kuuljay:

You said before now that Nigeria is a zoo,then you sneaked into the zoo and got arrested by zoo police and now you are angry and wailing that Nigeria is a country of savages and animals,I don't understand ,is this man confused? ,or can one expect VIP treatment in a zoo





jamiu abdulmumuni my fellow amala ati ewedu with one egg eating yoruba muslim brother. i kno we re pained by news of d charges struck out. don't mind flatheaad ipod lets go hit our empty yoruba muslim ewedu skull 5 more time so that allah will feel our pain. and make Nnamdi Kanu abandon their BIAFRA jamiu abdulmumuni my fellow amala ati ewedu with one egg eating yoruba muslim brother. i kno we re pained by news of d charges struck out. don't mind flatheaad ipod lets go hit our empty yoruba muslim ewedu skull 5 more time so that allah will feel our pain. and make Nnamdi Kanu abandon their BIAFRA 2 Likes

Osinbajo needs to prove something before i will accept him as the right replacement for Buhari.



Obey and Honor the rule and court of law.

Let Nnamdi Kanu go

ZZ22:

Afonja what do you know? I bet none of your fellow Afonjas will have the guts to say these words to ordinary Police Officer.. Nigerian Law Enforcement Agencies don't obey the law

I'm placing a bet on your age this evening, fellow.



I bet you're still a teenager.



Ask your parents to furnish you with the list of political and social activists, past and present, who have opposed vigorously tyrannical governments in Nigeria.



Come back when you've completed this simple assignment. I'm placing a bet on your age this evening, fellow.I bet you're still a teenager.Ask your parents to furnish you with the list of political and social activists, past and present, who have opposed vigorously tyrannical governments in Nigeria.Come back when you've completed this simple assignment. 6 Likes

TPAND:

Osinbajo needs to prove something before i will accept him as the right replacement for Buhari.



Obey and Honor the rule and court of law.

Let Nnamdi Kanu go

He doesn't need you to accept him.



First off, Buhari is not dead.



Second, Buhari hasn't resigned.



Third, your acceptance of him doesn't do anything for him neither does your rejection of him. He doesn't need you to accept him.First off, Buhari is not dead.Second, Buhari hasn't resigned.Third, your acceptance of him doesn't do anything for him neither does your rejection of him. 4 Likes