|Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by PapiNigga: 9:40pm
Cossy Orjiakor looks fresh in these new photos she shared on her media page.The actress also showed off her natural virgin hair...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/cossy-and-her-assets-look-good-in-new.html?m=1
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Nma27(f): 9:45pm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by dollyjoy(f): 9:47pm
Am I the only one seeing those legs quite disgusting!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by TPAND: 9:48pm
You can't cheat nature.
Age is catching up with this woman faster than she can imagine.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by veekid(m): 10:16pm
cossy is ugly #imo
Cosy olomu ibepe
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by mannyU: 10:16pm
This geeh kuku Kee me wit milik. .
Damn! For this one I'm thirsty and I'm proud.
I go use cloth cover her face and leg leave only the Bobby and kpekus
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Mouthgag: 10:17pm
Really?
Wows indeed
Wonders of the bra... The greatest invention for ladies
See her old feet like rag.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Dandeson1(m): 10:18pm
This picture just reminded me of our hood hoe who died. The news hit us like a tsunami. From miles away you can hear brothers sobbing in mild tones. I myself sank to my knees when they told me.
.
For the guys who never had a taste of her, it was sorrow still. Their hopes and dreams were cut short by her untimely demise.
.
O'death!! where is thy sting? you coward. You have stolen from us. The other girls rejected us, they shunned us! they'd rather eat their virginity but the hood hoe? she saved us wankers!
.
We contributed money for her funeral, each brother a thousand naira. We found a dead sheep in the yard.Nature gave us meat. We mourned her. We made songs and sang praises of her. We beat the drums with our third legs, it sent rhythms to her soul
.
Its been 2years since then, parents now lock their willing daughters away from us. The older brothers can't hold it no more.
Many have deceased themselves to meet the hood hoe. The rest of us are still contemplating.
.
Blessed be the hood hoe even in death. Accursed be celibacy.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by BornStunner1: 10:18pm
MARKET DONE SPOIL GRANDMA GO AND REST
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Alitair(m): 10:18pm
dollyjoy:too much kneel-ing in one life time
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by wtfCode: 10:18pm
That boob tho.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by beetown(m): 10:18pm
see bress
cossy,e be only you I want, we must to marry
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by iamnicer: 10:18pm
BALOONS
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:18pm
Runs out of thread screaming.........
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Jfast: 10:18pm
See boobs
By the Way cossy
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Olukologia(m): 10:18pm
Nonsense! Nothing dey there. zagastic but packed.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by CaroLyner(f): 10:18pm
She looks funny.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by ToriBlue(f): 10:19pm
overrated breast.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by leksmedia: 10:19pm
Nigerians are just so quick to judge, no one is perfect , she has a lovely body, but I keep wondering people call her slut but since they have been calling her slutty , no one has ever come out to say I have slept with cossy , she has never had any form of funny stories . She might actually be a saint than we thought, never judge a book by it's cover , one very important lesson I just learnt not too long
For your website design or blog design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by sweatlana: 10:19pm
Love her or hate her...
She's damn sexy.
Sending people to hell though
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Mopolchi: 10:19pm
She don old. It's obvious now.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by pweetixandy: 10:20pm
lol, her hair reminds me of one tribe people like that, that tribe that like to bleach
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by yomi007k(m): 10:20pm
dollyjoy:
Show us ur own....
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Pennyways: 10:20pm
Heavenly candidate
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Kennyodinye: 10:21pm
Nice i Cant Lie
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by princemillla(m): 10:21pm
This old thing should be swap or sold off on olx....
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Opakan2: 10:22pm
This HIV positive olosho.. I wonder why people still give her attention tho.
But obesere use her no be small.. her likes plenty wey yoruba boys dey useless anyhow
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by flexyebe(m): 10:22pm
old skool calming young gal.age is watching u dnt worry
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Daraph(m): 10:23pm
dollyjoy:
YES
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by banttieman(m): 10:23pm
Ashigbe omo ward
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Wows In New Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 10:25pm
dollyjoy:let's see urz now
