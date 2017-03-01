₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by LivingHuman: 9:40pm
The Visuals to Wizkid's new song, "Sweet Love" has just been released.
Wizkid had told the FADER in an email that the song is an introduction to those who do not know him yet, adding that the video was made up from content of his live shows throughout Africa.
Watch Video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFTaNokK4cU
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/video-wizkid-sweet-love.html
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by veekid(m): 9:51pm
wizzy eleniyan
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by ezera(m): 9:52pm
Baba himself. Banky would be counting his loss now.
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Excelboi(m): 9:52pm
Good for him
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:52pm
Not like some noise makers
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Postboiswag(m): 9:52pm
Yagaa
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by pelumzy007(m): 9:53pm
Its official wizzy as taken Afro beat to a whole new level
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by hismerhill(m): 9:54pm
Babanla himself
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by kurajordan(m): 9:54pm
WIZZy. Baba o
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Young03: 9:54pm
quietly waiting for dJ richi to mix it so i can buy
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by BornStunner1: 9:56pm
Wizzzzzzzzzzzzy wixzzzzzzzzzzzy
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Mopolchi: 9:57pm
E no sweet
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 9:58pm
Wizzy the only naija artist with a grammy but last last the above song na nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by SorftWerk(m): 10:00pm
Mtseeeeeewww!!!
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by OKorowanta: 10:03pm
Nice concept
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Sochimaobim(m): 10:16pm
Wizkid is on the right track to legendary status. But this particular song lacks verb.
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by chronique(m): 10:21pm
Dude has sold out shows though.
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Kolade9(m): 10:25pm
INVESTORBNAIRA:
Na you give am?
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Jarus(m): 10:32pm
Sochimaobim:
Noun nko?
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by martinz1: 10:35pm
Same ol nigga, but a different shiii
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by Seakay(m): 10:43pm
Talk about passion, u talk wizkid.
|Re: Wizkid - "Sweet Love" (Video) by banjeezay(m): 10:44pm
yo
