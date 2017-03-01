



Wizkid had told the FADER in an email that the song is an introduction to those who do not know him yet, adding that the video was made up from content of his live shows throughout Africa.



Watch Video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFTaNokK4cU



