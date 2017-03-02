Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) (4823 Views)

which is most embbarrassing?

the insultssssss on No 14 is epic!!

epic

9-12 2 Likes

13-16







Nice one! You booked space so everything would follow each other

lols....this cant happen in naija

casttlebarbz:

what baffles me is dat dey spend money to print insulting writeups, just to spite d car n its owner such as No 2 n 8

chimex38:



as in whites get time

jeep in the first picture. The very first car... I wish we could see Nigerian scenarios. I love that

These people go print insults tire if they enter Nigeria. When they eventually get tired,they will join the bandwagon. 3 Likes 1 Share



Some go even park car for your front disappear, two years after, you never still see who park the car there.

These people never chinchumchin, make dem come naija. Person go park for middle of express dey price purewater. "How far, your water gree 3 for twenty naira." like WTF?
Some go even park car for your front disappear, two years after, you never still see who park the car there.

That last picture ain't funny at all. Helen Keller bi ti bo? She was an adorable person.

PaperLace:

I have the type .... come to my house and you gonna see it and I stay alone

Lol. Bad guys removed the tyre of that Volvo.

Savagery.

What idleness can cause.You mean people have time to do all that. Just walk away.



That's what happens when you don chop bellefull You gotta love the whites. See as them settle down compose formal letter just to diss person.

Learning how to park well is part of driving.