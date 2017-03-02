₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by chimex38: 9:44pm On Mar 01
which is most embbarrassing?
the insultssssss on No 14 is epic!!
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by chimex38: 9:46pm On Mar 01
1-4
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by LAFO(f): 9:49pm On Mar 01
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by chimex38: 9:50pm On Mar 01
5-8
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:52pm On Mar 01
epic
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by chimex38: 9:53pm On Mar 01
9-12
2 Likes
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by chimex38: 9:55pm On Mar 01
13-16
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by LAFO(f): 10:10pm On Mar 01
Nice one! You booked space so everything would follow each other
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by WatchinginHD(m): 10:14pm On Mar 01
Let me see
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by luwiizy(m): 10:19pm On Mar 01
lols....this cant happen in naija
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by chimex38: 10:30pm On Mar 01
casttlebarbz:what baffles me is dat dey spend money to print insulting writeups, just to spite d car n its owner such as No 2 n 8
2 Likes
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by casttlebarbz(m): 11:27pm On Mar 01
chimex38:as in whites get time
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by Fesisko(m): 11:55pm On Mar 01
lol.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by PaperLace(f): 3:00am
I wish we could see Nigerian scenarios. I love that jeep in the first picture. The very first car...
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by aieromon(m): 6:38am
These people go print insults tire if they enter Nigeria. When they eventually get tired,they will join the bandwagon.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by LastMumu: 7:28am
These people never chinchumchin, make dem come naija. Person go park for middle of express dey price purewater. "How far, your water gree 3 for twenty naira." like WTF?
Some go even park car for your front disappear, two years after, you never still see who park the car there.
1 Like
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by dabwan123(m): 7:33am
End time. Parking
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by Firstcitizen: 7:34am
.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by Benjom(m): 7:35am
That last picture ain't funny at all. Helen Keller bi ti bo? She was an adorable person.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by AntiWailer: 7:36am
Lol.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by Hades2016(m): 7:36am
PaperLace:I have the type .... come to my house and you gonna see it and I stay alone
1 Like
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by robosky02(m): 7:37am
OK
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by AutoJoshNG: 7:39am
Lol. Bad guys removed the tyre of that Volvo.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by ajalawole(m): 7:40am
Following...........
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by ennysuccess(m): 7:40am
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by omenkaLives: 7:41am
Savagery.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by onadana: 7:44am
What idleness can cause.You mean people have time to do all that. Just walk away.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by frenchwine(m): 7:45am
You gotta love the whites. See as them settle down compose formal letter just to diss person.
That's what happens when you don chop bellefull
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by Flexherbal(m): 7:45am
Learning how to park well is part of driving.
|Re: 16 Wrongly Parked Cars And They Got "Served"(pics) by frenchwine(m): 7:45am
LAFO:And you broke the sequence after 1-4 coz you wanted to be FTC.
See ur head like my own
Oya let's go to work.
