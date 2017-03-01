Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Tertiary Institutions Should Seek Alternative Funding- FG. (1031 Views)

JAMB To Validate The Admission Lists Of Various Tertiary Institutions This Week / Lagos Commences Internship Scheme For Students Of Tertiary Institutions / OSUN Writes JAMB To Delist It's Four Tertiary Institutions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







source: The Federal Government through the Minister Of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Hajiya Fatima Ahmad had urged public Institutions to seek alternative funding due to the recession, he also adviced institution to increase the level Information Communication Technology, as the World had move from a normal class to a Digital class. He said, "Resource constraint is a challenge we are facing. However, the reality for now is the effective and efficient management of all resources available –human, material or financial. I would also want to urge you to come up with a framework for funding tertiary education to augment the statutory sources which are not adequate. This is critical because education, as we all know, is a critical nexus in the development process. “With the present drive for global comparability and harmonisation of tertiary education qualifications, ICT deployment is a must feature in our educational institutions. The current deployment is low and most education officials lack ICT skills. “There is also a shortage of ICT personnel across the nation. Issues of broadband and power outages are constraining factors that government is trying to address. However, we must look out for alternative support because government cannot do it alone.” The issue of alternative funding was also stressed by the Senate President who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Education and Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Jibrin Bala, who pledged the support of the Senate to making laws to further assist the education sector.source: www.trendsng.com/2017/03/federal-universities-should-seek.html?m=1

.

Ok

Increase the school fee





Handout

Calamity gofment 2 Likes

Disastrous government 3 Likes

Like selling handouts abi and asking students for money to get good marks?..well some are doing it sha 2 Likes 1 Share

SMH for new intakes

H



You will see lot of programs, Diploma, Predegree, A-Levels, IJMB and all sort, springing in all institutions with no plans to accommodate their graduate into mainstream degree programs



Alternative where sef

Also, all sort of fees (Acceptance fee, Development levy, maintenance levy, Laboratory fee, Internet fee, Library fee, Lawn fee, defecating and Urinating fees) in school fees which will skyrocket!

God help us And put the alternative funding in TSAYou will see lot of programs, Diploma, Predegree, A-Levels, IJMB and all sort, springing in all institutions with no plans to accommodate their graduate into mainstream degree programsAlternative where sefAlso, all sort of fees (Acceptance fee, Development levy, maintenance levy, Laboratory fee, Internet fee, Library fee, Lawn fee, defecating and Urinating fees) in school fees which will skyrocket!God help us

I see Buhari performing better than o.cbanjo

This is the real End time Govt! This will result in outrageous school fees and more illiteracy in the country, cos people won't be able to pay what the schools will demand.

The country is in recession, citizens can't even feed well, some of them have 3 to four kids in tertiary institutions, and now this??

Trust me, this govt does not like the citizens, they are the true enemy of Nigeria,

An Enemy is he who tries to make Education difficult for you!



Imagine him saying the world is going digital?

Other countries and struggling for free education, but not in Nigeria.. THE GOVT IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR SHORT CUT, INSTEAD OF CRACKING THEIR BRAINS.

Oh the universities should get digital, while the govt remains analog with silly greedy men in charge.

They should stress also that said "alternative funding" should not come from her students.

Like i once said. What happened to public secondary schools will soon happen to public universities. Yeye nation. 2 Likes

And Exactly What Would Now Be Government's Responsibility When The Citizenry Does Everything? 1 Like

Alternative funding for everything.

That is why things are falling apart.





FOH (Fortress of Hope Educational and Youth Development Foundation) SCHOLARSHIP



https://belovedkonsult.com/foh-fortress-of-hope-educational-and-youth-development-foundation-scholarship/ LATEST SCHOLARSHIP (ONGOING)FOH (Fortress of Hope Educational and Youth Development Foundation) SCHOLARSHIP

Very nice idea

The sponsors of Martina dance hall, BBN and other associated useless events like beauty pageants can be contacted.

We need to work b4 flexing





FOH (Fortress of Hope Educational and Youth Development Foundation) SCHOLARSHIP



https://belovedkonsult.com/foh-fortress-of-hope-educational-and-youth-development-foundation-scholarship/ LATEST SCHOLARSHIP (ONGOING)FOH (Fortress of Hope Educational and Youth Development Foundation) SCHOLARSHIP