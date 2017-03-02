₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by obafemee80(m): 6:57am
It is known as Cadillac One and 'The Beast' or, as President Trump now calls it, his personal limousine service.
These pictures show the brand new incarnation of the President's official vehicle undergoing final testing before it is delivered to the White House.
The sedan is longer than two large SUVs and, for the moment, remains in white and black camouflage designed to make it more difficult to identify new features aboard the vehicle.
The final version will be painted black and silver just like the current version, once it is given the final approval.
General Motors, which reportedly made the vehicle, had hoped for it to be ready for Mr Trump's inauguration in January but it will now be deployed later this month.
The £1.2 million car is part of a fleet of 12 which cost around £15 million and is arguably the safest vehicle in the world, as befits the President of the United States.
The Beast weighs eight tonnes and has eight-inch thick steel doors that weigh the same as those on a Boeing 757 - and are sealed to withstand biological and chemical attacks.
The front windscreen can withstand armour piercing bullets or a .44 magnum and the bodywork is military grade and five inches thick.
The reinforced undercarriage with withstand going over a roadside bomb and the fuel tank is explosive resistant.
Only the driver's side window can open in case he needs to pay a toll - and in the boot are cases of the President's blood for an emergency transfusion.
Among the other features are shotguns on board in case an attack breaks out, Kevlar tyres that run even if they are flat and an oxygen system in the trunk in case of a chemical attack.
A number of guns are hidden in the front grille of the vehicle which can be used to fire on an attacker.
One of the few times The Beast has broken down was in 2013 when a driver put the wrong fuel into it while on a trip to Israel.
The embarrassing blunder left the Secret Service scrambling to find a vehicle that could take President Obama around Tel Aviv.He was not on board at the time.
Mr Obama's staff had anticipated every eventuality with The Beast and had bought generators and backup equipment - but they did not count on such a basic human error.
Another incident was on a 2011 trip to Ireland when The Beast got stuck on a speed bump outside the US Embassy in Dublin.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4273134/Inside-Trump-s-new-car-dubbed-Beast.html
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Dosmay(m): 7:13am
see road. e be lyk my street's own
6 Likes
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Emekayoung(m): 7:16am
Dosmay:For ur dream abi?
6 Likes
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Benjom(m): 7:22am
'Amelicans', I love am por eppizy wah-lai.
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by CoolFreeday(m): 7:22am
All these security for only one person? If men were God...
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 7:25am
everybody in pics are wearing daddy suits
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by HsLBroker(m): 7:28am
VeeVeeMyLuv:
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by gbegemaster(m): 10:25am
love American tech
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by SuperBlack: 10:25am
He's the President of West Germany gods sake.
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by grayht(m): 10:25am
Hope they will all be with him when the trumpet sounds...
Useful Innovation!
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by DONSMITH123(m): 10:26am
Dosmay:
you can lie for africa?
4 Likes
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by softMarket(m): 10:26am
Our muslems brothers wont like this....
Am sure ISIS will be planing an attack on US soil but they dont know, if they come close to US border ehhh, Trump will show them hell on earth
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Tbillz(m): 10:27am
K
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Realali(m): 10:27am
Oooooooooooooo
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Yugosng(m): 10:27am
Nice
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by emmanuel4758(m): 10:28am
.
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by CuteCeo: 10:28am
E fine..
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by midehi2(f): 10:28am
this is why i love america
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Profkomolafe(m): 10:28am
At last, trump buy this car without my consent, I no go follow am play again.
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by izzou(m): 10:28am
Dosmay:
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by ginajet(f): 10:28am
This man again? I miss Obama
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by dopemama: 10:28am
Pretty car
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Manueleee(m): 10:29am
Nice.
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Guyman02: 10:29am
Dont be fooled, the Americans will NEVER give out the true specification of the Presidents car for security reasons. What you see here is just a 3D drawing meant for gullible minds to try and analyse and be awed, do you think a Russian or Chinese spy will take this picture serious?
Americans are known to OVER exaggerate anything they do or produce, thats why the Russian made AK 47 remains the most used riffle in the world despite all the rap about US made M16 riffles which some American soldiers even abandoned and resorted to using AK 47 captured from insurgents during the invasion of Iraq because M16 kept jamming during combat
This same car was used by Obama and handed over to Trump in January, so there is absolutely nothing new here for it to make FP.
13 Likes
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Judolisco(m): 10:29am
Dis car na die grenade launcher dey self
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by EXCUSEme2: 10:30am
Dosmay:
Chai, Lai Mohammed brother, I hope say dey street lead to ur house.... I believe you scarra
2 Likes
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by bobby56(m): 10:30am
The 'BEAST' is the recent official car of the American President. It was the same for OBAMA too. Nothing new or strange about it.
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by wunmi590(m): 10:30am
.
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by somez(m): 10:31am
I once had something like this car just that it uses remote control. In 1983 tho
1 Like
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Lisaint(m): 10:32am
1
|Re: Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' by Mouthgag: 10:33am
