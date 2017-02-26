

“regularization”) provides opportunity for candidates that

are in any institution but with no JAMB registration

number.







JAMB Late Application Fee is N10,000. Follow the procedure

outlined below to get it done.







JAMB REGULARIZATION PROCEDURE.





1. You shall be required to create a profile via the Sign Up

(New User) Page here

if you are a new user. For existing users, simply type in your login details here



To create your profile, you will provide your valid email address, surname, first name, Mobile No, State and LGA of Origin and password, then click on the Sign Up button. Each candidate is

entitled to only one profile.







2. Subsequently, you shall use your email address and

password to sign in.



Check Out: JAMB 2017 UTME Pre- Registration Tip - How To Create The Perfect Email Address >>>





3. Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page

where you will see all available services.





4. Select “Late (Retroactive) Application”. This is

available on the side bar





5. Once selected, the menu item “Late Application” will

be revealed. Click this.





6. Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is

generated for this service. This will be displayed on the

confirmation page screen.





7. Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page.

Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font

. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references

concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID

will be sent to your registered email address.







8. Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with

your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment

channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please

note the transaction ID as it will be required.





9. On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card

details and click on the Pay button.







10. The status of your payment will be displayed on the

“My Payment Section” An SMS and email containing your

unique Transaction Identification and payment status will

be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue

button.





11. Once payment is completed, you will be asked to

provide the following:





a. Year of Exam and



b. JAMB Registration Number





Also read: JAMB 2017 UTME Pre- Registration Tip - How

To Create The Perfect Email Address >>>





12. After entering the information correctly, the

application form will be displayed. You are to fill the

application form online. Please take note of mandatory

fields.





13. Click Submit to complete your application 14.

After submission, an Indemnity Form will be displayed for

printing.





15. This is to be filled and taken to your institution for

Approval.





16. Your institution will be responsible for submission of

the approved form to the JAMB state office.





17. Once received, the Approved form will be uploaded to

your profile. You will receive a notification when this is

done.





18. JAMB will now process your application. If Approved,

your details will be changed as requested.









www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-regularization-procedure-how-to.html JAMB Late Application (formerly referred to as“regularization”) provides opportunity for candidates thatare in any institution but with no JAMB registrationnumber.JAMB Late Application Fee is N10,000. Follow the procedureoutlined below to get it done.1. You shall be required to create a profile via the Sign Up(New User) Page here www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/ValidateeMail if you are a new user. For existing users, simply type in your login details here www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/ To create your profile, you will provide your valid email address, surname, first name, Mobile No, State and LGA of Origin and password, then click on the Sign Up button. Each candidate isentitled to only one profile.2. Subsequently, you shall use your email address andpassword to sign in.Check Out: JAMB 2017 UTME Pre- Registration Tip - How To Create The Perfect Email Address >>> www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/02/jamb-2017-utme-pre-registration-tip-how.html 3. Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing pagewhere you will see all available services.4. Select “Late (Retroactive) Application”. This isavailable on the side bar5. Once selected, the menu item “Late Application” willbe revealed. Click this.6. Once you select this service, a Transaction ID isgenerated for this service. This will be displayed on theconfirmation page screen.7. Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page.Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font. The Transaction ID is useful for all future referencesconcerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction IDwill be sent to your registered email address.8. Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay withyour card immediately. If you wish to use other paymentchannels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, pleasenote the transaction ID as it will be required.9. On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your carddetails and click on the Pay button.10. The status of your payment will be displayed on the“My Payment Section” An SMS and email containing yourunique Transaction Identification and payment status willbe sent to you after payment. Click on the Continuebutton.11. Once payment is completed, you will be asked toprovide the following:a. Year of Exam andb. JAMB Registration NumberAlso read: JAMB 2017 UTME Pre- Registration Tip - HowTo Create The Perfect Email Address >>> www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/02/jamb-2017-utme-pre-registration-tip-how.html 12. After entering the information correctly, theapplication form will be displayed. You are to fill theapplication form online. Please take note of mandatoryfields.13. Click Submit to complete your application 14.After submission, an Indemnity Form will be displayed forprinting.15. This is to be filled and taken to your institution forApproval.16. Your institution will be responsible for submission ofthe approved form to the JAMB state office.17. Once received, the Approved form will be uploaded toyour profile. You will receive a notification when this isdone.18. JAMB will now process your application. If Approved,your details will be changed as requested. 1 Share