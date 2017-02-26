₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB Regularization Procedure - How To Process It Yourself by SchoolParrotNg(m): 7:42am
JAMB Late Application (formerly referred to as
“regularization”) provides opportunity for candidates that
are in any institution but with no JAMB registration
number.
JAMB Late Application Fee is N10,000. Follow the procedure
outlined below to get it done.
JAMB REGULARIZATION PROCEDURE.
1. You shall be required to create a profile via the Sign Up
(New User) Page here www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/ValidateeMail
if you are a new user. For existing users, simply type in your login details here www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/
To create your profile, you will provide your valid email address, surname, first name, Mobile No, State and LGA of Origin and password, then click on the Sign Up button. Each candidate is
entitled to only one profile.
2. Subsequently, you shall use your email address and
password to sign in.
Check Out: JAMB 2017 UTME Pre- Registration Tip - How To Create The Perfect Email Address >>> www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/02/jamb-2017-utme-pre-registration-tip-how.html
3. Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page
where you will see all available services.
4. Select “Late (Retroactive) Application”. This is
available on the side bar
5. Once selected, the menu item “Late Application” will
be revealed. Click this.
6. Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is
generated for this service. This will be displayed on the
confirmation page screen.
7. Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page.
Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font
. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references
concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID
will be sent to your registered email address.
8. Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with
your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment
channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please
note the transaction ID as it will be required.
9. On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card
details and click on the Pay button.
10. The status of your payment will be displayed on the
“My Payment Section” An SMS and email containing your
unique Transaction Identification and payment status will
be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue
button.
11. Once payment is completed, you will be asked to
provide the following:
a. Year of Exam and
b. JAMB Registration Number
Also read: JAMB 2017 UTME Pre- Registration Tip - How
To Create The Perfect Email Address >>> www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/02/jamb-2017-utme-pre-registration-tip-how.html
12. After entering the information correctly, the
application form will be displayed. You are to fill the
application form online. Please take note of mandatory
fields.
13. Click Submit to complete your application 14.
After submission, an Indemnity Form will be displayed for
printing.
15. This is to be filled and taken to your institution for
Approval.
16. Your institution will be responsible for submission of
the approved form to the JAMB state office.
17. Once received, the Approved form will be uploaded to
your profile. You will receive a notification when this is
done.
18. JAMB will now process your application. If Approved,
your details will be changed as requested.
www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-regularization-procedure-how-to.html
