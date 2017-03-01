₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,232 members, 3,394,915 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention (898 Views)
Man Slaps Taxi Driver Into Coma Over Buhari’s Death Rumour / Buhari’s Health: President Should Speak To Nigerians From UK— NLC Breaks Silence / Budget Scandal: APC Summons Jibrin (1) (2) (3) (4)
|APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by NewsPoacher: 9:21am
ON MARCH 2, 20178:41 AMIN NEWS, POLITICS
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/apc-summons-govs-buharis-health-convention/
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by edoboy33(m): 9:58am
pmb stay strong real Nigerians love u and want u alive...
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Keneking: 10:02am
1. Vote of confidence to be passed on Oyegun, PMB & Osinbajo
2. Postponement of convention
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by OkutaNla: 10:09am
“You would also have observed how the President’s handlers have effectively fenced out the national leadership of the party from visiting him. APC Logo ‘’In fact, it took some level of pressure to even get the national chairman present during one of those telephone conversations between the acting President and President Buhari.”
These cabal no nice at all, imagine them denying and yeye-ing a whole Oyegun, whom they used to try to embarrass and push the likes of Tinubu and Atiku out of the party, from seeing PMB. Yet those two were allowed access and photo-Op with the president in London. Smh. That is not nice at all.
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by GreenMavro: 11:11am
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by BlindAngel(m): 11:11am
Dead vegetable, farewall mr Dullard.
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by miqos02(m): 11:11am
Kk I see
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:11am
farewell baba
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by berrystunn(m): 11:12am
Ok
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Icecomrade: 11:12am
Sad
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by donfemo(m): 11:12am
edoboy33:
Hmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by GodIsFoolish: 11:13am
HMM
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by rozayx5(m): 11:13am
keep hiding the inevitable
una go still give up
thats what i know
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by MakeWeTalk: 11:13am
a
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by MrPresident1: 11:13am
Osinbanjo is our new Messiah
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by maynation(f): 11:13am
Dead vegetable.
Now I know why Tinubu chose Osinbajo.
By the way, are people from Katsina sicklers??
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by DonCortino: 11:13am
to feed them the lies they will disburse to their various subjects abi?
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by tchimatic(m): 11:14am
Watching in 6D
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by divide9ja: 11:14am
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by divide9ja: 11:14am
a
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by tchimatic(m): 11:14am
Watching in 3d
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Favourcharles2: 11:14am
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by SaintzPeter(m): 11:14am
continue.
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:14am
I Stand With Prof Yemi Osinbajo.....
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Jaytecq(m): 11:14am
k
|Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by DollarAngel(m): 11:15am
Bshshshh
(0) (Reply)
Can This Ever Happen In Nigeria? / Nigerian Lawyer Killed In Oakland Shootings / Chief Solomon Lar Is Dead
Viewing this topic: pastilo, u3fine(m), chuddykay(m), 0lumuyiwa, smackimorn(m), iykepromotions, evsonlive(m), Maawitemi, mkuattah6191(m), nodimples, happyjolly(f), Popsiladon, Borepo, gbemisawlar, gare(f), Viking007(m), assyn(m), agriboom, orimsamsam(m), Ademoore07(m), MediumStout(m), jonuel1(m), SirWahl1, chidi4eze(m), presciainter(m), fyneguy, kaycee0604(m), FlamesD, Turktman05, miqos02(m), anjowaka510, Emmex0804(m), Aringon(m), berrystunn(m), Lisaint(m), freeze001(f), chiedu7, ApostleBlack(m), owopomaster(m), agabaI23(m), profdarkin(m), icon8, praise2009, GoodSamaritan, GreenMavro, Unik2me, tafrica(m), unclezuma, xdos(m), ONE2ONE1, Kenny4lyfe(m), Jasper14, pingu2k5(m), Ayomidegbenga1(m), lk1234, chrisloyd(m), nubiadoll(f), olptund2012ovi(m), Geogeo1, talksankey, dreamersdream(m), AntiWailer, Cousim(m), drimpeccable(m), Rawlings120(m), TASZIE(m), JAMANZE, dejiokiri(m), calyto, Danialuone, x12345678x, rugege, Donchucky(m), Icecomrade, Promxy94(m), niggereyez(f), maddest, Urukpe, bolethings, 9cechris(m), Howmon, rozayx5(m), DLuciano, liberty3330, Sonney01(m), adex79(m), shevchenko(m), AmaechiLinus(m), frankwyte, pfadom, alabiyemmy(m), lade007(m), ernie4life(m), clintz(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Ariyojoel(m), divide9ja, frisky2good(m), mangood74, mcbau2020, facealone05(m), gab19, fjjc(m), donfemo(m), VictorAB, kan12(m), Mrlaju(m), mykelly(m), jeftalene(m), Thollulope(m), babyfaceafrica, robobo, CROWNWEALTH019, Favourcharles2, colormebad(m), SamuelAnyawu(m), leye4u, Meetmeat(m), Jaytecq(m), honey001(m), SaintzPeter(m), maynation(f), TEEKAY2000, GodIsFoolish, pappyabc, farady, kevaxa(m), Panelbeater(m), Boss1914(m), johnsonedidiong(m), DollarAngel(m), hassanq(m), brudiga, EmeeNaka, Osama10(m), Zlatimi and 262 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10