APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by NewsPoacher: 9:21am
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA— THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has summoned its 23 state governors for a crucial meeting today to discuss the state of the nation as well as its forthcoming non-elective national convention slated for April 29. Vanguard gathered that the urgent meeting is meant to discuss growing concerns about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as issues surrounding the party’s national convention.

A top-level source at the party’s secretariat in Abuja confirmed that some of the governors are not pleased with the fact that they could not visit the president. He said: “You would also have observed how the President’s handlers have effectively fenced out the national leadership of the party from visiting him. APC Logo ‘’In fact, it took some level of pressure to even get the national chairman present during one of those telephone conversations between the acting President and President Buhari.”

Ahead of the convention, the party is supposed to convene a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting but the absence of the President is said to have divided party leaders. While some want the party leadership to wait for the President’s return, others say it should not be a big deal having Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, preside over the NEC meeting. The meeting would also seek the buy-in of the governors, many of who appear disinterested in the forthcoming national convention of the party because of its non-elective nature.

According to a source, “if the convention was designed to be an elective one, someone like Governor Ganduje of Kano State may want to ease out the national treasurer of the party, who is a known Kwankwaso loyalist. “No doubt, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State may want a replacement for the North West vice chairman of the party, Mallam Inuwa Abdulkadir, and the list goes on.” ‘’But because the convention is non-elective, it is natural for anyone to feel that there is nothing at stake for now, hence the seeming lack of interest,” the source explained.

Vanguard learned that the meeting might also broach the issue of power equation in the event that the President becomes interminably indisposed. Already, the NEC meeting hall at the APC secretariat has been arranged for the meeting.


Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by edoboy33(m): 9:58am
pmb stay strong real Nigerians love u and want u alive...
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Keneking: 10:02am
1. Vote of confidence to be passed on Oyegun, PMB & Osinbajo
2. Postponement of convention
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by OkutaNla: 10:09am
“You would also have observed how the President’s handlers have effectively fenced out the national leadership of the party from visiting him. APC Logo ‘’In fact, it took some level of pressure to even get the national chairman present during one of those telephone conversations between the acting President and President Buhari.”

These cabal no nice at all, imagine them denying and yeye-ing a whole Oyegun, whom they used to try to embarrass and push the likes of Tinubu and Atiku out of the party, from seeing PMB. Yet those two were allowed access and photo-Op with the president in London. Smh. That is not nice at all.
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by GreenMavro: 11:11am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by BlindAngel(m): 11:11am
Dead vegetable, farewall mr Dullard.
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by miqos02(m): 11:11am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:11am
grin farewell baba cheesy
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by berrystunn(m): 11:12am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Icecomrade: 11:12am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by donfemo(m): 11:12am
edoboy33:
pmb stay strong real Nigerians love u and want u alive...

Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by GodIsFoolish: 11:13am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by rozayx5(m): 11:13am
keep hiding the inevitable


una go still give up

Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by MakeWeTalk: 11:13am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by MrPresident1: 11:13am
Osinbanjo is our new Messiah grin
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by maynation(f): 11:13am
Dead vegetable.


Now I know why Tinubu chose Osinbajo.
By the way, are people from Katsina sicklers?? cheesy cheesy
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by DonCortino: 11:13am
to feed them the lies they will disburse to their various subjects abi?
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by tchimatic(m): 11:14am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by divide9ja: 11:14am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by divide9ja: 11:14am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by tchimatic(m): 11:14am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Favourcharles2: 11:14am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by SaintzPeter(m): 11:14am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:14am
I Stand With Prof Yemi Osinbajo.....
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by Jaytecq(m): 11:14am
Re: APC Summons Governors Over Buhari’s Health, Convention by DollarAngel(m): 11:15am
