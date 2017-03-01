₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 11:02am
LRU to the rescue as 2 container truck falls along Ijora Olopa RD. No Casualty #Call112
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Jabioro: 11:12am
Thank God no life is involved...
1 Like
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 12:38pm
is it the picture quality or is it that the site just make sense?
love the equipments though
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Lovegisty: 12:38pm
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 12:38pm
.
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 12:39pm
The reason why i don't like driving close to these vehicle carrying containers. Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by ken19(m): 12:39pm
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by thuggCheetah(m): 12:39pm
Ok
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by jackie35(m): 12:40pm
AutoJoshNG:
Ope o
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 12:41pm
Again?
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by seenter84: 12:41pm
Death traps.... Govt should scrap off all dead trucks away
1 Like
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by dazlinks: 12:43pm
DCMIX:mhm
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by NameChecker: 12:43pm
ok
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Mouthgag: 12:44pm
So what?
Anyone died?
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 12:46pm
Thank God no graphic photo
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Mrsorogate: 12:49pm
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Calebosko(m): 12:53pm
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Calebosko(m): 12:54pm
ye
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by omoobaswagga(m): 12:55pm
Make dem no dey allow all dis container walk 4 day time again...
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Passy089(m): 12:58pm
1 Like
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by YoungBlackRico: 1:15pm
Calebosko:
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by grayht(m): 1:25pm
Dis LRU Photographer sef is far better than Buhari's Photography... I doff my fedora hat
Nikon NEF Raw file I guess
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by ikombe: 1:25pm
Shout out to LRU the new best thing
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by grayht(m): 1:25pm
Passy089:Oshibanjo must hear dis!
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:26pm
Again
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by Mishaelonye(m): 1:28pm
Am i the only one that has noticed that the camera that takes the picture of accidents by LRU makes accidents look beautiful.
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by seangy4konji: 1:31pm
good...
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by whizcartel(m): 1:43pm
shey dem never ban this killer containers from moving during the day? God forbid o! until something happen, na him dem go start to they enforce the law.
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by gbaby4live: 1:43pm
OP, Please, which phone are you using biko?
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 1:47pm
New set of Benin Flying Eagles have arrived Lagos.
|Re: 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 1:49pm
gbaby4live:
Toyota Corolla
