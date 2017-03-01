Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) (6775 Views)

Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) / Truck Crushes A Toyota Highlander At Fadeyi, Ikorodu Road (photos) / Container Truck Falls At Ijora Olopa, Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://autojosh.com/container-truck-fell-along-ijora/ LRU to the rescue as 2 container truck falls along Ijora Olopa RD. No Casualty #Call112

Thank God no life is involved... 1 Like

is it the picture quality or is it that the site just make sense?

love the equipments though







SAY WHAT? IS ARSENE WENGER GOING TO BE BARCELONA'S NEXT MANAGER



.

.



.



.

SEE TWEETS HERE

.

The reason why i don't like driving close to these vehicle carrying containers. Thank God no life was lost.

meanwhile





Do you feel weak, stressed or you feel like vomiting? Don't be scared young girl, the Valentine seed is germinating í ½í¸ 5 Likes

Ok

AutoJoshNG:

LRU to the rescue as 2 container truck falls along Ijora Olopa RD. No Casualty #Call112



https://autojosh.com/container-truck-fell-along-ijora/





Ope o Ope o

Again?

Death traps.... Govt should scrap off all dead trucks away 1 Like

DCMIX:

Again? mhm mhm

ok

So what?



Anyone died?

Thank God no graphic photo

Just because a mosquito Bit​ You, all you could do was to kill it... Did you ever think if it was an Orphan? Or a motherless Baby mosquito that desperately needs to feed? Or a poor mosquito who has been ignored by the rich in d land of the Mosquitoes? Or a maid mosquito that has been chased away What if the Mosquito has been kidnapped 4 a long time nko? OR Mosquito that had a recent breakup ? And is heartbroken Did you think of that? No....You only think about yourself 3 Likes

ye

Make dem no dey allow all dis container walk 4 day time again...

But wait 1st.... Can't Buhari come back and try our own Dr. Iguedo Goko Cleanser?? 1 Like

Calebosko:

Just because a mosquito Bit​ You, all you could do was to kill it... Did you ever think if it was an Orphan? Or a motherless Baby mosquito that desperately needs to feed? Or a poor mosquito who has been ignored by the rich in d land of the Mosquitoes? Or a maid mosquito that has been chased away What if the Mosquito has been kidnapped 4 a long time nko? OR Mosquito that had a recent breakup ? And is heartbroken Did you think of that? No....You only think about yourself

Dis LRU Photographer sef is far better than Buhari's Photography... I doff my fedora hat











Nikon NEF Raw file I guess

Shout out to LRU the new best thing

Passy089:

But wait 1st.... Can't Buhari come back and try our own Dr. Iguedo Goko Cleanser?? Oshibanjo must hear dis! Oshibanjo must hear dis!

Again

Am i the only one that has noticed that the camera that takes the picture of accidents by LRU makes accidents look beautiful.

good...

shey dem never ban this killer containers from moving during the day? God forbid o! until something happen, na him dem go start to they enforce the law.

OP, Please, which phone are you using biko?





New set of Benin Flying Eagles have arrived Lagos.





