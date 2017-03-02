₦airaland Forum

A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Ovokoo: 11:14am
Here is the reaction of a Nigerian mother to her daughter's update about rape on snapchat. Lol grin

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/see-mothers-reaction-daughters-post-rape-pictured/

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by babyfaceafrica: 11:18am
Nice one from a loving mother...I don't understand why people like posting rubbish on social media...are they jobless?

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by thonyrule(m): 11:18am
Lol "before I close my eyes" her mum has said it all anyways..... Yeye girl, you are rejecting your father land. grin

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by sod09(m): 11:25am
lol
mom got no chill

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by DozieInc(m): 11:26am
She wants to be doing happening babe cheesy

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:31am
send her back to 9ja the evil Forest

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by paulsibility(m): 11:32am
grin grin.. African mum..
Happening Babe upandan.

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by blogbloke: 12:11pm
African mama

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by CriticMaestro: 1:02pm
stewpid children grin cheesy loosing morality everyday, ur body is sacred keep it holy, or atleast dont spread it's unholiness on the net, u might be someone's wife tomorrow and it might affect you, remember nothing ever gets deleted on the web.

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Franchise21(m): 1:02pm
Lol... So we hv nw gotten to a stage where we use Nigeria to threaten ppl...

See as she said it: Or do u want to go bk to Nigeria??

And the girl replied affirmatively; No Ma

How the mighty has fallen

Giant of Africa ko; Ant of Africa ni

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Vision2045(m): 1:03pm
SO NIGERIA NA PUNISHMENT ZONE


FAKE MOMMA AND DAUGHTER

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Demigods666: 1:03pm
Roflmao
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ExpiredNigeria: 1:03pm
When Nnamdi tell people that Nigeria is a Zoo they will say he doesn't know what he is saying.. See how even a Afonja Mom is threatening her daughter with Nigeria "You want to go back to the Zoo?" and her daughter out of fear of zoo life immediately replied "No ma. Sorry"

Vision2045:
SO NIGERIA NA PUNISHMENT ZONE

So you no know?

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ajalawole(m): 1:03pm
Hahahahaha....... African mum, i dey hail una ooocheesy

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by LecciGucci: 1:04pm
So what is so special here undecided
Any sane mum would say dat that.
Unless the mum smokes weed n wears just pantie n bra to d neighbours house.
only then would she smile at d post and hail her daughter... ABEG JOOR!

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by MrPresident1: 1:04pm
African mums are the best grin

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Dongreat(m): 1:04pm
Local mama. Her daughter just gave a nice speech regarding rape and to advise girls of their perverts boyfriend and the mum thinks she's rotten. Africans and hypocrisy. Like she doesn't give a doggy to her husband.
Lessons: Never add a family member to any social platform.
And mum next time don't join Snapchat because you won't see Jesus feeding the multitudes but hoes entertaining the multitudes.

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Tokziby: 1:04pm
Bisola Mum Be like...

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by pyyxxaro: 1:04pm
Ogbeni see battalions when de view this topic



Patience Ozuokwo pikin won de form happening babe abi lipsrsealed
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by aldo19: 1:05pm
na wah oo. see mama oo
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:05pm
Epic
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by vadeonly(m): 1:05pm
This is a real mother
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by HateU2(f): 1:05pm
hhehehehehehe
Cant stop laughing. I wonder what the mum will do if she finds out she is no longer a virgin grin
Kudos to our mums, they think they can keep us forever tongue.

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Keneking: 1:05pm
Her mom is more experienced grin
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by cheerokee(m): 1:05pm
LMAO, babe hear "Nigeria" her brain come back

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Silva79(f): 1:05pm
lol @YOU WANT TO GO BACK TO NIGERIA

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by burkingx: 1:05pm
grin

Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by gudnex22(m): 1:05pm
children
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by femi4(m): 1:05pm
If you are the true child of your father.... grin
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by bignero: 1:05pm
grin
funny
but mama is right

youths of today, anything just to garner likes...to the detriment of their spirit
Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ladiesBOO(m): 1:06pm
oh, Nigeria has now become a dump site for stupidity?
or is the woman saying that Nigeria is a zoo?

