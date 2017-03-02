₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Ovokoo: 11:14am
Here is the reaction of a Nigerian mother to her daughter's update about rape on snapchat. Lol
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/see-mothers-reaction-daughters-post-rape-pictured/
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by babyfaceafrica: 11:18am
Nice one from a loving mother...I don't understand why people like posting rubbish on social media...are they jobless?
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by thonyrule(m): 11:18am
Lol "before I close my eyes" her mum has said it all anyways..... Yeye girl, you are rejecting your father land.
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by sod09(m): 11:25am
lol
mom got no chill
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by DozieInc(m): 11:26am
She wants to be doing happening babe
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:31am
send her back to 9ja the evil Forest
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by paulsibility(m): 11:32am
.. African mum..
Happening Babe upandan.
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by blogbloke: 12:11pm
African mama
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by CriticMaestro: 1:02pm
stewpid children loosing morality everyday, ur body is sacred keep it holy, or atleast dont spread it's unholiness on the net, u might be someone's wife tomorrow and it might affect you, remember nothing ever gets deleted on the web.
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Franchise21(m): 1:02pm
Lol... So we hv nw gotten to a stage where we use Nigeria to threaten ppl...
See as she said it: Or do u want to go bk to Nigeria??
And the girl replied affirmatively; No Ma
How the mighty has fallen
Giant of Africa ko; Ant of Africa ni
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Vision2045(m): 1:03pm
SO NIGERIA NA PUNISHMENT ZONE
FAKE MOMMA AND DAUGHTER
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Demigods666: 1:03pm
Roflmao
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ExpiredNigeria: 1:03pm
When Nnamdi tell people that Nigeria is a Zoo they will say he doesn't know what he is saying.. See how even a Afonja Mom is threatening her daughter with Nigeria "You want to go back to the Zoo?" and her daughter out of fear of zoo life immediately replied "No ma. Sorry"
Vision2045:So you no know?
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ajalawole(m): 1:03pm
Hahahahaha....... African mum, i dey hail una ooo
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by LecciGucci: 1:04pm
So what is so special here
Any sane mum would say dat that.
Unless the mum smokes weed n wears just pantie n bra to d neighbours house.
only then would she smile at d post and hail her daughter... ABEG JOOR!
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by MrPresident1: 1:04pm
African mums are the best
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Dongreat(m): 1:04pm
Local mama. Her daughter just gave a nice speech regarding rape and to advise girls of their perverts boyfriend and the mum thinks she's rotten. Africans and hypocrisy. Like she doesn't give a doggy to her husband.
Lessons: Never add a family member to any social platform.
And mum next time don't join Snapchat because you won't see Jesus feeding the multitudes but hoes entertaining the multitudes.
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Tokziby: 1:04pm
Bisola Mum Be like...
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by pyyxxaro: 1:04pm
Ogbeni see battalions when de view this topic
Patience Ozuokwo pikin won de form happening babe abi
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by aldo19: 1:05pm
na wah oo. see mama oo
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:05pm
Epic
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by vadeonly(m): 1:05pm
This is a real mother
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by HateU2(f): 1:05pm
hhehehehehehe
Cant stop laughing. I wonder what the mum will do if she finds out she is no longer a virgin
Kudos to our mums, they think they can keep us forever .
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Keneking: 1:05pm
Her mom is more experienced
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by cheerokee(m): 1:05pm
LMAO, babe hear "Nigeria" her brain come back
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by Silva79(f): 1:05pm
lol @YOU WANT TO GO BACK TO NIGERIA
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by burkingx: 1:05pm
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by gudnex22(m): 1:05pm
children
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by femi4(m): 1:05pm
If you are the true child of your father....
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by bignero: 1:05pm
funny
but mama is right
youths of today, anything just to garner likes...to the detriment of their spirit
|Re: A Mother's Reaction To Her Daughter's Post About Rape On Snapchat (Pictured) by ladiesBOO(m): 1:06pm
oh, Nigeria has now become a dump site for stupidity?
or is the woman saying that Nigeria is a zoo?
