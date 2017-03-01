₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by badassProdigy(m): 11:48am
That lovely moment you just want to be sure it's your bride behind the Veil... Lol
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by badassProdigy(m): 11:48am
See the reactions from people below...
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by yanabasee(m): 11:50am
Cute couples......
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by REIIGN(m): 11:55am
Dude wants to be sure its not his side chic under that veil
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by okunfemm(m): 11:59am
HE NEED IT OOOOO
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by Chidonc: 12:02pm
him no try at all, him for collect at least bucket of water make him wash the face join, cos the way things be with our make up artist this days for naija na only God fit judge,
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by ikp120(m): 12:27pm
Lol.
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by Lunagirl(f): 12:52pm
Abi is it the heavy make-up most brides do on their wedding day that is giving him double eyes?
Please let him check to be sure.
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by DozieInc(m): 1:17pm
The guy was like, is this her real face?
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by Gistedge(f): 1:18pm
Hello, is it me you looking for.
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by veekid(m): 2:00pm
the guy be like ....... Is this you?
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by NameChecker: 2:01pm
ok
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by kennygee(f): 2:01pm
Dude wants to be sure its Racheal and not Leah.
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by Donald7610: 2:01pm
Yoruba Culture will first bring fake bride
You have to bail yourself out else na her mama you go carry home
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by wizzlyd(m): 2:02pm
Dude wants to be sure because ladies now use sachlux and integrated paints
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by Pearly255(f): 2:02pm
Is it really you?? Cos have been forced to marry Ify
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by ANIEXTY(m): 2:03pm
Ok
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by adioolayi(m): 2:04pm
he wants to be sure... make them no call Red, Black for am... lol
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by midehi2(f): 2:05pm
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by onac16: 2:05pm
h
|Re: This Photo Of A Groom Checking His Bride Under The Veil Got People Talking by Olivers2J(f): 2:05pm
He wants 2 b sure if the 2 b inlaw no trick him 2 marry the elder sister.....hahahaha Funny dude
