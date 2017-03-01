₦airaland Forum

Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by rem44: 12:17pm
As shared by Balogun.....

'The clash between the Nigeria Police and the Peace Corps as the police storm the office of the Peace Corps at Jabi, Abuja, to arrest their National Chairman, has left 6 people seriously injured and two in particular unconscious'



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/police-peace-corps-members-clash-in.html?m=1

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:19pm
Buhari angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by ammyluv2002(f): 12:20pm
9ja...smh
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by chinjo(m): 12:30pm
fuckingAyaya:
ooo is alive
Yes o he is alive o. chilling in KUVUKI land
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by paulsibility(m): 12:46pm
Pieces corps
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by sonofspada(m): 12:53pm
After some nonsense people go talk say we no dey Zoo..
It's unfortunate.

9 Likes

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by FuckBuhari: 1:31pm
Nigeria should be auctioned. The zoo is now an evil Forest.

4 Likes

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by veekid(m): 1:31pm
police are useless sha

2 Likes

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by daddyrich: 1:31pm
Anyways
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by NameChecker: 1:31pm
Abi na lie I talk?
grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by konkonbilo(m): 1:31pm
Police is ur friend undecided angry

1 Like

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by talk2rotman(m): 1:32pm
shits happens here in Nigeria. what a pity
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by amarachi06(f): 1:32pm
Why going to his level? This people doesn't value human lives at all, just imagine the kind of injury.

For lala and Myd44, continue doing what you are doing. This is my self-made seminar l did in Onitsha last weekend.

2 Likes

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by nNEOo(m): 1:32pm
Can someone define mycology, phycology with emphasis on zoology undecided

1 Like

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by miclef86(m): 1:32pm
Police and bad-belle are like this. Na only una want be force?

3 Likes

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by brownies1: 1:32pm
grin
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by aldo19: 1:32pm
if you ask me, I say the IGP is responsible and hence, he should apologise or resign. if na army attack police like this e go like am?
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Entom(f): 1:32pm
Too much drama in 9ja

1 Like

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by eDeity: 1:33pm
Nigeria police force is fast turning into Something else

1 Like

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Philinho(m): 1:33pm
But we are blaming Xenophobic idiotism is South-Africa

2 Likes

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Ra88: 1:33pm
Sorry what is Peace Corps?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Alitair(m): 1:33pm
Police and peace corps violence? I thought both are about peace-keeping
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Funkybabee(f): 1:33pm
when did Nigeria police join army nah!!!

1 Like

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Charlieoyi: 1:33pm
Today is a good day so I don't want to spoil my mood.Our security agencies in Nigeria,hmmmm lipsrsealed

Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by SWORD419: 1:34pm
Am beginning to hate cops
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by 9niceguy(m): 1:34pm
peace corpers, how market? can't they fight back? see as that guy hang neck like just slaughtered chicken
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by bentlywills(m): 1:34pm
9ja Nawa
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by sdotman: 1:34pm
peace corps deh involved for violence grin grin grin
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by bayocanny: 1:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Buhari angry
Bro, wetin concern buhari with this one na, abeg subscribe sense atleast 10years subscription.
Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by joe4real12: 1:35pm
Naija Police is indeed your friend. I wonder what type of friend they are.

