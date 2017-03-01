₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by rem44: 12:17pm
As shared by Balogun.....
'The clash between the Nigeria Police and the Peace Corps as the police storm the office of the Peace Corps at Jabi, Abuja, to arrest their National Chairman, has left 6 people seriously injured and two in particular unconscious'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/police-peace-corps-members-clash-in.html?m=1
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:19pm
Buhari
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by ammyluv2002(f): 12:20pm
9ja...smh
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by chinjo(m): 12:30pm
fuckingAyaya:Yes o he is alive o. chilling in KUVUKI land
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by paulsibility(m): 12:46pm
Pieces corps
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by sonofspada(m): 12:53pm
After some nonsense people go talk say we no dey Zoo..
It's unfortunate.
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by FuckBuhari: 1:31pm
Nigeria should be auctioned. The zoo is now an evil Forest.
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by veekid(m): 1:31pm
police are useless sha
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by daddyrich: 1:31pm
Anyways
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by NameChecker: 1:31pm
Abi na lie I talk?
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by konkonbilo(m): 1:31pm
Police is ur friend
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by talk2rotman(m): 1:32pm
shits happens here in Nigeria. what a pity
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by amarachi06(f): 1:32pm
Why going to his level? This people doesn't value human lives at all, just imagine the kind of injury.
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by nNEOo(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by miclef86(m): 1:32pm
Police and bad-belle are like this. Na only una want be force?
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by brownies1: 1:32pm
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by aldo19: 1:32pm
if you ask me, I say the IGP is responsible and hence, he should apologise or resign. if na army attack police like this e go like am?
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Entom(f): 1:32pm
Too much drama in 9ja
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by eDeity: 1:33pm
Nigeria police force is fast turning into Something else
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Philinho(m): 1:33pm
But we are blaming Xenophobic idiotism is South-Africa
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Ra88: 1:33pm
Sorry what is Peace Corps?
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Alitair(m): 1:33pm
Police and peace corps violence? I thought both are about peace-keeping
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Funkybabee(f): 1:33pm
when did Nigeria police join army nah!!!
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by Charlieoyi: 1:33pm
Today is a good day so I don't want to spoil my mood.Our security agencies in Nigeria,hmmmm
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by SWORD419: 1:34pm
Am beginning to hate cops
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by 9niceguy(m): 1:34pm
peace corpers, how market? can't they fight back? see as that guy hang neck like just slaughtered chicken
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by bentlywills(m): 1:34pm
9ja Nawa
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by sdotman: 1:34pm
peace corps deh involved for violence
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by bayocanny: 1:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Bro, wetin concern buhari with this one na, abeg subscribe sense atleast 10years subscription.
|Re: Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims by joe4real12: 1:35pm
Naija Police is indeed your friend. I wonder what type of friend they are.
