'The clash between the Nigeria Police and the Peace Corps as the police storm the office of the Peace Corps at Jabi, Abuja, to arrest their National Chairman, has left 6 people seriously injured and two in particular unconscious'







Source: As shared by Balogun.....'The clash between the Nigeria Police and the Peace Corps as the police storm the office of the Peace Corps at Jabi, Abuja, to arrest their National Chairman, has left 6 people seriously injured and two in particular unconscious'

After some nonsense people go talk say we no dey Zoo..

It's unfortunate. 9 Likes

Nigeria should be auctioned. The zoo is now an evil Forest. 4 Likes

police are useless sha 2 Likes

Police is ur friend 1 Like

shits happens here in Nigeria. what a pity

Why going to his level? This people doesn't value human lives at all, just imagine the kind of injury.



Police and bad-belle are like this. Na only una want be force? 3 Likes

if you ask me, I say the IGP is responsible and hence, he should apologise or resign. if na army attack police like this e go like am?

Too much drama in 9ja 1 Like

Nigeria police force is fast turning into Something else 1 Like

But we are blaming Xenophobic idiotism is South-Africa 2 Likes

Sorry what is Peace Corps? 1 Like 1 Share

Police and peace corps violence? I thought both are about peace-keeping

when did Nigeria police join army nah!!! 1 Like

Today is a good day so I don't want to spoil my mood.Our security agencies in Nigeria,hmmmm

Am beginning to hate cops

peace corpers, how market? can't they fight back? see as that guy hang neck like just slaughtered chicken

peace corps deh involved for violence

CROWNWEALTH019:

Buhari Bro, wetin concern buhari with this one na, abeg subscribe sense atleast 10years subscription. Bro, wetin concern buhari with this one na, abeg subscribe sense atleast 10years subscription.