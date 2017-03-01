Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) (6317 Views)

This was disclosed by his special assistant, Lere Olayinka. See Photos below;



the unperforming dummy governor of ekiti state trying to look relevant. 13 Likes 3 Shares

the unperforming dummy governor of ekiti state trying to look relevant. 10 Likes 1 Share

The greatest man in the history othe yoruba race.....





if Awo were to alive, probably he would be an errand boy for FAYOSE The greatest man in the history othe yoruba race.....if Awo were to alive, probably he would be an errand boy for FAYOSE 6 Likes 1 Share

This clueless Governor again! 2 Likes 1 Share

Lolz..waka won't save you

fayose pls sit down in your state...



I think something is chasing this mad man.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Whoever looks at 9ja Politicians will see: the ship is powered by stupidity, corruption, or prejudice. 1 Like

1 Like

This clueless Governor again! how so ? how so ?

Fayose wen join gang abi..... 2019 things

The greatest man in the history othe yoruba race.....





if Awo were to alive, probably he would be an errand boy for FAYOSE

just look at you just look at you 5 Likes

Abdulsalami is one very corrupt man buhari has refused to probe. 2 Likes

Does fayose want to seal the islamization theory with a heavily bearded Abdul salami Abubakar?



Fayose is clueless! 2 Likes

Abdulsalami one of the greatest ex presidents who looted cleverly 2 Likes

I said it before, today is march, Fayose has seen that another Christmas is fast approaching and Bubu has refused to die because his life is in God's hands not wailers. 2018 beckons, the man is looking for soft landing on vita foam. If he likes let him visit sultan of sokoto, his crimes are too many. 1 Like

Greatest Afonja I have ever known

the unperforming dummy governor of ekiti state trying to look relevant.

Ehmm Ehmm I think he is still more relevant than anyone in you family ..I might just be wrong sha Ehmm Ehmm I think he is still more relevant than anyone in you family ..I might just be wrong sha

I am proud of Fayose. Loved by his people. Accepted by free thinkers. Hated by blinded persons and political bigots. 3 Likes 1 Share

