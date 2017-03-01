₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 12:23pm
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday visited former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar in his Abuja residence.
This was disclosed by his special assistant, Lere Olayinka. See Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/fayose-visits-abdulsalami-abubakar-at.html
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by xstry(m): 12:24pm
the unperforming dummy governor of ekiti state trying to look relevant.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 12:26pm
More Photos
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 12:27pm
2019
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 12:33pm
xstry:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by 201320142015ob(m): 12:52pm
I never believed naija was hard,until I saw my friend eating bread with anointing oil
Today at the ATM after withdrawing money,the machine was like anything for your boy. I still dey run now since morning
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:54pm
The greatest man in the history othe yoruba race.....
if Awo were to alive, probably he would be an errand boy for FAYOSE
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Homeboiy: 12:56pm
hmm
wat for?
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 1:06pm
This clueless Governor again!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 1:21pm
Ndi oshii Ndi oshii
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 1:21pm
Lolz..waka won't save you
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by vecman22(m): 1:21pm
fayose pls sit down in your state...
I think something is chasing this mad man..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Donald7610: 1:21pm
Whoever looks at 9ja Politicians will see: the ship is powered by stupidity, corruption, or prejudice.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx: 1:23pm
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by dazlinks: 1:23pm
Nogodye:how so ?
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 1:23pm
Fayose wen join gang abi..... 2019 things
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Alitair(m): 1:24pm
in olabobo's voice "who you epp?"
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx: 1:24pm
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by aldo19: 1:24pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
just look at you
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by Kolade9(m): 1:24pm
Abdulsalami is one very corrupt man buhari has refused to probe.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by transient123(m): 1:24pm
Does fayose want to seal the islamization theory with a heavily bearded Abdul salami Abubakar?
Fayose is clueless!
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 1:24pm
Abdulsalami one of the greatest ex presidents who looted cleverly
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by ddippset(m): 1:25pm
I said it before, today is march, Fayose has seen that another Christmas is fast approaching and Bubu has refused to die because his life is in God's hands not wailers. 2018 beckons, the man is looking for soft landing on vita foam. If he likes let him visit sultan of sokoto, his crimes are too many.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:25pm
Greatest Afonja I have ever known
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:26pm
xstry:
Ehmm Ehmm I think he is still more relevant than anyone in you family ..I might just be wrong sha
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by seangy4konji: 1:26pm
ok
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by kellykessy: 1:26pm
I am proud of Fayose. Loved by his people. Accepted by free thinkers. Hated by blinded persons and political bigots.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by sdotman: 1:27pm
fayose hero man
|Re: Fayose Visits Abdulsalami Abubakar In Abuja (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 1:27pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Silly as usual...
2 Likes
