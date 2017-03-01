Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well (8663 Views)

Enelema Bows To Greet King Of Morocco (Photo) / Saraki Prays With Buhari, Sanusi And The King Of Morocco (Photo) / King Mohammed Of Morocco Arrives Nigeria, Received By Osinbajo (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This was disclosed in a statement by the President's spokesman, Femi Adesina.



Adesina said King Mohammed VI also notified PMB of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Read the full statement below



"King Mohammed VI of Morocco Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president is on vacation.



The King, who initiated the call, asked after the President's health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.

The two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.



King Mohammed VI thanked President Buhari for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



The Moroccan King also expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.



President Buhari, who thanked King Mohammed VI for the phone call, said that he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries".



Source: King Mohammed VI of Morocco telephoned President Muhammadu yesterday to Thank him for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union.This was disclosed in a statement by the President's spokesman, Femi Adesina.Adesina said King Mohammed VI also notified PMB of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).Read the full statement below"King Mohammed VI of Morocco Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president is on vacation.The King, who initiated the call, asked after the President's health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.The two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.King Mohammed VI thanked President Buhari for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).The Moroccan King also expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.President Buhari, who thanked King Mohammed VI for the phone call, said that he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries".Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/king-of-morocco-speaks-with-president.html 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

The last time a Nigerian president spoke with the King of Morocco, it ended up to be a lie and a diplomatic row.



I am watching ooo 22 Likes 4 Shares

So daura is now the president? Cos BUHARI can't talk...



I wonder how long these lowlife scums would continue to lie to over 200millions innocent people.. 14 Likes 4 Shares

me and buhari are currently chatting on watsapp.its fun sha 30 Likes 3 Shares

Mynd44:

The last time a Nigerian president spoke with the King of Morocco, it ended up to be a lie and a diplomatic row.



I am watching ooo Lol,

King of kuvuki land go soon call to congratulate him on his new presidential invention of abroad ruling system. 8 Likes

Morocco sef , last time they wanted to join EU now its ECOWAS 4 Likes 1 Share

What is the meaning of acting president? 5 Likes 1 Share





"The King, who initiated the call, asked after the President's health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement."

- Amazing initiation



"The two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project."

- And some said Baba PMB is sick....i see thunder looming in Race Course now



Abeg make Jacob Zuma do call am ...before its too late Sai Buhari...The Main Man"The King, who initiated the call, asked after the President's health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement."- Amazing initiation"The two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project."- And some said Baba PMB is sick....i see thunder looming in Race Course nowAbeg make Jacob Zuma do call am ...before its too late 1 Like

Mynd44:

The last time a Nigerian president spoke with the King of Morocco, it ended up to be a lie and a diplomatic row.



I am watching ooo

Dude, I thought you're supposed to be a MOD for Nairaland, sometimes your comments resemble those of Sarrki. Na wa ooo Dude, I thought you're supposed to be a MOD for Nairaland, sometimes your comments resemble those of Sarrki. Na wa ooo 13 Likes 1 Share

OLADD:





Dude, I thought you're supposed to be a MOD for Nairaland, sometimes your comments resemble those of Sarrki. Na wa ooo





The thing enter him well well The thing enter him well well 6 Likes

OLADD:





Dude, I thought you're supposed to be a MOD for Nairaland, sometimes your comments resemble those of Sarrki. Na wa ooo

Eeeeyah why the thing come pain you like that Eeeeyah why the thing come pain you like that 4 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

When BUHARI go call satan to keep him 7 virgins for am, use less old vegetable

I have a little patience for wailing wailer



For confused wailer I don't I have a little patience for wailing wailerFor confused wailer I don't

sarrki:





Eeeeyah why the thing come pain you like that

Oh! You dey there? Nothing pain me, I just dey curious say you get twin brother for Nairaland. Oh! You dey there? Nothing pain me, I just dey curious say you get twin brother for Nairaland. 3 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

The last time a Nigerian president spoke with the King of Morocco, it ended up to be a lie and a diplomatic row.



I am watching ooo

But the Morrocan king was in Nigeria few months back, so Buhari fits the description you just gave.



@Topic, Buhari can continue wasting the country's forex in a foreign nation for as long as he wishes. We are doing just fine without his presence in the country. But the Morrocan king was in Nigeria few months back, so Buhari fits the description you just gave.@Topic, Buhari can continue wasting the country's forex in a foreign nation for as long as he wishes. We are doing just fine without his presence in the country. 3 Likes

ephi123:





But the Morrocan king was in Nigeria few months back, so Buhari fits the description you just gave.



@Topic, Buhari can continue wasting the country's forex in a foreign nation for as long as he wishes. We are doing just fine without his presence in the country.

Sis,



The bowler hat man from otu....ke is the man in question



Baba his well respected worldwide Sis,The bowler hat man from otu....ke is the man in questionBaba his well respected worldwide 1 Like

OLADD:





Oh! You dey there? Nothing pain me, I just dey curious say you get twin brother for Nairaland.

Be a patriotic Nigeria



We have no any other country



Onikuje of kuje land is regretting not been a patriotic citizen



Call him and ask him



Or rather pay him a visit Be a patriotic NigeriaWe have no any other countryOnikuje of kuje land is regretting not been a patriotic citizenCall him and ask himOr rather pay him a visit 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:





Sis,



The bowler hat man from otu....ke is the man in question



Baba his well respected worldwide

Sarrki!! You must be Bubu's right hand man



I am only interpreting the comment since he stated the last time a Nigerian president spoke to the Morrocan king xyz happened, but if we follow the logic of the statement that could only have been Buhari. Next time he can be more specific and simply state the name of whoever he is referring to. Sarrki!!You must be Bubu's right hand manI am only interpreting the comment since he stated the last time a Nigerian president spoke to the Morrocan king xyz happened, but if we follow the logic of the statement that could only have been Buhari. Next time he can be more specific and simply state the name of whoever he is referring to.

sarrki:





Be a patriotic Nigeria



We have no any other country



Onikuje of kuje land is regretting not been a patriotic citizen



Call him and ask him



Or rather pay him a visit

Are you trying to redefine patriotism? Common! Anyone that substitutes the condemnation of Buhari's incompetence, divisiveness, crudity, docility, bulk passing and bigotry for lack of patriotism is mentally imbalanced. You're simply an opposite of a patriot. Are you trying to redefine patriotism? Common! Anyone that substitutes the condemnation of Buhari's incompetence, divisiveness, crudity, docility, bulk passing and bigotry for lack of patriotism is mentally imbalanced. You're simply an opposite of a patriot. 5 Likes 2 Shares

a thirty second video will do the magic otherwise don't bother at all....besides PYO is acting very well on PMB's behalf Just stop this telephone excuses because Nigerians will never buy ita thirty second video will do the magic otherwise don't bother at all....besides PYO is acting very well on PMB's behalf 3 Likes

ECOWAS IS NOT AU 1 Like

Ok

Next we will hear that he spoke with the Egyptian god Rah and later to the Greek god Helios without proof.

They should just leave us alone to grapple with this recession that they foisted on us thru their bad policies and decisions so that we can ignore these unnecessary charades.

By the way, Femi needs to truthfully tell us which of the cabal members gave him this hand-out to read to gullible Nigerians . 1 Like

Everybody just de telephone Buhari. But when will Buhari himself telephone the Nigerian masses through a 5-minute TV broadcast?

For what now and is this a news in the place. The media community should just let us be and allow us concentrate on our to move Nigeria forward while PMB recovers from his present health condition !!!

you motherF#$erks

When President of Turkey go call Buhari?



Awon oniranu.



We have an Ag. President, let king of Morocco call Ag. President Osinbajo and not Buhari, let Buhari rest!