|King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by Ajasco222: 1:14pm
King Mohammed VI of Morocco telephoned President Muhammadu yesterday to Thank him for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union.
This was disclosed in a statement by the President's spokesman, Femi Adesina.
Adesina said King Mohammed VI also notified PMB of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Read the full statement below
"King Mohammed VI of Morocco Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president is on vacation.
The King, who initiated the call, asked after the President's health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.
The two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.
King Mohammed VI thanked President Buhari for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
The Moroccan King also expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.
President Buhari, who thanked King Mohammed VI for the phone call, said that he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries".
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/king-of-morocco-speaks-with-president.html
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by INTROVERT(f): 1:15pm
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by Ajasco222: 1:18pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by Mynd44: 1:19pm
The last time a Nigerian president spoke with the King of Morocco, it ended up to be a lie and a diplomatic row.
I am watching ooo
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by DLondonboiy: 1:19pm
So daura is now the president? Cos BUHARI can't talk...
I wonder how long these lowlife scums would continue to lie to over 200millions innocent people..
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by samincredible44(m): 1:22pm
me and buhari are currently chatting on watsapp.its fun sha
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by Ajasco222: 1:23pm
Lol,
Mynd44:
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by Chanchit: 1:32pm
King of kuvuki land go soon call to congratulate him on his new presidential invention of abroad ruling system.
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 1:35pm
Morocco sef , last time they wanted to join EU now its ECOWAS
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by DLondonboiy: 1:47pm
What is the meaning of acting president?
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by Keneking: 1:48pm
Sai Buhari...The Main Man
"The King, who initiated the call, asked after the President's health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement."
- Amazing initiation
"The two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project."
- And some said Baba PMB is sick....i see thunder looming in Race Course now
Abeg make Jacob Zuma do call am ...before its too late
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by AngelicBeing: 1:52pm
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by OLADD: 1:58pm
Mynd44:
Dude, I thought you're supposed to be a MOD for Nairaland, sometimes your comments resemble those of Sarrki. Na wa ooo
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by sarrki(m): 2:09pm
OLADD:
The thing enter him well well
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by sarrki(m): 2:09pm
OLADD:
Eeeeyah why the thing come pain you like that
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by sarrki(m): 2:11pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
I have a little patience for wailing wailer
For confused wailer I don't
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by OLADD: 2:17pm
sarrki:
Oh! You dey there? Nothing pain me, I just dey curious say you get twin brother for Nairaland.
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by ephi123(f): 2:18pm
Mynd44:
But the Morrocan king was in Nigeria few months back, so Buhari fits the description you just gave.
@Topic, Buhari can continue wasting the country's forex in a foreign nation for as long as he wishes. We are doing just fine without his presence in the country.
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by sarrki(m): 2:21pm
ephi123:
Sis,
The bowler hat man from otu....ke is the man in question
Baba his well respected worldwide
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by sarrki(m): 2:22pm
OLADD:
Be a patriotic Nigeria
We have no any other country
Onikuje of kuje land is regretting not been a patriotic citizen
Call him and ask him
Or rather pay him a visit
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by ephi123(f): 2:23pm
sarrki:
Sarrki!! You must be Bubu's right hand man
I am only interpreting the comment since he stated the last time a Nigerian president spoke to the Morrocan king xyz happened, but if we follow the logic of the statement that could only have been Buhari. Next time he can be more specific and simply state the name of whoever he is referring to.
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by OLADD: 2:38pm
sarrki:
Are you trying to redefine patriotism? Common! Anyone that substitutes the condemnation of Buhari's incompetence, divisiveness, crudity, docility, bulk passing and bigotry for lack of patriotism is mentally imbalanced. You're simply an opposite of a patriot.
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by TrueSenator(m): 2:52pm
Just stop this telephone excuses because Nigerians will never buy it a thirty second video will do the magic otherwise don't bother at all....besides PYO is acting very well on PMB's behalf
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by czaratwork: 2:58pm
ECOWAS IS NOT AU
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by sankky: 2:58pm
Ok
Next we will hear that he spoke with the Egyptian god Rah and later to the Greek god Helios without proof.
They should just leave us alone to grapple with this recession that they foisted on us thru their bad policies and decisions so that we can ignore these unnecessary charades.
By the way, Femi needs to truthfully tell us which of the cabal members gave him this hand-out to read to gullible Nigerians .
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by tydi(m): 2:59pm
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by cremedelacreme: 2:59pm
Everybody just de telephone Buhari. But when will Buhari himself telephone the Nigerian masses through a 5-minute TV broadcast?
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by sammyj: 2:59pm
For what now and is this a news in the place. The media community should just let us be and allow us concentrate on our to move Nigeria forward while PMB recovers from his present health condition !!!
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by LaEvilIMiss(f): 3:00pm
you motherF#$erks
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by MrPresident1: 3:00pm
When President of Turkey go call Buhari?
Awon oniranu.
We have an Ag. President, let king of Morocco call Ag. President Osinbajo and not Buhari, let Buhari rest!
|Re: King Of Morocco Telephones President Buhari, Wishes Him Well by fistonati(m): 3:00pm
his people cant speak with only foreigners can.
ISOOKAY
