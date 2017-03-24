₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Towncrier247: 1:36pm
Kenyan Police in Eldoret on Wednesday evening stormed a house at Kapsoya estate, where they arrested 24 secondary school students having a sex party.
According to Nairobi News, the students aged between 16 and 18 from different schools, were on half term break and had met in the house for the party.
They were arrested after residents of the estate called the police due to the loud music emanating from the house.
A police report revealed that empty bottles of alcohol, used condoms and a mattress was found in the house. While six other students escaped through the fence of the compound
The 24 students are presently detained at the Kapsoya Police Post.
See more photos below.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/24-high-school-students-arrested-after_2.html
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Towncrier247: 1:36pm
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by DaddySLY: 1:38pm
Kenya.... Well... Smh
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by talk2rotman(m): 1:41pm
kenya d sodom
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Equal2DeTask: 1:45pm
choi...no other cauntry than Kenyaa
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 1:48pm
I think the should be let alone, those LovePeddler (Seun censor this)w.h.o.r e.s lowers rape rate
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 2:03pm
16 and 18?
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:04pm
talk2rotman:and gomora
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 3:23pm
only in Kenya
Kenya and bad news are like ....
someone should please help me that pic
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 3:23pm
Kenya una weldon ooooo
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Godfullsam(m): 3:23pm
Bad news coming from Kenya.
I blame obama
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by edoboy33(m): 3:23pm
what a party!
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by leksmedia: 3:23pm
This is the 3rd time I'm seeing this kind of news from that area. What's wrong with children of this generation. Secks party
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by leokennedi(m): 3:23pm
Kenyans and frivolities be like..
Someone help me with that meme.
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by watered(m): 3:24pm
Kenya and scandals are synonymous
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Wishaky(f): 3:24pm
Wonderfull.
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by adaksbullet(m): 3:24pm
Sodom and gonora on Africa soil
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by CuteJude: 3:24pm
i miss wish i was there
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by xreal: 3:24pm
how is this NEWs?
You can see smiles on the faces of everyone in the pic.
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by sugarbelly: 3:24pm
hmm
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by DuchessBlue(f): 3:24pm
Kenyan and nonsense news be like 5&6
Mtscheeew
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Vivly(f): 3:24pm
Thank God for Kenya.
If not na Nigeria for dey carry first position for stupid news.
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:24pm
sex party
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Arewa12: 3:24pm
Hmmm..... Kenya I dey hail ooo
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Icecomrade: 3:25pm
Kenya nd bad things
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 3:25pm
kenya again! na wao
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by ednut1(m): 3:25pm
ndi ara
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by theSpark(m): 3:25pm
Hmmm
I don't even understand again. 16-18
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by donfemo(m): 3:26pm
18 years old are adults. However, our world is turning into something else and as Nigerians lets learn to stop insulting Countries because we are not any better.
|Re: 24 Kenyan Students Have 'Sex Party', Arrested By Police (Photos) by bbbold4(m): 3:26pm
Iyami. Imagine gross indispensable foolishness, the apex of sexual immorality without sense.
