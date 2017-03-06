Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live (5321 Views)

it's about to go down! I hope all the true blue stakeholders are already in the house?

it's about to go down! I hope all the true blue stakeholders are already in the house?

Yes oh! 1 Like

Cahill need to watch out for carroll with his headers and overhead kicks.



Costs better respect himself and play like a team player today. If he can't dribble, he should pass and space out 1 Like

chekou kouyate can't run. He is going to see red today.

And it came to pass that Chelsea........

Your Jersey better no tear for NPFL else, you are on your own.

OK Chelsea go win





just thinking of our tomorrow's match with Bayern hoping for Sanchez to score four goals... On the latter; bro stop thinking, it's never going to happen. On the latter; bro stop thinking, it's never going to happen.

who get online link to watch this match live I beg?

I see my boys winning this one..... Up Chelsea

seun your mods have fvck up your front page

the skeletal structure of seun coding is showing

Westham no gree o

Make I faint if Chelsea no win! 1 Like

You guys should give us updates nau,btw who removed this from fb,we are tired of apostle sule stories please. 1 Like

abeg who get link to live stream of the match

who get online link to watch this match live I beg? http://www.nbcsports.com/live

3points loading

wetin Na!! comot the ball from our area na

abi ooo

So you be chelsea ba

Blues till i kick bucket.. Blues till i kick bucket..

your boys

http://soccer.nbcsports.com/2017/03/06/watch-live-west-ham-united-v-chelsea/ 1 Like

i hate chelsea





Pope Francis is an arsenal fan...

get ready to faint, in fact fainting is your portion if Chelsea no win.

Draw match

Go Chelsea, go Chelsea gooooooooooo

Correct score 2:0 Chelsea to win

Hazard

Chelsea going down 2 night 1 Like

Hazard my guy

EPL player of the season.