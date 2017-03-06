₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,179 members, 3,403,164 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 10:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live (5321 Views)
West Ham Vs Chelsea : EFL Cup (2 - 1) On 26th October 2016 / West Ham Vs Manchester United (3 - 2) On 10th May 2016 / West Ham Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) On 24th October 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 8:58pm
it's about to go down! I hope all the true blue stakeholders are already in the house?
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Segadem(m): 8:59pm
yedidiah:Yes oh!
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:00pm
Cahill need to watch out for carroll with his headers and overhead kicks.
Costs better respect himself and play like a team player today. If he can't dribble, he should pass and space out
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:03pm
chekou kouyate can't run. He is going to see red today.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 9:07pm
And it came to pass that Chelsea........
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:11pm
Your Jersey better no tear for NPFL else, you are on your own.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Chukwudozzie(m): 9:14pm
Godhead4:On the latter; bro stop thinking, it's never going to happen.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by AfonjaBoston: 9:14pm
who get online link to watch this match live I beg?
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by ginajet(f): 9:15pm
I see my boys winning this one..... Up Chelsea
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by henrydadon(m): 9:16pm
seun your mods have fvck up your front page
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by henrydadon(m): 9:16pm
the skeletal structure of seun coding is showing
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:17pm
Westham no gree o
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by shamecurls(m): 9:18pm
Make I faint if Chelsea no win!
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by masseratti: 9:19pm
You guys should give us updates nau,btw who removed this from fb,we are tired of apostle sule stories please.
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by teemac01(m): 9:19pm
abeg who get link to live stream of the match
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Godhead4(m): 9:19pm
AfonjaBoston:http://www.nbcsports.com/live
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by UrbanMystique: 9:19pm
3points loading
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:19pm
wetin Na!! comot the ball from our area na
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by itunity007(m): 9:20pm
masseratti:abi ooo
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by optional1(f): 9:20pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Blues till i kick bucket..
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Maxi112: 9:20pm
ginajet:your boys
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Blacklister(m): 9:20pm
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Godhead4(m): 9:21pm
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:22pm
optional1:i hate chelsea
Pope Francis is an arsenal fan...
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Maxi112: 9:22pm
shamecurls:get ready to faint, in fact fainting is your portion if Chelsea no win.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by mekuso89(m): 9:23pm
Draw match
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Nickymezor(f): 9:23pm
Go Chelsea, go Chelsea gooooooooooo
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by wizgrin(m): 9:24pm
Correct score 2:0 Chelsea to win
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by obafemee80(m): 9:25pm
Hazard
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by YoungB1a(m): 9:25pm
Chelsea going down 2 night
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:26pm
Hazard my guy
EPL player of the season.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by sirlop(m): 9:26pm
Chelsea don score
Liverpool Vs Blackburn Rovers (1 - 1) On 26th December 2011 / Bolton Wanderers Vs Man Utd [0 - 4] On Sat 27th March. 6:30PM / Show Your Team Trophies
Viewing this topic: yedidiah(m), loshybab(m), GENT95(m), Lanceslot(m), nmadu1, oscar4lyf(m), osaki(m), HHH7king, macjireh, DMeanMan(m), chigoziri2403(m), terrezo2002(m), saintol, Emmyjb(m), sneakzy, HiAll, sambiza(m), sambright(m), Nollynude, Singapore1(m), SmellingAnus(m), donkelz(m), Chukwudozzie(m), hopyroll(m), jumich1(m), paparazy06(m), Highestbee(m), merchantsecured(m), christay(m), chelseabmw(m), commited(m), Mrphilia, martinchinedu(m), banki(m), davidodufote, hothead(m), optional1(f), DonRucho(m), alexov(m), lukrauf(m), vicflexzy(m), scarffield(m), jugbada(m), Omoobatogud(m), korlahwarleh(m), zone11, enshi(m), Eeeeeshab(f), UrbanMystique, 12month, xtratagem(m), lammie21(m), pillan(f), kesikeller(m), charlesazeh(m), iroko2020(m), imarrpopson, blexyz1, trailblazer70(m), flexshop(m), Eberex(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14