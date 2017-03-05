₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,094 members, 3,402,951 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 07:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm (1329 Views)
West Ham Vs Chelsea : EFL Cup (2 - 1) On 26th October 2016 / West Ham Vs Manchester United (3 - 2) On 10th May 2016 / West Ham Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) On 24th October 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by donjazet(m): 2:25pm On Mar 02
West Ham have beaten Chelsea once this season, edging a tight EFL Cup tie on a fiery night at the London Stadium in October. Crowd trouble marred a fine win for Slaven Bilic’s side and it was a surprise to see this match moved to a late kick-off. West Ham, who will be hoping that Andy Carroll will be fit enough to replace the suspended Michail Antonio up front, will be desperate for the focus to remain on the pitch. Then again, Chelsea are likely to be out for revenge. Jacob Steinberg
Kick-off Monday 8pm
Venue London Stadium
Last season West Ham 2 Chelsea 1
Referee Andre Marriner
This season G18, Y67, R1, 3.78 cards per game
Odds H 11-2 A 8-13 D 3-1
West Ham Utd
Subs from Adrián, Spiegel, Collins, Masuaku, Byram, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Quina, Ayew, Fletcher, Calleri
Doubtful Carroll (groin)
Injured Sakho (back, Apr), Ogbonna (knee, Aug), Arbeloa (calf, unknown), Töre (knee, unknown)
Suspended Antonio (one match)
Form WWLWDD
Discipline Y61 R4
Leading scorer Antonio 8
Chelsea
Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Aina, Fàbregas, Chalobah, Aké, Musonda, Batshuayi, Loftus-Cheek, Willian
Doubtful Alonso, Hazard (both match fitness), David Luiz (knee)
Injured None
Suspended None
Form WWDWDW
Discipline Y50 R
Leading scorer Costa 16
http://www.nairaland.com/920248/official-chelsea-fan-thread-pride/2638#54297595
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by optional1(f): 6:44pm On Mar 02
me siddon here
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Elnino4ladies: 10:44am On Mar 03
I hate Monday night football
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by optional1(f): 10:02pm On Mar 03
they say na monday night we dey play una don ready bah??
where are the short ladies @
VickyRotex abimbawealth and ginajet..
My guys where are you @ Femi4 SmellingAnus CaptPlanet Unlimited22 pamcode fredoooooo Chikelue2000 Lastmum ipledge10 blackjah(you don deactivate ni)..
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Unlimited22: 10:58pm On Mar 03
optional1:We are always ready. Tho I hate Monday night football...
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by ginajet(f): 11:02pm On Mar 03
optional1:I was born ready! Three points in the goody bag already
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by fredoooooo: 2:00am On Mar 04
Optional1 is Bae
I'm coming with edwife and mukina2 ...
Eddy abeg come with enough Gifs o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by femi4(m): 6:30am On Mar 04
optional1:Monday night is not always favourable. Hope it ll favour us
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by SmellingAnus(m): 7:52am On Mar 04
optional1:three points or three points... 2 and over 1.5 for sure boo
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Davidblen(m): 8:46am On Mar 04
Make I Buy Land Here
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Chikelue2000(m): 12:52pm On Mar 04
Up Chelsea, d true pride of England. Monday night?, I won't. Watch dis
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by VickyRotex(f): 7:32pm On Mar 04
optional1:
Yes ke! Make we do 3-1 again.
KTBFFH!
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Tjohnnay: 4:18pm On Mar 05
C'mon chelsea
Westham 0 chelsea 3
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by abimbawealth(f): 10:31pm On Mar 05
A win...
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by WhiteHouseNaija: 6:30pm
I'm ready
Meanwhile enjoy the gist below...
Unbelievable! My Husband Had S*x With Me Just Once in the Last Four Years – Wife Cries Out in Court>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/05/unbelievable-my-husband-had-sx-with-me-just-once-in-the-last-four-years-wife-cries-out-in-court/
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Echelle(m): 6:30pm
Chelsea all d way..........
but deep down I smell upset.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by solbinho: 6:30pm
We can't afford to slip up
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by bedspread: 6:31pm
WESTHAM 0
CHELSEA. 2
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Edenoscar(m): 6:31pm
SmellingAnus:
dont be scared,play 2.5 and win big
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by mastermaestro(m): 6:31pm
What if Chelsea doesn't win the league? Just thinking.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by 3plecz: 6:36pm
3point in d bag up Chelsea
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by julioralph(m): 6:37pm
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by angelxxx20: 6:39pm
mastermaestro:Then tell me who will?....the guy above me is high on soft poo
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by Odunharry(m): 6:39pm
Westham win or draw
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by ednut1(m): 6:43pm
0-0 draw soup, 2 red cards
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by ajalawole(m): 6:43pm
with the speed tot and man city dey follow us ehn. Am scared oo . Make them kukuma give us the cup after the westham game na
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by airmark(m): 6:44pm
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by ajalawole(m): 6:44pm
ednut1:see this one.... Awon enemy of progress
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by NeChErEnO1(m): 6:44pm
West Ham win... Any bad mouth? Still a Chelsea fan though.. .
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by ajalawole(m): 6:47pm
Echelle:westham like to dey spoil games i swear
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea today at 9:00pm by ajalawole(m): 6:49pm
NeChErEnO1:and if chelsea win, kindly tear ur membership card like baba iyabo
1 Like
Piers Morgan Disses David Beckham, Michael Owen Over PSG Salary To Charity / Man City Fans: Identify Yourselves Here! / Coaches Who Should Be Sacked.
Viewing this topic: Faithful17, Valiantsam(m), Ermacc, Cokwologu(m), baranzy(m), Prodigy4rii(m), SEEDORF441(m), NaijaEfcc, Edenoscar(m), FrostGiant, MrMelody(m), Longman6(m), Abeyjide, ubyways(m) and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 62