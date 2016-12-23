

It was reported that women from Assin Fosu in the Central region of Ghana are pleading for leniency for male prison inmates in the region.The women made it known that they have been pressured to get married but the problem is that they are now forced as a result to sleep with married men.

Single mothers are not left out of the equation,they claimed that : The men in the prison are more than the men in our town so please release them for us. we will enjoy with them and have a nice family together and so we beg Nana Addo to pardon the prisoners in our region because our town is dying’ they bemoaned.

What do you think?



