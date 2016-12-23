₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,449 members, 3,395,594 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them (11961 Views)
President Akufo-Addo's Attire On His First Day At Work (Photos) / Photos Of Nana Akufo-Addo's Wive And Daughters / President Mahama Calls Nana Akufo-Addo To Concede Defeat (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by imocheezy(m): 2:38pm
It was reported that women from Assin Fosu in the Central region of Ghana are pleading for leniency for male prison inmates in the region.The women made it known that they have been pressured to get married but the problem is that they are now forced as a result to sleep with married men.
Single mothers are not left out of the equation,they claimed that : The men in the prison are more than the men in our town so please release them for us. we will enjoy with them and have a nice family together and so we beg Nana Addo to pardon the prisoners in our region because our town is dying’ they bemoaned.
What do you think?
http://www.naijadome.com/2017/03/ghanaian-women-beg-president-akufo-addo-release-male-prisoners-marry/
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by sexyjuly(f): 3:26pm
chai is that bad over dere
8 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by ORACULUM(m): 3:26pm
hm
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by maddman: 3:26pm
Fake news. Are Ghanaian women this dumb
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by Inception(m): 3:27pm
26 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by DICKtator: 3:27pm
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by fryoobest(m): 3:27pm
If them Like make them go Join the Criminals for prisons, e no concern us...
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by donfemo(m): 3:27pm
Sad thing is some of this inmates did not commit any crime. Our legal system in Africa is so messed up.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by mcquin(m): 3:27pm
According to "Easy", Nigerians copy the Ghanaian brand of music, when will our Chics borrow their style getting married? Take me outta here to 6 city!
3 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by ELShehzad: 3:27pm
No wonder the white people insult we de blacks... Shey dese people no get sense?? So U think if a prisoner is released the next thang tha comes 2 his mind is 2 marry??
Deu 30:3-13 God, your God will restore everything U lost. Including your thinking faculty
3 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by brainbox1000(m): 3:27pm
Hmmm.... some women too like this thing ooh...
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by EmeeNaka: 3:28pm
See reason
Ghana women want to marry Criminals to breed criminals too.
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by babyfaceafrica: 3:28pm
Hahahahha
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by silent10(m): 3:28pm
Release criminals This pple re stupid
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by edoboy33(m): 3:28pm
funny
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by holuwatobhy(m): 3:28pm
j
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by Durchmann(m): 3:29pm
And e quick enter front page!!!
Hmmm...
Nairaland is just a hype now.
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by montezz(f): 3:29pm
Lobatan pooo
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by Emmaus12: 3:29pm
Another stoopid blog trafficking post...................
4 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by nicelaw(m): 3:29pm
Hehehe, seriously? Is half the men in Ghana in prison?
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by izzou(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by smark61: 3:29pm
Hehehehe shortage of men
They don't even care if these men have job or not they want husband ASAP Nawa
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by Fapta(m): 3:29pm
this is seriously serious
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by pussyAvenger: 3:30pm
when I remember the mumu things I did cuz of woman......this kind news makes me so ashamed of myself
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by Wishaky(f): 3:30pm
Eeenhh Ehen
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by Jabioro: 3:30pm
Lobatan!
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by VickyRotex(f): 3:31pm
Where is Lasisi69? Endtime things!
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by SalamRushdie: 3:31pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by WhiteHouseNaija: 3:31pm
Nawa ooo!!!
Meanwhile enjoy the gist below...
Unbelievable! Two Shameless Bankers Caught Bonking Inside A Public Toilet>>>http://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2016/12/23/chai-two-shameless-bankers-caught-bonking-inside-a-public-toilet/
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by CriticMaestro: 3:32pm
and some chucky edo-slut was saying women should do what? ahbeg make una remind me again?
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by ollah1: 3:33pm
donfemo:
It's everywhere. It's just on the high side in Africa.
|Re: Ghanaian Women Beg President Akufo-addo To Release Male Prisoners To Marry Them by Seenyo: 3:33pm
Chai!...women & john thomas are inseparable!....
Later, they'll start forming!
Some Memorable Quotes Of George Bush / Al-Qaeda's Tips On How To Avoid Drones / China Lands First Jet On Aircraft Carrier - Is This The Chinese Century?
Viewing this topic: DandyWalker(m), obie206(m), Blaqsuqar, chillybrandy(f), RealLordZeus(m), kingstylo01(m), Dreamwaker(m), PencilBox, blezzy080, danaiks(m), oluezekiel(m), Anderlis(m), Jobia(f), opibycar1, RingimKabir(m), Sirlancelot(m), collitexnaira(m), robonski15(m), benbella, mylove4him(f), Raintaker, Calito1(m), japhethGold, shawdon(m), farihafaheemah(m), bakynes(m), Onyochejohn(f), nwamehn, ttemmi(m), mogboyelade(f), bong4(m), Koolmak(m), emmanwandud(m), albayomide, Azumoney44(m), clickwtB, achilles1, profhezekiah, mokane28, hybridtm(m), crime(m), samigben(m), eldav(m), allcomage, godfatherx, Partyrider(m), Tabbaz1, babatunx(m), 5p1naz(m), Zenlife, shinaapp, Eve001(f), eminikansoso(m), Beetwaise(m), yemaldo(m), Ogbuefi42 and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25