Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by AutoReportNG: 2:56pm
Bentley’s in-house personal commissioning division, Mulliner, has applied its exquisite craftsmanship to the ‘Bentayga’ SUV, creating a new flagship model and setting new standards in automotive luxury. New interior and exterior features – including optional duo tone paintwork, unique 22″ wheels, Mulliner bottle cooler and a new veneer concept – complement the ‘Bentayga’s’ elegant, sculptural design.
The Bentley Bentayga ‘Mulliner’ is the most exquisitely appointed luxury SUV created and will appeal to owners searching for the peak of go-anywhere motoring, with fine performance and comfort. This model introduces striking optional duo tone paintwork for the first time on ‘Bentayga’–the elegant finish is achieved by choosing the perfect proportional balance point for the split, the resulting effect making the cabin and bonnet appear as though floating. The split also serves to enhance the luxury SUV’s trademark super-formed muscularity and accentuates its powerful presence. new Mulliner 22″ ‘paragon’ seven-spoke wheels with floating wheel centers, unique exterior badge, and color-coded lower bodywork with bright chrome lower-bumper-grilles, complete the exterior enhancements.
The ‘Bentayga’ is the world’s fastest SUV: featuring the British automaker’s 6.0 liter ‘W12′ engine, the ‘Bentayga’ Mulliner combines efficiency and refinement with ultra-luxurious levels of power and torque. With 608 ps (600 horsepower) and 900 Nm of torque (663 lb. ft.), this luxury SUV shifts from 0 – 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds), hitting its top speed at 187 mph (301 km/h).
Stepping inside the beautiful cabin, Mulliner has combined traditional and modern coachbuilding design. A new interior color split – with the front and rear seats finished in different hide colors and offered in seven suggested colorways – complements the optional Duotone exterior paintwork. The hand-stitched hides are finished with unique Mulliner embroidery and contrast stitching. bespoke features by Mulliner include a new Mulliner bottle cooler in the rear of the cabin, with an illuminated chilling cabinet and bespoke Cumbria crystal flutes, all seamlessly integrated into the generously proportioned, rear center console. ombré burr walnut veneer is also introduced to the Bentayga ‘mulliner’ model, showcasing a unique wood transition from black through to burr walnut as the veneer wraps around the interior and a special veneered panel replaces the standard central console fascia.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/03/bentley-bentayga-mulliner-luxury-suv.html
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by AutoReportNG: 2:56pm
When class meets luxury...
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by alexov(m): 4:17pm
I fell in love with this car when i watched James May review it on the Grand tour. This car is bae. I guess that's what happens when German's are involved.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Singapore1(m): 4:17pm
When person go hammer gan gan sef?
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Horlaidex(m): 4:17pm
God I'm calling, kindly pick my call abeg... I wanna be a living testimony of something bigger than this come April 2017
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by izzou(m): 4:18pm
So this is what this suv looks like
Wonderful
*zooms outta thread in my fairly used Okada*
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by mohince(m): 4:18pm
O my God.... From snake now to automobile.... Lala wan take style use moto tey deceived us. We know your fav. Its snake.... Snake, snake!!! Now lets go to point, dis car no fine at all!!!!
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by kombats: 4:19pm
one of ronaldo's ride.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by asaderemi: 4:19pm
Love it
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by moscobabs(m): 4:19pm
This car and my. Nissan quest will buy fuel at same price, drive the same road,but I don't know if me and the owner will enjoy the same comfortability but am very sure that if Trailer jam (God forbid) the 2 cars we both die .
Anyway I don't mind if I get one of this kind sa, make I use ham enjoy my life after all na one life dey, since heaven no sure for any nairalander let me enjoy my only sure life
Before u tell me say heaven sure for u. Don't forget liars,thieves and murderers are going to the same hell o.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Pinklipz01: 4:19pm
I concur. Lovely ride
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by 0b10010011: 4:19pm
Design is lousy but the engine is loud
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Ogashub(m): 4:19pm
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Hennyview: 4:19pm
mecedes benz
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by unclezuma: 4:19pm
I wonder what happened to AutoJoshNG ...these cars are on the other side of expensive tho.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by chimaobikanu(m): 4:19pm
She's beautiful!
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by chronique(m): 4:20pm
I want the good and fresh things of life. Someday hopefully, I'd rise to the class of folks who can afford this. The first day I sat in a Rolls Royce, I was like "damn it! Is this the same car I used to see on TV and in magazines"? The initial feeling was ecstatic but after then, it fizzled out quickly. I started wanting more and wishing I owned it. But then, I realized that dreams aren't always so far from reality. What matters most is opportunities and your desire to push beyond borders and go for what you want.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by kayjasper(f): 4:20pm
Machine!!!
Price... $235,525
Approximately... #106 Million Naira
I need a worthy buyer, I want to sell half of Ekiti state just to buy this car!!
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Arewa12: 4:21pm
Oluwa Oluwa Oluwa..... Na beg I dey beg..... Please reply mails nd Calls in fact my whatsapp MSG
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by hedonistic: 4:21pm
Looks a bit underwhelming to me.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Expl0rers: 4:21pm
Overhype...
As I see for front page say the car get Firstname, middle name and surname, I been dun raise my expectations.
E no reach Wetin I expect jhor.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by brightisodje: 4:21pm
N so what how dis won consine Nigeria wahala I never see food eat u dey post dis one
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by maxiuc(m): 4:21pm
this christmas go hot imagine me in this kind of ride
baba God over to you by the way the word say in the book of jer 32vs 27 behold i am the lord of all flesh is there anything impossible for me to do
i receive it
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by JosephYbholy(m): 4:22pm
Nice car!!
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Osahon7(m): 4:22pm
This could be the SUV I have been searching for to buy for my wife!
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by mccoy47(m): 4:22pm
I still prefer the salon Bentley
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by shamecurls(m): 4:23pm
Mad engine...Body is a flop
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by japhethGold: 4:24pm
I claim and receive this car in JESUS NAME. AMEN
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by ollah1: 4:25pm
AutoReportNG:
Is it equipped with Android Auto?
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by 9t9jacobs: 4:25pm
Beast of the Niger.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by Sacluxpaint(m): 4:26pm
JosephYbholy:
Na wa oh, so u don dey sell ponzi format.
Re: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class by BigStout(m): 4:31pm
Horlaidex:
Get off your lazy ass and work towards your dream. Stop disturbing God to pick your call. The same Adekunle Gold wey sing Pick Up don sing Work O, Work O because of lazy buffoons like you
