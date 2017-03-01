Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Bentley Bentayga Mulliner: A Luxury SUV With A Class (4242 Views)

The Bentley Bentayga ‘Mulliner’ is the most exquisitely appointed luxury SUV created and will appeal to owners searching for the peak of go-anywhere motoring, with fine performance and comfort. This model introduces striking optional duo tone paintwork for the first time on ‘Bentayga’–the elegant finish is achieved by choosing the perfect proportional balance point for the split, the resulting effect making the cabin and bonnet appear as though floating. The split also serves to enhance the luxury SUV’s trademark super-formed muscularity and accentuates its powerful presence. new Mulliner 22″ ‘paragon’ seven-spoke wheels with floating wheel centers, unique exterior badge, and color-coded lower bodywork with bright chrome lower-bumper-grilles, complete the exterior enhancements.



The ‘Bentayga’ is the world’s fastest SUV: featuring the British automaker’s 6.0 liter ‘W12′ engine, the ‘Bentayga’ Mulliner combines efficiency and refinement with ultra-luxurious levels of power and torque. With 608 ps (600 horsepower) and 900 Nm of torque (663 lb. ft.), this luxury SUV shifts from 0 – 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds), hitting its top speed at 187 mph (301 km/h).



Stepping inside the beautiful cabin, Mulliner has combined traditional and modern coachbuilding design. A new interior color split – with the front and rear seats finished in different hide colors and offered in seven suggested colorways – complements the optional Duotone exterior paintwork. The hand-stitched hides are finished with unique Mulliner embroidery and contrast stitching. bespoke features by Mulliner include a new Mulliner bottle cooler in the rear of the cabin, with an illuminated chilling cabinet and bespoke Cumbria crystal flutes, all seamlessly integrated into the generously proportioned, rear center console. ombré burr walnut veneer is also introduced to the Bentayga ‘mulliner’ model, showcasing a unique wood transition from black through to burr walnut as the veneer wraps around the interior and a special veneered panel replaces the standard central console fascia.





Source:

I fell in love with this car when i watched James May review it on the Grand tour. This car is bae. I guess that's what happens when German's are involved. 4 Likes

When person go hammer gan gan sef? 6 Likes

God I'm calling, kindly pick my call abeg... I wanna be a living testimony of something bigger than this come April 2017 5 Likes





So this is what this suv looks like





Wonderful





*zooms outta thread in my fairly used Okada*



So this is what this suv looks likeWonderful*zooms outta thread in my fairly used Okada*

O my God.... From snake now to automobile.... Lala wan take style use moto tey deceived us. We know your fav. Its snake.... Snake, snake!!! Now lets go to point, dis car no fine at all!!!!

one of ronaldo's ride.

Love it

This car and my. Nissan quest will buy fuel at same price, drive the same road,but I don't know if me and the owner will enjoy the same comfortability but am very sure that if Trailer jam (God forbid) the 2 cars we both die .



Anyway I don't mind if I get one of this kind sa, make I use ham enjoy my life after all na one life dey, since heaven no sure for any nairalander let me enjoy my only sure life



Before u tell me say heaven sure for u. Don't forget liars,thieves and murderers are going to the same hell o. 2 Likes

I concur. Lovely ride

Design is lousy but the engine is loud 1 Like

mecedes benz

I wonder what happened to AutoJoshNG ...these cars are on the other side of expensive tho.

She's beautiful!

I want the good and fresh things of life. Someday hopefully, I'd rise to the class of folks who can afford this. The first day I sat in a Rolls Royce, I was like "damn it! Is this the same car I used to see on TV and in magazines"? The initial feeling was ecstatic but after then, it fizzled out quickly. I started wanting more and wishing I owned it. But then, I realized that dreams aren't always so far from reality. What matters most is opportunities and your desire to push beyond borders and go for what you want. 2 Likes







Price... $235,525



Approximately... #106 Million Naira









I need a worthy buyer, I want to sell half of Ekiti state just to buy this car!! Machine!!!Price... $235,525Approximately... #106 Million NairaI need a worthy buyer, I want to sell half of Ekiti state just to buy this car!!

Oluwa Oluwa Oluwa..... Na beg I dey beg..... Please reply mails nd Calls in fact my whatsapp MSG 1 Like

Looks a bit underwhelming to me.

Overhype...



As I see for front page say the car get Firstname, middle name and surname, I been dun raise my expectations.



E no reach Wetin I expect jhor.

N so what how dis won consine Nigeria wahala I never see food eat u dey post dis one

this christmas go hot imagine me in this kind of ride







baba God over to you by the way the word say in the book of jer 32vs 27 behold i am the lord of all flesh is there anything impossible for me to do















i receive it

Nice car!!

This could be the SUV I have been searching for to buy for my wife!

I still prefer the salon Bentley

Mad engine...Body is a flop

I claim and receive this car in JESUS NAME. AMEN

Is it equipped with Android Auto?











Beast of the Niger.

Na wa oh, so u don dey sell ponzi format. Na wa oh, so u don dey sell ponzi format.