Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was last week arrested by the secret police after he honoured their invitation.



The PDP Chieftain upon his arrest was immediately taken to Abuja, where he had since been in custody.



It was gathered that Gbadamosi was released this afternoon by the secret police.



Details later…





He'll learn to behave himself. 4 Likes 1 Share









Its time KANU NNAMDI is released......



Its time KANU NNAMDI is released......

OSIBANJO is the man sent by God to complete the good works of DR. EBELE JONATHAN

Why was he arrested in the first place?



It's not enough to use fierce criticism as cover for your crime against the state.



We saw it with Obanikoro. We saw it with many of the PDP looters too.



You can't resort to cheap tactics to escape punishment for your crime.

hope u will shutup now??

yeye boy

buhari is ur mate abi

all enemies of the state should be arrested 5 Likes 2 Shares

good for him 2 Likes

xstry:

He'll learn to behave himself.

gbam gbam 2 Likes

ok

PassingShot:

Why was he arrested in the first place?



It's not enough to use fierce criticism as cover for your crime against the state.



We saw it with Obanikoro. We saw it with many of the PDP looters too.



Wetin this one they talk now

he will be as cool as cold pure water now 2 Likes 1 Share

Duara Secret Service 2 Likes

edoboy33:

hope u will shutup now??

yeye boy

buhari is ur mate abi

all enemies of the state should be arrested

you mind them

CROWNWEALTH019:

GOD BLESS OSIBANJO







Its time KANU NNAMDI is released......



OSIBANJO is the man sent by God to complete the good works of DR. EBELE JONATHAN

which kanu? abeggy

xstry:

He'll learn to behave himself.



Becos he exposed daura and Co from their diabolical corruption Useless dss

edoboy33:

hope u will shutup now??

yeye boy

buhari is ur mate abi

all enemies of the state should be arrested

gat nothing to say. But are we in democracy?

CROWNWEALTH019:

GOD BLESS OSIBANJO







Its time KANU NNAMDI is released......



Nnamdi Kanu's,case is different. He's a terrorist that needs to be dealt with

chimerase2:

Useless dss

Becos he exposed daura and Co from their diabolical corruption

i stand with PMB

DONSMITH123:





democracy does not entail making cheap derogatory statement against the president which are mostly false and may cause panic in the country

DONSMITH123:





We are in a democracy does not give you the guts to go about insulting your leaders for no reason

Nnamdi KANU is a terrorist a very short tempered man and deserved to rot in jail for a very longtime for causing pandemonium in the Nigerian state from his Britain hideout 1 Like

xstry:

We are in a democracy does not give you the guts to go about insulting your leaders for no reason

HMMM. NO FREEDOM OF SPEECH THEN OR OPPOSITION

edoboy33:

Nnamdi KANU is a terrorist a very short tempered man and deserved to rot in jail for a very longtime for causing pandemonium in the Nigerian state from his Britain hideout



edoboy33:

democracy does not entail making cheap derogatory statement against the president which are mostly false and may cause panic in the country



Thank God for him.. 1 Like

DONSMITH123:





freedom of speech if not used wisely can be taken away

chimerase2:

Useless dss

Becos he exposed daura and Co from their diabolical corruption 1 Like

lukecent:

what was it called before PMB came to power

Lucky him PMB is still in London