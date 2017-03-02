₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by DONSMITH123(m): 3:11pm
The Department of State Services, DSS, has released one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fierce critics, Babatunde Gbadamosi.
Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was last week arrested by the secret police after he honoured their invitation.
The PDP Chieftain upon his arrest was immediately taken to Abuja, where he had since been in custody.
It was gathered that Gbadamosi was released this afternoon by the secret police.
Details later…
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/02/breaking-dss-releases-buharis-alleged-critic-babatunde-gbadamosi/
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by xstry(m): 3:11pm
He'll learn to behave himself.
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:12pm
GOD BLESS OSIBANJO
Its time KANU NNAMDI is released......
OSIBANJO is the man sent by God to complete the good works of DR. EBELE JONATHAN
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by PassingShot(m): 3:12pm
Why was he arrested in the first place?
It's not enough to use fierce criticism as cover for your crime against the state.
We saw it with Obanikoro. We saw it with many of the PDP looters too.
You can't resort to cheap tactics to escape punishment for your crime.
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by edoboy33(m): 3:13pm
hope u will shutup now??
yeye boy
buhari is ur mate abi
all enemies of the state should be arrested
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by stephnie1(f): 3:13pm
good for him
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by stephnie1(f): 3:13pm
xstry:
gbam
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by SweetLove0(f): 3:14pm
ok
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:14pm
PassingShot:Wetin this one they talk now
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by OnankpaBa(m): 3:14pm
he will be as cool as cold pure water now
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by lukecent: 3:15pm
Duara Secret Service
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by OnankpaBa(m): 3:15pm
edoboy33:
you mind them
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by OnankpaBa(m): 3:15pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
which kanu? abeggy
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by OnankpaBa(m): 3:16pm
xstry:
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:17pm
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by chimerase2: 3:18pm
Useless dss
Becos he exposed daura and Co from their diabolical corruption
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by DONSMITH123(m): 3:18pm
edoboy33:
gat nothing to say. But are we in democracy?
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by xstry(m): 3:20pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Nnamdi Kanu's,case is different. He's a terrorist that needs to be dealt with
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by stephnie1(f): 3:20pm
chimerase2:
i stand with PMB
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by edoboy33(m): 3:20pm
DONSMITH123:democracy does not entail making cheap derogatory statement against the president which are mostly false and may cause panic in the country
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by xstry(m): 3:21pm
DONSMITH123:We are in a democracy does not give you the guts to go about insulting your leaders for no reason
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by edoboy33(m): 3:22pm
Nnamdi KANU is a terrorist a very short tempered man and deserved to rot in jail for a very longtime for causing pandemonium in the Nigerian state from his Britain hideout
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by DONSMITH123(m): 3:22pm
xstry:
HMMM. NO FREEDOM OF SPEECH THEN OR OPPOSITION
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by DONSMITH123(m): 3:23pm
edoboy33:
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by DONSMITH123(m): 3:23pm
edoboy33:
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by chriskosherbal(m): 3:24pm
Thank God for him..
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by xstry(m): 3:24pm
DONSMITH123:freedom of speech if not used wisely can be taken away
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:25pm
chimerase2:
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by xstry(m): 3:27pm
lukecent:what was it called before PMB came to power
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by TrueSenator(m): 3:27pm
Lucky him PMB is still in London
|Re: DSS Releases Babatunde Gbadamosi, Buhari’s Critic by Jabioro: 3:27pm
Welcome..
