I've compiled a list of stupid things guys do for sex



1. DRUGS :



This has to be the first in the list,since most drug abuse are related to sexual activities. Guys self medicate for the purpose of lasting long during sex.This is very detrimental to health eg. Tramadol,codienne,cocaine,weed etc



2.Long distance travelling :



I had to put this at number 2. most guys travel long distances all in the name of getting laid.



3.Alcohol :



Noting much to say than what we already know. alcohol abuse has amounted in majority of cases relating to kidney and liver failure.



4. Mouth action :



Many girls refuse being laid without any form of mouth action. Guys stupidly do the deed all in an act of desperation to get laid. This can cause throat gonorrhea to name a few.



5. Spending lots of money :



I've known some friends who used their school fees money to get laid.



6. Patronizing prostitutes :



Many are guilty of this. These guys overlook the consequence of such actions,thereby getting infected with numerous sexually transmitted diseases.



Do you live alone or with parents ?..



Hehehe .. They keep asking this question in a conversation :Hehehe .. 11 Likes

Another thread for guys huh? ok...

A prostitute is another guy's GF or Wife ooo



lol..



Most of your points are flawed sha.



Scratching my head..



The #2 tho..so what if he travel from village to village juz to get laid sha ? It's not bad as long he can afford..



He's a Professional Tourist Scratching my head..The #2 tho..so what if he travel from village to village juz to get laid sha? It's not bad as long he can afford..He's a Professional Tourist 2 Likes

Girls do much more stupid things..... 2 Likes

lalasticlala help this guy career na

bash4us:

Girls do much more stupid things..... List them. List them.

Scratching my head..



The #2 tho..so what if he travel from village to village juz to get laid sha ? It's not bad as long he can afford..



He's a Professional Tourist

lmao...i'm sure you meant a professional in woman physiology lmao...i'm sure you meant a professional in woman physiology 1 Like

BiafraBushBoy:

A prostitute is another guy's GF or Wife ooo



lol..



Most of your points are flawed sha.



©YBR 1 Like

trvelled frm ilorin to lag(4hrs 30mins) at nite & left very early for afikpo in Ebonyi state (15hrs) jst to screw 1 tight p 3 Likes

NemzySeries:

trvelled frm ilorin to lag(4hrs 30mins) at nite & left very early for afikpo in Ebonyi state (15hrs) jst to screw 1 tight p

I'm sure you must've regretted when you finished the deed I'm sure you must've regretted when you finished the deed 4 Likes

Guilty in some tho. 1 Like

NemzySeries:

trvelled frm ilorin to lag(4hrs 30mins) at nite & left very early for afikpo in Ebonyi state (15hrs) jst to screw 1 tight p



Well done sir Well done sir 1 Like

Well done sir

Sex always turns our brain to default setting. Nah so God create us,so i no dey complain. Sex always turns our brain to default setting. Nah so God create us,so i no dey complain. 3 Likes 1 Share

Sex always turns our brain to default setting. Nah so God create us,so i no dey complain.



Neither am I.. Neither am I.. 1 Like

I'm sure you must've regretted when you finished the deed lol.... ne b small.... spent ova 40 for dat mata...... but all na xperience lol.... ne b small.... spent ova 40 for dat mata...... but all na xperience

Well done sir hahahahahahqhqhahahqhaha....... so u follow me reach here hahahahahahqhqhahahqhaha....... so u follow me reach here

NemzySeries:



lol.... ne b small.... spent ova 40 for dat mata...... but all na xperience



Singing to her. Mehn, just buy the b.itch a tape.

That is one of the best thing that happened to mankind!





Please remove it from the list.



Sex without lick-up is inhuman, empty and void,



As a matter of fact, Its a sin not to indulge before and after sex 3 Likes

Neither am I..

Why I'm I here? 1 Like

Only foolish people do crazy things for sex Ayama!!!Only foolish people do crazy things for sex

mouth action is not stupid 2 Likes



When konji hold them, they'll just humble and be begging like mumu. They'll say baby, it's not like I can't do without sex, but I wan us to connect" if I hear! Wifi connection



Then proceed to things like "let me put it inside, I won't shake it. You don't have to do anything, let me just enter and rest there. Okay, only the tip... baby allow me cum, you know I do have blue balls".



Sisters don't fall for it o Shun guys...When konji hold them, they'll just humble and be begging like mumu. They'll sayif I hear! Wifi connectionThen proceed to things likeSisters don't fall for it o 7 Likes

u don't say

What of stupid things girls do for sex