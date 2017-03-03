₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by JSmart4u(m): 3:23pm On Mar 02
I've compiled a list of stupid things guys do for sex
1. DRUGS :
This has to be the first in the list,since most drug abuse are related to sexual activities. Guys self medicate for the purpose of lasting long during sex.This is very detrimental to health eg. Tramadol,codienne,cocaine,weed etc
2.Long distance travelling :
I had to put this at number 2. most guys travel long distances all in the name of getting laid.
3.Alcohol :
Noting much to say than what we already know. alcohol abuse has amounted in majority of cases relating to kidney and liver failure.
4. Mouth action :
Many girls refuse being laid without any form of mouth action. Guys stupidly do the deed all in an act of desperation to get laid. This can cause throat gonorrhea to name a few.
5. Spending lots of money :
I've known some friends who used their school fees money to get laid.
6. Patronizing prostitutes :
Many are guilty of this. These guys overlook the consequence of such actions,thereby getting infected with numerous sexually transmitted diseases.
Feel free to add yours!
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by ElizaVeta(f): 3:26pm On Mar 02
They keep asking this question in a conversation :
Do you live alone or with parents ?..
Hehehe ..
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by ImDharay: 3:27pm On Mar 02
Another thread for guys huh? ok...
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:27pm On Mar 02
A prostitute is another guy's GF or Wife ooo
lol..
Most of your points are flawed sha.
BRB
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:28pm On Mar 02
Scratching my head..
The #2 tho..so what if he travel from village to village juz to get laid sha ? It's not bad as long he can afford..
He's a Professional Tourist
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by bash4us(m): 3:35pm On Mar 02
Girls do much more stupid things.....
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by dabrightt: 3:56pm On Mar 02
lalasticlala help this guy career na
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by Dildo(m): 4:18pm On Mar 02
bash4us:List them.
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by JSmart4u(m): 4:20pm On Mar 02
QueenSuccubus:
lmao...i'm sure you meant a professional in woman physiology
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by YoungBlackRico: 4:38pm On Mar 02
BiafraBushBoy:Over flawed dey worry am self
©YBR
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by NemzySeries(m): 5:07pm On Mar 02
trvelled frm ilorin to lag(4hrs 30mins) at nite & left very early for afikpo in Ebonyi state (15hrs) jst to screw 1 tight p
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by JSmart4u(m): 5:21pm On Mar 02
NemzySeries:
I'm sure you must've regretted when you finished the deed
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by firstking01(m): 5:37pm On Mar 02
Guilty in some tho.
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by gracyblaze(f): 6:00pm On Mar 02
NemzySeries:
Well done sir
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by JSmart4u(m): 6:18pm On Mar 02
gracyblaze:
Sex always turns our brain to default setting. Nah so God create us,so i no dey complain.
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by gracyblaze(f): 6:52pm On Mar 02
JSmart4u:
Neither am I..
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by NemzySeries(m): 10:04pm On Mar 02
JSmart4u:lol.... ne b small.... spent ova 40 for dat mata...... but all na xperience
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by NemzySeries(m): 10:07pm On Mar 02
gracyblaze:hahahahahahqhqhahahqhaha....... so u follow me reach here
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by JSmart4u(m): 10:10pm On Mar 02
NemzySeries:
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by QuietHammer(m): 10:26pm On Mar 02
Singing to her. Mehn, just buy the b.itch a tape.
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by Alasi20(m): 11:37pm On Mar 02
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by shamecurls(m): 11:38pm On Mar 02
JSmart4u:
That is one of the best thing that happened to mankind!
Please remove it from the list.
Sex without lick-up is inhuman, empty and void,
As a matter of fact, Its a sin not to indulge before and after sex
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by BiafraBushBoy(m): 11:38pm On Mar 02
gracyblaze:
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by IsaacBuchi(m): 11:38pm On Mar 02
Why I'm I here?
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by mackmanuel: 11:39pm On Mar 02
.
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by Omotayor123(f): 11:39pm On Mar 02
Ayama!!!
Only foolish people do crazy things for sex
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by naija1stpikin: 11:39pm On Mar 02
mouth action is not stupid
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by pocohantas(f): 11:40pm On Mar 02
Shun guys...
When konji hold them, they'll just humble and be begging like mumu. They'll say baby, it's not like I can't do without sex, but I wan us to connect" if I hear! Wifi connection
Then proceed to things like "let me put it inside, I won't shake it. You don't have to do anything, let me just enter and rest there. Okay, only the tip... baby allow me cum, you know I do have blue balls".
Sisters don't fall for it o
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by slurryeye: 11:41pm On Mar 02
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by mazizitonene(m): 11:41pm On Mar 02
u don't say
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by Badgers14: 11:41pm On Mar 02
What of stupid things girls do for sex
|Re: Stupid Things Guys Do For Sex by Badgers14: 11:42pm On Mar 02
Omotayor123:
Knoji never hol u nah
