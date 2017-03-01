Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) (9251 Views)

As we speak, the corpse and other members of his gang captured just arrived the Imo State Police Headquarter.







Tumultuous crowd is there to witness it.



























T1his is good. Again this is a convincing proof that crime does not pay, one way or the other, you will pay, in this case he paid the altimate price. His charms failed him and he died laying down there like a goat.

I must commend the efforts of the Nigerian police for recapturing this beast dead, Kudos to them. 5 Likes

Thank God. Crime does not pay. I knew it from day one that this is the beginning of the end for this heartless criminal and his gang. He murdered nine members of his girlfriend's family in one fell swoop in one night. Also killed so many people on the day of his escape. I'm disappointed that he wasn't captured alive but I'm happy that he had been finally despatched to hell to the devil his father. 2 Likes 1 Share

Vampire Diaries 8 Likes 1 Share

May he rot in hell 5 Likes





He was the only one killed in the shootout.



But wait oo, these guns recovered from them was this the same gun the boys used to rescue him in court and the bloggers reported they were heavily armed After all his escapades... He died like an ant.He was the only one killed in the shootout.But wait oo, these guns recovered from them was this the same gun the boys used to rescue him in court and the bloggers reported they were heavily armed 1 Like

rip hussler

Not an hustler, but a bloody criminal. Not an hustler, but a bloody criminal. 5 Likes 1 Share

A very sad ending

Thank God. Crime does not pay. I knew it from day one that this is the beginning of the end for this heartless criminal and his gang. He murdered nine members of his girlfriend's family in one fell swoop in one night. Also killed so many people on the day of his escape. I'm disappointed that he wasn't captured alive but I'm happy that he had been finally despatched to hell to the devil his father. BUHARI SEF BUHARI SEF 1 Like

feed to the vultures pls 1 Like

He who lives by the gun, will surely die by the gun... 3 Likes

About to type RIP, sorry... may ur soul never Rest In Peace. 5 Likes

Wow this guy must have been very bad and deadly to have crowds come see his body this way. Well hope he finds peace . 2 Likes

How are the "mighty" fallen.

About to type RIP, sorry... may ur soul never Rest In Peace.















Flat-heads and crime re inseparable.





2 Likes

Crime doesnt pay, i always wonder why someone in his/her right senses would gamble with life

Allah ya kara nauwin kasa.... Rot in hell 1 Like

rip hussler

Everything in life has an End to it either good or bad , the choice is ours . RIP .... God will judge him too

One day for the thief and one day for the owner.

God never create the person that's powerful than him.and he will never create such person .



Vampire rest in hell

Vampire indeed!

At last 1 Like

Fantastic... Great news and kudos to the Police Force.

Em no get coordination. Illiterate criminal.

