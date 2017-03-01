₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 3:43pm
The News of the death of the notorious kidnapper kingpin , Henry Chibueze aka Vampire who was gunned down today during a gun duel with the police has received wild jubilation.
As we speak, the corpse and other members of his gang captured just arrived the Imo State Police Headquarter.
Tumultuous crowd is there to witness it.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 3:45pm
T1his is good. Again this is a convincing proof that crime does not pay, one way or the other, you will pay, in this case he paid the altimate price. His charms failed him and he died laying down there like a goat.
I must commend the efforts of the Nigerian police for recapturing this beast dead, Kudos to them.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Barrywilly(m): 3:56pm
Thank God. Crime does not pay. I knew it from day one that this is the beginning of the end for this heartless criminal and his gang. He murdered nine members of his girlfriend's family in one fell swoop in one night. Also killed so many people on the day of his escape. I'm disappointed that he wasn't captured alive but I'm happy that he had been finally despatched to hell to the devil his father.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by angelo5uk(m): 4:11pm
Vampire Diaries
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Akshow: 4:11pm
May he rot in hell
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Badgers14: 4:12pm
After all his escapades... He died like an ant.
He was the only one killed in the shootout.
But wait oo, these guns recovered from them was this the same gun the boys used to rescue him in court and the bloggers reported they were heavily armed
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Horlaidex(m): 4:12pm
edoboy33:
Not an hustler, but a bloody criminal.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by kayslimshady(m): 4:12pm
A very sad ending
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:12pm
Barrywilly:BUHARI SEF
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by ednut1(m): 4:12pm
feed to the vultures pls
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Ndawe(f): 4:13pm
He who lives by the gun, will surely die by the gun...
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Horlaidex(m): 4:13pm
About to type RIP, sorry... may ur soul never Rest In Peace.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Mariopgomery(m): 4:14pm
Wow this guy must have been very bad and deadly to have crowds come see his body this way. Well hope he finds peace .
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Krak(m): 4:14pm
How are the "mighty" fallen.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Horlaidex(m): 4:14pm
Horlaidex:
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:14pm
Flat-heads and crime re inseparable.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Itzurboi(m): 4:14pm
Crime doesnt pay, i always wonder why someone in his/her right senses would gamble with life
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Hennyview: 4:14pm
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by mohince(m): 4:15pm
Allah ya kara nauwin kasa.... Rot in hell
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by edoboy33(m): 4:15pm
rip hussler
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by devigblegble: 4:15pm
Everything in life has an End to it either good or bad , the choice is ours . RIP .... God will judge him too
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by sircardinal: 4:15pm
One day for the thief and one day for the owner.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:15pm
God never create the person that's powerful than him.and he will never create such person .
Vampire rest in hell
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by lastmaster(f): 4:15pm
ok
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Tekzyflex(m): 4:15pm
Vampire indeed!
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by obembet(m): 4:16pm
At last
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by dee02(m): 4:16pm
Fantastic... Great news and kudos to the Police Force.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by fernandoc(m): 4:16pm
Em no get coordination. Illiterate criminal.
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by Mopolchi: 4:16pm
Adonbelivit
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by KillJoy62(m): 4:16pm
good
|Re: Corpse Of Kidnapper, Vampire, Received At Imo State Police Headquarter (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 4:16pm
I know its the IRT. Everyone in that unit is on another level.
Abba Kyari is a badass.
Kudos boss.
