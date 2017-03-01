₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Shaev7(m): 5:02pm
Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma, have parted ways.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/breaking-court-dissolves-emeka-ikes-marriage/
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Chikelue2000(m): 5:04pm
Afonja Judges! What else do they know but to dissolve marriages. Smh!
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by IpobExposed: 5:21pm
Chikelue2000:
What concern Afonja and this thing?
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by ednut1(m): 5:22pm
all these celebs shud be banned from marriage jor . marry today fight tomrw. i no kuku blame those dat opt for baby mamaism
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Mr2kay2: 5:22pm
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by olayinka807: 5:22pm
So bad
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by ephi123(f): 5:22pm
Sad. Another one bites the dust. What is happening to marriages these days?
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Icecomrade: 5:22pm
U Haba
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by omogin(f): 5:22pm
Pride of life and satanic possession Na the cause of all these
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by slurryeye: 5:22pm
Chikelue2000:
As a fellow human being, I will advise you to undergo serious resetting and washing of your brain because your brain has been corroded by tribal sentiment and hatred. You don't have cognitive ability anymore, and your reasoning has been clouded by hate. Please take to my advise and do the needful on time.
See below on how to go about washing your brain
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by rattlesnake(m): 5:22pm
marriage isint for over grown babies
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by chemystery: 5:22pm
Senate should pass a bill banning Nigeria celebrities from getting married or attending any marriage ceremony. #theirMumuDonDo
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Afam4eva(m): 5:23pm
Chikelue2000:I knew something like this was coming when i saw the names of the judges Una no dey look throway face?
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Tytylion(m): 5:23pm
To hell
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Enemyofpeace: 5:23pm
Simply put one prick and one pussssssy are now available in the market
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by wckabuoh(m): 5:23pm
sad!!
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Justbeingreal(m): 5:23pm
Love n marriage na scamscam
When everybody eye clear then quarrel n issues starts
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by malabite3: 5:24pm
Ok. Just passing by
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by cacmatters(m): 5:24pm
Too bad
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by HughWilliams: 5:24pm
Celebrity marriages mostly ends in breakup. Very pathetic
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by arowstev2000: 5:24pm
Chikelue2000:
Pained Yeast
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Lsofdk(m): 5:24pm
Thank God it was just #300 for the bride price. This should serve as a caution to those requesting huge sums for their daughter's hand in marriage coz the day they shall vomit it shall come.
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Tekecoms1(m): 5:24pm
He can manage his marriage or love affair in a Nollywood movie but when it's real life he fumbles and mismanages it...
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Pavore9: 5:24pm
Sad.
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by obyrich(m): 5:24pm
And yet another one hits the rocks!
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by youngjoy(f): 5:25pm
celebrity and per time marriage
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:25pm
Shaev7:What woman would want to leave her home and children if she is treated right and happy
While most women have taken it upon themselves to help their husband some men are abusing this.
Men should realise that women are over burden. A responsible man will always make his wife happy. Like it or not their HAPPINESS lighten your home.
Emeka Ike, If I am not mistaken has being seeking the wife's forgiveness for over a year now. For her to hold her ground means she had endured more than enough.
A lesson for all don't mistake someone's quietness for foolishness.
When you keep pushing them to the wall a time would come when they will face you.
With the way Emeka was going about the reconciliation, I had hoped that they would work it out.
What a shame.
You don't know what you have till it's gone.
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by afamaustin(m): 5:26pm
everyday divorce and l am nt yet marrid y people ar divorcing.
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by chuose2: 5:26pm
IpobExposed:
|Re: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma by rainbowwkhid(f): 5:26pm
AW0N ODE!!!
