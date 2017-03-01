Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Court Dissolves Emeka Ike’s Marriage To Suzanne Emma (15891 Views)

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma, have parted ways.



A Lagos Island Customary Court, South West Nigeria today dissolved their 17 year-old marriage.

The three-man panel presided over by Chief Awo Awosola, dissolved the marriage in a judgment following a petition filed by Suzanne.



Other members of the panel of judges were: Mrs. Opeyemi Olanrewaju and Mr Kehinde Jacob Olayinka.“From all evidence before the court, the marriage between the couple had broken down, and it is irreconcilable, consequently, the marriage is hereby dissolved”, said the court.



The court granted Emeka the custody of the four children, but ordered that Suzanne should be granted unhindered access to them.



Either Suzanne or Emeka Ike has 30 days to appeal.

The court also received a photocopy of a bank draft of N300 dated July 20, 2016, which the Suzanne used in refunding the bride price, paid to her family during their marriage.



Suzanne in the petition filed before the court accused Emeka of incessant beating, molestation, and torture, which she said she could no longer endure.

But Emeka in his response denied beating, molesting or torturing his wife. He urged the court not to dissolve the marriage.



He also informed the court that his wife had moved out of their matrimonial home five times without any reason.

He also told the court that the only time ‘devil’ entered their marriage, was when his wife paid for the children’s school fees.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/breaking-court-dissolves-emeka-ikes-marriage/

Afonja Judges! What else do they know but to dissolve marriages. Smh! 19 Likes

What concern Afonja and this thing?

marry today fight tomrw. i no kuku blame those dat opt for baby mamaism all these celebs shud be banned from marriage jor. marry today fight tomrw. i no kuku blame those dat opt for baby mamaism

Sad. Another one bites the dust. What is happening to marriages these days?

Pride of life and satanic possession Na the cause of all these

As a fellow human being, I will advise you to undergo serious resetting and washing of your brain because your brain has been corroded by tribal sentiment and hatred. You don't have cognitive ability anymore, and your reasoning has been clouded by hate. Please take to my advise and do the needful on time.

As a fellow human being, I will advise you to undergo serious resetting and washing of your brain because your brain has been corroded by tribal sentiment and hatred. You don't have cognitive ability anymore, and your reasoning has been clouded by hate. Please take to my advise and do the needful on time.

See below on how to go about washing your brain

marriage isint for over grown babies

Senate should pass a bill banning Nigeria celebrities from getting married or attending any marriage ceremony. #theirMumuDonDo

Simply put one prick and one pussssssy are now available in the market

Love n marriage na scamscam



When everybody eye clear then quarrel n issues starts 1 Like

Celebrity marriages mostly ends in breakup. Very pathetic

Pained Yeast

Thank God it was just #300 for the bride price. This should serve as a caution to those requesting huge sums for their daughter's hand in marriage coz the day they shall vomit it shall come.

He can manage his marriage or love affair in a Nollywood movie but when it's real life he fumbles and mismanages it...

And yet another one hits the rocks!

celebrity and per time marriage

What woman would want to leave her home and children if she is treated right and happy



While most women have taken it upon themselves to help their husband some men are abusing this.



Men should realise that women are over burden. A responsible man will always make his wife happy. Like it or not their HAPPINESS lighten your home.



Emeka Ike, If I am not mistaken has being seeking the wife's forgiveness for over a year now. For her to hold her ground means she had endured more than enough.



A lesson for all don't mistake someone's quietness for foolishness.

When you keep pushing them to the wall a time would come when they will face you.



With the way Emeka was going about the reconciliation, I had hoped that they would work it out.

What a shame.



What woman would want to leave her home and children if she is treated right and happy

While most women have taken it upon themselves to help their husband some men are abusing this.

Men should realise that women are over burden. A responsible man will always make his wife happy. Like it or not their HAPPINESS lighten your home.

Emeka Ike, If I am not mistaken has being seeking the wife's forgiveness for over a year now. For her to hold her ground means she had endured more than enough.

A lesson for all don't mistake someone's quietness for foolishness.

When you keep pushing them to the wall a time would come when they will face you.

With the way Emeka was going about the reconciliation, I had hoped that they would work it out.

What a shame.

You don't know what you have till it's gone.

everyday divorce and l am nt yet marrid y people ar divorcing.

