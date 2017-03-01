₦airaland Forum

Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by badassProdigy(m): 5:07pm
Love truly don't cost a thing...


Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by Gistedge(f): 5:08pm
Nice

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by vivypretty(f): 5:23pm
that time when u enter his keke and some how he starts a conversation with u and the admiration turns to attraction and then to love and to happily ever after

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by MzzTega(f): 5:27pm
Beautiful couple.

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by Alesandese(f): 5:39pm
Lovelysmiley
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by Jacksparr0w127: 5:43pm
Wow! That lady carry load sha. Her 'òjòwaju' is really impressive

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by nerodenero: 5:44pm
Simple and attractive!!!
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by mervic2017: 5:45pm
Wish u a happy married life in advance.
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by IMASTEX: 5:55pm
Nice one
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by smartmey61(m): 5:55pm
Now thats some busty boobby up there.

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by Johnpaul2k2(m): 5:56pm
desired

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by PrinceAbinibi: 5:56pm
.
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by xstry(m): 5:56pm
Juggs

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by AMAUCHESKY: 5:57pm
Lol.....
shebi una meet inside Keke,
like my ucle that meet his wife in toilet
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by soberdrunk(m): 5:57pm
Dear future wife by the time we finally meet and decide to get married they will have used all the concepts for pre-wedding pictures, be there giving "the thing" to that guy like its 'free malaria drugs' and you are WHO...... angry angry

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by babyfaceafrica: 5:57pm
What is the usefulness if these pre-wedding photos?

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by iamloading: 5:57pm
eeen this one pass me ooo

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by mikebuddy(m): 5:58pm
Are they same height with this keke?
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by ncoolsome(m): 5:58pm
All is see is cowbell our milk
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by dayleke(m): 5:59pm
Lol
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by helphelp: 5:59pm
Gatherer is the wife to be

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by Odunharry(m): 6:00pm
The babe get Manchester

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by dayleke(m): 6:00pm
You sabi am...
Ur head dey dia jare...
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by Vizzim(m): 6:00pm
Congratulations..
Wonder wen some people will grow up.
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by slurryeye: 6:01pm
Nigerians will beat a concept until it doesn't have meaning anymore

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by loomer: 6:01pm
Nice concept jare
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by originalKsp(m): 6:01pm
Kai, you sabi the tori

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by jamislaw(m): 6:01pm
The babe look natural and endown.

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by kenonze(f): 6:03pm
Lovely

Simple things is what my heart beats for

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by BCISLTD: 6:03pm
angry do you know the cost of keke

Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by waleakanfe(m): 6:03pm
Cool
Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep by ITbomb(m): 6:04pm
See as the keke fresh

