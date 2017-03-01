Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Keke Napep (11692 Views)

Love truly don't cost a thing...





Nice 3 Likes

that time when u enter his keke and some how he starts a conversation with u and the admiration turns to attraction and then to love and to happily ever after 27 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful couple. 1 Like

Lovely

Wow! That lady carry load sha. Her 'òjòwaju' is really impressive 16 Likes

Simple and attractive!!!

Wish u a happy married life in advance.

Nice one

Now thats some busty boobby up there. 5 Likes

desired 10 Likes

Juggs 3 Likes

Lol.....

shebi una meet inside Keke,

like my ucle that meet his wife in toilet

Dear future wife by the time we finally meet and decide to get married they will have used all the concepts for pre-wedding pictures, be there giving "the thing" to that guy like its 'free malaria drugs' and you are WHO...... 7 Likes 1 Share

What is the usefulness if these pre-wedding photos? 2 Likes

eeen this one pass me ooo



Are they same height with this keke?

All is see is cowbell our milk All is see is cowbell our milk

Lol

Gatherer is the wife to be 2 Likes

The babe get Manchester 3 Likes

You sabi am...

Ur head dey dia jare... You sabi am...Ur head dey dia jare...

Congratulations..

Wonder wen some people will grow up.

Nigerians will beat a concept until it doesn't have meaning anymore 1 Like

Nice concept jare

Kai, you sabi the tori Kai, you sabi the tori

The babe look natural and endown. 2 Likes

Lovely



Simple things is what my heart beats for 1 Like

do you know the cost of keke do you know the cost of keke 3 Likes

Cool