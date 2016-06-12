Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To (1724 Views)

we all know this year jamb exam is commencing late due to some changes that will applied to it. This are some of the pictures, 2017 jambites can relate to



1- When u heard the rumor that no jamb registeration for awaiting result



and you are like, Haaa, will I sit at home till next year

2- when you told your dad u need money for pre Jamb registration and he looked at you like - you thought we didn't write jamb also.Common get inside and read

3- After your dad has given you the money for jamb pre registration fee, and he kept frustrating you to read every minute

4- when someone keep posting fake news about jamb on nairaland

5- when your parents keep asking you when will jamb registration commence



and you could not say anything

6- the way your dad look at you when u are sleeping all night

7- Jamb finally declared that Exam to commence by May

8- The way you read when your dad is sitting close to you

9- when jamb keep updating unnecessary news like "get you ten fingers ready" and you are like. And u keep imagine some that have 8-9 fingers

When you read it on nairaland that, you can choose more that one Public university

The way you look when Jamb said, there will be CCTV camera during the exam

The way you been dey happy say Awaiting results can register for jamb

The way your sister in 200l been dey look you when u dey read. And keep telling you, JAMB IS VERY EASY

The way you have been ready to kill jamb front and back

The way you been dey look when u hear anything about jamb exam

When you heard there will be MOCK Befor Jamb exam and you keep looking like

The moment you heard that @JAMBHQ and @jambhelp are blasting themselves on twitter

Any you will be looking at your parents comparing the way they wrote jamb to the way they are writing it now

And you keep thinking on HOW WILL THIS YEAR JAMB BE WITH THIS PROCEDURES

Hahaha funny

The way dey alert when u hear anything from jamb . Be it true or lie

When your Friends keep buying Fake jamb for from fraudster

The way you keep looking at your friend when he told you, he has Paid for Expo for the forthcoming JAMB exam

When you dad decided to monitor you over night if u actually read or not

And you keep practicing CBT everyday just to kill jamb by all means

feel free to add yours and success to the jambite in there forthcoming exams



let put smile towards the jambite as we all wish them success.

jamb n deer wahala

can't help laughing, this pictures actually qualifies them.

lol ,come and be going

ah....tank God say i don pass this level o