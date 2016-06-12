₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,639 members, 3,396,169 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To (1724 Views)
24 Funny Pictures UNILORIN Students Can Relate To / Funny Pictures You Can Relate To If You Did 2016 JAMB / 2016/2017 Jambites That Chose Uniben As First Choice (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:08pm
we all know this year jamb exam is commencing late due to some changes that will applied to it. This are some of the pictures, 2017 jambites can relate to
1- When u heard the rumor that no jamb registeration for awaiting result
and you are like, Haaa, will I sit at home till next year
1 Share
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:13pm
2- when you told your dad u need money for pre Jamb registration and he looked at you like - you thought we didn't write jamb also.Common get inside and read
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:18pm
3- After your dad has given you the money for jamb pre registration fee, and he kept frustrating you to read every minute
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:21pm
4- when someone keep posting fake news about jamb on nairaland
1 Like
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:24pm
5- when your parents keep asking you when will jamb registration commence
and you could not say anything
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:28pm
6- the way your dad look at you when u are sleeping all night
1 Like
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:34pm
7- Jamb finally declared that Exam to commence by May
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:41pm
8- The way you read when your dad is sitting close to you
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:45pm
9- when jamb keep updating unnecessary news like "get you ten fingers ready" and you are like. And u keep imagine some that have 8-9 fingers
2 Likes
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:49pm
When you read it on nairaland that, you can choose more that one Public university
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:54pm
The way you look when Jamb said, there will be CCTV camera during the exam
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 5:59pm
The way you been dey happy say Awaiting results can register for jamb
1 Like
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:02pm
The way your sister in 200l been dey look you when u dey read. And keep telling you, JAMB IS VERY EASY
1 Like
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by BluntMadmoiselle(f): 6:02pm
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:04pm
The way you have been ready to kill jamb front and back
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:06pm
The way you been dey look when u hear anything about jamb exam
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:10pm
When you heard there will be MOCK Befor Jamb exam and you keep looking like
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:13pm
The moment you heard that @JAMBHQ and @jambhelp are blasting themselves on twitter
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:18pm
Any you will be looking at your parents comparing the way they wrote jamb to the way they are writing it now
1 Share
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:24pm
And you keep thinking on HOW WILL THIS YEAR JAMB BE WITH THIS PROCEDURES
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by Pejah: 6:31pm
Hahaha funny
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:31pm
The way dey alert when u hear anything from jamb . Be it true or lie
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:33pm
When your Friends keep buying Fake jamb for from fraudster
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:35pm
The way you keep looking at your friend when he told you, he has Paid for Expo for the forthcoming JAMB exam
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:39pm
When you dad decided to monitor you over night if u actually read or not
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:44pm
And you keep practicing CBT everyday just to kill jamb by all means
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by dauddy97(m): 6:50pm
feel free to add yours and success to the jambite in there forthcoming exams
cc
seun ,
lalasticlala ,
fynesboi;
let put smile towards the jambite as we all wish them success.
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by salawustyles(m): 7:50pm
jamb n deer wahala
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by bilaudaud: 8:09pm
can't help laughing, this pictures actually qualifies them.
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by Engineermbugame(m): 8:39pm
lol ,come and be going
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by Edwinmason(m): 9:36pm
ah....tank God say i don pass this level o
|Re: Funny Pictures 2017 Jambites Can Relate To by Mavin1(m): 11:01pm
God dey
Where Are The Delsuites? The 'Most Wanted'? / pointless really / Pls Who Knows About O.a.u. Post Jamb
Viewing this topic: emsco(m), monaPhilz(m), hilariousdammie(m), metalgear(m), RHARPHELLE99(m), timinpharm(m), kingPhidel(m), Godian45(m), majour(m), VICTORCIZA(m), jjordan, bk630(m), theblessing, jeamie(m), Respect55(m), Evaberry(f), cobadit(m), peaceonearth(m), Ionkidiz(m), Yippsy(m), tonididdy, tonyzeal(m), Rehil(f), moiaimi(f), adexmuhyi(m), Akinolore(m), Houseboy419, SHEAU(m), kessiah, Ibraheem009(m), Obaconcept, bayusman, Ridwanna(m), chibjohn(m), Scatterscatter(m), overhypedsteve(m), aleeyu312, Donjinks(m), oluwadiamond, whitebeard(m), iamdannyfc(m), osumak2, harley88(m), nothingmega122(m), bencarson007(m), edrys(m), profosa, Ayodeji11823, oyebanji(m), adeniran1314, borie4u(m), KingSHUAIBU(m), Ayomide407(m), amyuba(f), Komie(f), itsyourboya, nonxo007(m), Samson4luv(m), Ikem11(m), kabe(m), SEEDORF441(m), walcut(m), mayorkent(m), viciati(m), kingamon(m), Mynky, itzmoni(m), willjoe, lexzyy(m), alinho60(m), AkachukwuD(m), iyayip, horlybaba123(m), oyinella(f), FarKhalipha16(m), ahmkhad, hammmedb, osayande1(m), ebubeval, GodswillAJudins(m), nastrajimm(m), Djtm(m), keithdalley268, micfoley, bobbyluis(m), bangging(m), Solowande(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3