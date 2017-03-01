Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband (13362 Views)

This comes after the actress revealed he was cheating on her and even alluded to the fact that he gave her STDs,was physically and emotionally abusive.



Despite this, when Churchill was asked if he still wishes to reconcile with his wife, he said, “I remain positive.” Also, Spokesperson to Churchill, Mr Paul says, his boss is doing everything to restore his marriage.



He told Pulse, “I will not like to refer to it as a drama. Because Mr Chairman holds this issue closely to heart and it’s a private family affair. “And I will implore Nigerians and the populace to allow private things to remain private. “All the things you are hearing about medical issues and all they are entirely false. “The chairman respects the privacy of his family; there may be issues and wants to keep things private.”



All the best to you both. Marriage is work ...work... And more work. 11 Likes 1 Share

And we remain positive that we don't give a fvckk. NEEXXXXT....... 47 Likes 1 Share

They are just acting. 2 Likes

That's a man talking. It should be a private affair for me

Meanwhile d guy below me sha! 3 Likes

I think this plan was between them both, they were to quarrel to make his foundation popular.. i think this is what celebrities do "create a fued and later reconcile after you've caused an uproar and attention in the peoples heart. 10 Likes

"I will implore Nigerians and the populace to allow private things remain private" Go tell your wife, na she dey basket mouth dey talk plenty. 9 Likes





Men! Sighs

They always like things the hard and tough way.

They don't want easy reconciliation.. Lol



Thank God he now wants to reconcile His eyes don clear as he see her looking all sexy and happy with another cute handsome dude balling in abujaMen! SighsThey always like things the hard and tough way.They don't want easy reconciliation.. LolThank God he now wants to reconcile 10 Likes

maturity Tonto dike should learn from her husband 4 Likes

Ok



This is what happens when you marry a runs girl



Do you think that Tonto Dike sleeping around would stop once she gets married ??



9 Likes 1 Share

Matured man..unlike crybaby tonto..I don't know how a matured and civil man like this saw in drama queen tonto..she deserves Emeka ike 6 Likes

This Olosho matter no dey tire una??

Good

Wire wire boi

Go find maye

Who gives a fuc abt u

It is well

Balderdash. He's trying to cover up. Yoruba men and away match na like bread and butter. They also got this nasty habit of cheating without protection.

I don't even pity Tonto Dike one bit cos she knew this and yet, she got married to him. 5 Likes

. Tonto sef nor try sha, just disgrace the guy anyhow, now anytime people see him they will remember STds Am i the only one that noticed that 'Winston Churchill" didnt deny the 'std allegation'?. Tonto sef nor try sha, just disgrace the guy anyhow, now anytime people see him they will remember STds 7 Likes 1 Share

She already said that the marriage does not worth dieng for and you are manufacturer of STD 1 Like

Super Story.

Nice one

Nice one

.



“And I will implore Nigerians and the populace to

allow private things to remain private. “All the

things you are hearing about medical issues and all they are entirely false. "



My mind keeps telling me Tonto was lying about this 1 Like

That one concern u...make.I go face the one wey concern me

, dis man self. second wife same p.oo u need deliverance , dis man self. second wife same p.oo u need deliverance 1 Like

this guy wants to soriburuku. leave Tonto dikeh alone for me o

Not my headache,If you like,l don tire for una matter,Churchill.

Your issue bro, save us your headache joor.

She guy is on a reset mode.