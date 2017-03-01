₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by JamieNaij: 5:50pm
Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill, has revealed he remains positive about reconciling with the actress.
This comes after the actress revealed he was cheating on her and even alluded to the fact that he gave her STDs,was physically and emotionally abusive.
Despite this, when Churchill was asked if he still wishes to reconcile with his wife, he said, “I remain positive.” Also, Spokesperson to Churchill, Mr Paul says, his boss is doing everything to restore his marriage.
He told Pulse, “I will not like to refer to it as a drama. Because Mr Chairman holds this issue closely to heart and it’s a private family affair. “And I will implore Nigerians and the populace to allow private things to remain private. “All the things you are hearing about medical issues and all they are entirely false. “The chairman respects the privacy of his family; there may be issues and wants to keep things private.”
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/i-remain-positive-about-reconciliation.html
1 Like
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by BleSSedMee(f): 5:53pm
All the best to you both. Marriage is work ...work... And more work.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by TheDriller: 5:58pm
And we remain positive that we don't give a fvckk. NEEXXXXT.......
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by nextprince: 5:59pm
They are just acting.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Chikelue2000(m): 6:00pm
That's a man talking. It should be a private affair for me
Meanwhile d guy below me sha!
3 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by thinkdip(m): 6:20pm
I think this plan was between them both, they were to quarrel to make his foundation popular.. i think this is what celebrities do "create a fued and later reconcile after you've caused an uproar and attention in the peoples heart.
10 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Came: 6:25pm
"I will implore Nigerians and the populace to allow private things remain private" Go tell your wife, na she dey basket mouth dey talk plenty.
9 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by alexialin: 6:59pm
His eyes don clear as he see her looking all sexy and happy with another cute handsome dude balling in abuja
Men! Sighs
They always like things the hard and tough way.
They don't want easy reconciliation.. Lol
Thank God he now wants to reconcile
10 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Annie939(f): 7:34pm
maturity Tonto dike should learn from her husband
4 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by brunofarad(m): 7:43pm
Ok
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:44pm
This is what happens when you marry a runs girl
Do you think that Tonto Dike sleeping around would stop once she gets married ??
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by babyfaceafrica: 7:44pm
Matured man..unlike crybaby tonto..I don't know how a matured and civil man like this saw in drama queen tonto..she deserves Emeka ike
6 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Techguyz: 7:44pm
This Olosho matter no dey tire una??
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Naomi222: 7:44pm
Good
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by TINALETC3(f): 7:44pm
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by 2shur: 7:44pm
Wire wire boi
Go find maye
Who gives a fuc abt u
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by dayleke(m): 7:44pm
It is well
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by steppin: 7:45pm
Balderdash. He's trying to cover up. Yoruba men and away match na like bread and butter. They also got this nasty habit of cheating without protection.
I don't even pity Tonto Dike one bit cos she knew this and yet, she got married to him.
5 Likes
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by soberdrunk(m): 7:45pm
Am i the only one that noticed that 'Winston Churchill" didnt deny the 'std allegation'? . Tonto sef nor try sha, just disgrace the guy anyhow, now anytime people see him they will remember STds
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by IpobExposed: 7:45pm
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by DollarAngel(m): 7:45pm
She already said that the marriage does not worth dieng for and you are manufacturer of STD
1 Like
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by leokennedi(m): 7:46pm
Super Story.
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Temtem1984(m): 7:47pm
Nice one
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by MuyiRano(m): 7:48pm
Nice one
.
“And I will implore Nigerians and the populace to
allow private things to remain private. “All the
things you are hearing about medical issues and all they are entirely false. "
My mind keeps telling me Tonto was lying about this
1 Like
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by comradesoso: 7:49pm
That one concern u...make.I go face the one wey concern me
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by ednut1(m): 7:50pm
, dis man self. second wife same p.oo u need deliverance
1 Like
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by herlarho(m): 7:51pm
this guy wants to soriburuku. leave Tonto dikeh alone for me o
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by LesbianBoy(m): 7:53pm
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Endtimesmith: 7:53pm
Not my headache,If you like,l don tire for una matter,Churchill.
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by transient123(m): 7:54pm
Your issue bro, save us your headache joor.
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by yjgm(m): 7:54pm
She guy is on a reset mode.
|Re: "I Remain Positive About Reconciliation With My Wife" - Tonto Dikeh's Husband by TinaAnita(f): 7:54pm
Treating STDS should be included in the reconciliation move. Take note Churchill
