Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by OLADD: 5:56pm
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of worsening the state of Nigeria’s economy.

Soludo spoke in Enugu at an interactive forum, titled “Big Ideas Podium”, which was organized by the African Heritage Institution.

At the Forum chaired by a former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke, Soludo acknowledged that the current All Progressives Congress, APC, administration inherited a bad situation.

He was, however, quick to declare that the current administration had made the economy several times worst than it met it.

He said, “Nigeria is now, some say a fragile state, some say a failed state; it is not going to be a tea-party to come out but unfortunately, we are not taking it serious.

“Nigeria is not just in recession but in a massive economic compression; it will be a miracle for the present APC administration to return this country to the dollar size it met in May 29, 2015, if it stays for 8 years, that’s till 2023.

“It is business as usual; propaganda, lies, double-speak, current government is fighting corruption, insecurity, but we say to them, enough of the blame gain.

“They inherited a bad situation but they have made it several times worst; getting us out here is not a tea-party like I sad before.

Nigerians should rise in unity; it should no longer be ‘let them’; only united citizens can rescue Nigeria out of this position.

”The Ex-CBN boss, while stressing the need for what he called ‘Citizen United’, as a panacea to the present situation, urged the masses the take the government into account for all the promises made before the election.

“My idea is that of Citizen United; we won’t get the leadership that we deserve; we won’t get the leadership that we want; we will get the leadership that we demand.

“They gave us manifestoes, promised a lot and we said ‘yea’; how many have gone back to check how far them are implementing those promises; if any party implements 25 percent of its manifesto, Nigeria will get better.

“If you check any State run by APC, PDP or APGA, the three parties that have Governors, can you see spot any difference in any of those States that will distinguish one party from another, it is the same.

“APC said in its manifesto that it will restructure Nigeria, that Nigeria was not one, but after election, has anybody heard about it (restructuring) again?

They control 23 States and the National Assembly, all they need is one more State to get the required 2/3; so they have what it takes, but they are not talking about it again.

“If we don’t rise to hold them by the jugular, Nigeria cannot go anywhere. We have to start preparing for a post-oil economy; insanity is to repeat the same thing over and over again and expect different result”, he further stated.

Soludo, who also faulted the clamour for Igbo presidency described it as an “unnecessary distraction”, stressing that you could have the President and his Vice as well as all the ministers come from one village “but the life of all the people in the that village will not move from point A to point B.

While justifying his position, he recalled that during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, several members of the economic team, including the finance minister, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, SGF, all came from the South-East, “but not one motorable federal highway in Igbo land.

“We want a new Nigeria where it does not matter where the president comes from; we want to set a structure where each citizen will work hard, where security is guaranteed.

”He further used the event to lambast the Federal Government for unleashing security agencies on various protesters across the country, especially the pro-Biafra groups, insisting that they had every right under the Constitution to express their feelings.

According to him, “people have right under the Constitution to protest within the law; the duty of the police is to give the protesters protection. Killing innocent citizens simply because they expressed their feelings is wrong; no citizen of Nigeria should be killed for no just cause; we don’t condone violence, but government should protect its people; once you remove freedom of expression, democracy is gone.

”Other speakers at the event included Prof. Akpan Ekpo and Prof. Osita Ogbu, a former econmic adviser to then president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Earlier, Duke, who stated that corruption was not a problem peculiar to Nigeria, observed that “it is a bigger challenge for us because there are no consequences here; that’s why it is worst here.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/02/buharis-government-worsened-nigerias-economy-soludo/

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Chikelue2000(m): 5:57pm
We don't need to be told, we know from day 1 Let them keep blaming GEJ

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by xstry(m): 5:57pm
undecided
http://dailypost.ng/2015/02/02/soludo-blasts-okonjo-iweala-claims-n30tn-stolen-watch/
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splinz(m): 5:58pm
Ghen ghen! cheesy

Soludo can't hold it any longer. That man of Daura is truly a disaster!

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by xstry(m): 6:01pm
Chikelue2000:
We don't need to be told, we know from day 1
Let them keep blaming GEJ
GEJ is a thief alright

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:02pm
Soludo mechonu

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:03pm
Chikelue2000:
We don't need to be told, we know from day 1
Let them keep blaming GEJ


Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselves

Baba will clean the mess

Only that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:05pm
Splinz:
Ghen ghen! cheesy

Soludo can't hold it any longer. That man of Daura is truly a disaster!


Soludo is play politics

He wants to contest for governorship seat

He knows by criticizing pmb is what will get him the vote


He knows when he said this they will sing his name to high praises

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:06pm
osile2012:
Y

Ask soludo
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by PetrePan(m): 6:06pm
We all know that,only some zombies will not agree with that

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by loomer: 6:08pm
sarrki:



Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselves

Baba will clean the mess

Only that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused

Yes jona is, even jona don accept, everyone don accept. Oya make APC and baba start keep promises wey dem promise us. Make them start work and stop campaign

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:09pm
PetrePan:
We all know that,only some zombies will not agree with that

Soludo knows his people very well

He's using psycho to woo them
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splinz(m): 6:09pm
sarrki:



Soludo is play politics

He wants to contest for governorship seat

He knows by criticizing pmb is what will get him the vote


He knows when he said this they will sing his name to high praises

Sarrki, the analyst. How did you arrived at this your hypothesis? undecided

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:10pm
loomer:


Yes jona is, even jona don accept, everyone don accept. Oya make APC and baba start keep promises wey dem promise us. Make them start work and stop campaign

It seems you don't get it

5 decades is what will take us out of the mess he left behind

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Mortiple(m): 6:10pm
Every Nigerian should know this by now except those blinded by APC abracadabra.

Come 2019, Nigeria needs to CHANGE THE CHANGERS. However, anyone carrying PDP or APC DNA should not be trusted to give us this desired change. The BIG QUESTION then is, who is that Nigerian politician with street credibility that doesn't have PDP and APC blood in them?

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by erinolu(m): 6:11pm
Hmmm....could this be the face of the new political party..

Don Baba....we dey see una strategy o
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:11pm
Splinz:


Sarrki, the analyst. How did you arrived at this your hypothesis? undecided


My brother please watch and see

Please mark this day and tell me when he showed interest in contesting
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by bantudra: 6:13pm
isnt it this guy that helped that halfbreed in prison..

traitor!!!... angry
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by PetrePan(m): 6:13pm
sarrki:


Soludo knows his people very well

He's using psycho to woo them
me,i no knw dah one o..all i knw be say the economy is bad now than the previous administration and you know that also
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by chimerase2: 6:14pm
sarrki:



Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselves

Baba will clean the mess

Only that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused
lol Wich of the baba eh, is it the one in coma see bro zombie mark ma account if vegetable comes back to this naija I deactivate ma acct

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by basilo102: 6:18pm
Donald Duke and Akpan Ekpo, The people of Akwa Ibom and Cross river are great people with great brains and that is why they are not afraid of the fictitious "igbo domination", They were a force to reckon with in the old eastern region, and played key roles in the history of Nigera. you can see that they are not part of senseless militancy and they also align IPOB most times. It is only the Ijaw and Ikwerre low achievers and ogogoro drinkers that uses igbo hating to upgrade their lowlife

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by loomer: 6:19pm
sarrki:


It seems you don't get it

5 decades is what will take us out of the mess he left behind

E reach 5 decades?
I been think say una say na 16years.
You don add buhari former administration join?
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by OLADD: 6:20pm
sarrki:



Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselves

Baba will clean the mess

Only that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused

Yes, Jona indeed caused the following:

1. Buhari's 6 months delay in appointing ministers thereby putting the economy on auto pilot

2. Maintaining more than 5 different exchange rates

3 Banning and unbanning of imported food items without local alternatives

4. Waste of public funds in the name of bailouts to prodigal governors instead of using the funds for the resuscitation of the non oil sectors.

5 Flipflop in monetary and fiscal policies

You're truly dull

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by asuustrike2009: 6:23pm
sarrki:



Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselves

Baba will clean the mess

Only that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused
Here go the blame game. Other regime came but didn't blame their predecessor, APC came and blame previous government yet the blame game hasn't solve anything.

Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splashme: 6:29pm
Wq
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by madridguy(m): 6:29pm
OKAY.
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by OLADD: 6:31pm
xstry:
GEJ is a thief alright

He might have "stolen" your entire thinking faculties.
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splashme: 6:38pm
OLADD:


Yes, Jona indeed caused the following:

1. Buhari's 6 months delay in appointing ministers thereby putting the economy on auto pilot

2. Maintaining more than 5 different exchange rates

3 Banning and unbanning of imported food items without local alternatives

4. Waste of public funds in the name of bailouts to prodigal governors instead of using the funds for the resuscitation of the non oil sectors.

5 Flipflop in monetary and fiscal policies

You're truly dull
Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Keneking: 6:41pm
Amazing references.

Now where is lalasticlala sef?

