|Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by OLADD: 5:56pm
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of worsening the state of Nigeria’s economy.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/02/buharis-government-worsened-nigerias-economy-soludo/
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Chikelue2000(m): 5:57pm
We don't need to be told, we know from day 1 Let them keep blaming GEJ
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by xstry(m): 5:57pm
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splinz(m): 5:58pm
Ghen ghen!
Soludo can't hold it any longer. That man of Daura is truly a disaster!
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by xstry(m): 6:01pm
Chikelue2000:GEJ is a thief alright
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:02pm
Soludo mechonu
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:03pm
Chikelue2000:
Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselves
Baba will clean the mess
Only that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:05pm
Splinz:
Soludo is play politics
He wants to contest for governorship seat
He knows by criticizing pmb is what will get him the vote
He knows when he said this they will sing his name to high praises
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:06pm
osile2012:
Ask soludo
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by PetrePan(m): 6:06pm
We all know that,only some zombies will not agree with that
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by loomer: 6:08pm
sarrki:
Yes jona is, even jona don accept, everyone don accept. Oya make APC and baba start keep promises wey dem promise us. Make them start work and stop campaign
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:09pm
PetrePan:
Soludo knows his people very well
He's using psycho to woo them
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splinz(m): 6:09pm
sarrki:
Sarrki, the analyst. How did you arrived at this your hypothesis?
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:10pm
loomer:
It seems you don't get it
5 decades is what will take us out of the mess he left behind
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Mortiple(m): 6:10pm
Every Nigerian should know this by now except those blinded by APC abracadabra.
Come 2019, Nigeria needs to CHANGE THE CHANGERS. However, anyone carrying PDP or APC DNA should not be trusted to give us this desired change. The BIG QUESTION then is, who is that Nigerian politician with street credibility that doesn't have PDP and APC blood in them?
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by erinolu(m): 6:11pm
Hmmm....could this be the face of the new political party..
Don Baba....we dey see una strategy o
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by sarrki(m): 6:11pm
Splinz:
My brother please watch and see
Please mark this day and tell me when he showed interest in contesting
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by bantudra: 6:13pm
isnt it this guy that helped that halfbreed in prison..
traitor!!!...
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by PetrePan(m): 6:13pm
sarrki:me,i no knw dah one o..all i knw be say the economy is bad now than the previous administration and you know that also
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by chimerase2: 6:14pm
sarrki:lol Wich of the baba eh, is it the one in coma see bro zombie mark ma account if vegetable comes back to this naija I deactivate ma acct
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by basilo102: 6:18pm
Donald Duke and Akpan Ekpo, The people of Akwa Ibom and Cross river are great people with great brains and that is why they are not afraid of the fictitious "igbo domination", They were a force to reckon with in the old eastern region, and played key roles in the history of Nigera. you can see that they are not part of senseless militancy and they also align IPOB most times. It is only the Ijaw and Ikwerre low achievers and ogogoro drinkers that uses igbo hating to upgrade their lowlife
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by loomer: 6:19pm
sarrki:
E reach 5 decades?
I been think say una say na 16years.
You don add buhari former administration join?
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by OLADD: 6:20pm
sarrki:
Yes, Jona indeed caused the following:
1. Buhari's 6 months delay in appointing ministers thereby putting the economy on auto pilot
2. Maintaining more than 5 different exchange rates
3 Banning and unbanning of imported food items without local alternatives
4. Waste of public funds in the name of bailouts to prodigal governors instead of using the funds for the resuscitation of the non oil sectors.
5 Flipflop in monetary and fiscal policies
You're truly dull
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by asuustrike2009: 6:23pm
sarrki:Here go the blame game. Other regime came but didn't blame their predecessor, APC came and blame previous government yet the blame game hasn't solve anything.
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splashme: 6:29pm
Wq
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by madridguy(m): 6:29pm
OKAY.
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by OLADD: 6:31pm
xstry:
He might have "stolen" your entire thinking faculties.
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Splashme: 6:38pm
OLADD:
|Re: Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo by Keneking: 6:41pm
Amazing references.
Now where is lalasticlala sef?
