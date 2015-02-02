Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo (2113 Views)

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of worsening the state of Nigeria’s economy.



Soludo spoke in Enugu at an interactive forum, titled “Big Ideas Podium”, which was organized by the African Heritage Institution.



At the Forum chaired by a former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke, Soludo acknowledged that the current All Progressives Congress, APC, administration inherited a bad situation.



He was, however, quick to declare that the current administration had made the economy several times worst than it met it.



He said, “Nigeria is now, some say a fragile state, some say a failed state; it is not going to be a tea-party to come out but unfortunately, we are not taking it serious.



“Nigeria is not just in recession but in a massive economic compression; it will be a miracle for the present APC administration to return this country to the dollar size it met in May 29, 2015, if it stays for 8 years, that’s till 2023.



“It is business as usual; propaganda, lies, double-speak, current government is fighting corruption, insecurity, but we say to them, enough of the blame gain.



“They inherited a bad situation but they have made it several times worst; getting us out here is not a tea-party like I sad before.



Nigerians should rise in unity; it should no longer be ‘let them’; only united citizens can rescue Nigeria out of this position.



”The Ex-CBN boss, while stressing the need for what he called ‘Citizen United’, as a panacea to the present situation, urged the masses the take the government into account for all the promises made before the election.



“My idea is that of Citizen United; we won’t get the leadership that we deserve; we won’t get the leadership that we want; we will get the leadership that we demand.



“They gave us manifestoes, promised a lot and we said ‘yea’; how many have gone back to check how far them are implementing those promises; if any party implements 25 percent of its manifesto, Nigeria will get better.



“If you check any State run by APC, PDP or APGA, the three parties that have Governors, can you see spot any difference in any of those States that will distinguish one party from another, it is the same.



“APC said in its manifesto that it will restructure Nigeria, that Nigeria was not one, but after election, has anybody heard about it (restructuring) again?



They control 23 States and the National Assembly, all they need is one more State to get the required 2/3; so they have what it takes, but they are not talking about it again.



“If we don’t rise to hold them by the jugular, Nigeria cannot go anywhere. We have to start preparing for a post-oil economy; insanity is to repeat the same thing over and over again and expect different result”, he further stated.



Soludo, who also faulted the clamour for Igbo presidency described it as an “unnecessary distraction”, stressing that you could have the President and his Vice as well as all the ministers come from one village “but the life of all the people in the that village will not move from point A to point B.



While justifying his position, he recalled that during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, several members of the economic team, including the finance minister, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, SGF, all came from the South-East, “but not one motorable federal highway in Igbo land.



“We want a new Nigeria where it does not matter where the president comes from; we want to set a structure where each citizen will work hard, where security is guaranteed.



”He further used the event to lambast the Federal Government for unleashing security agencies on various protesters across the country, especially the pro-Biafra groups, insisting that they had every right under the Constitution to express their feelings.



According to him, “people have right under the Constitution to protest within the law; the duty of the police is to give the protesters protection. Killing innocent citizens simply because they expressed their feelings is wrong; no citizen of Nigeria should be killed for no just cause; we don’t condone violence, but government should protect its people; once you remove freedom of expression, democracy is gone.



”Other speakers at the event included Prof. Akpan Ekpo and Prof. Osita Ogbu, a former econmic adviser to then president Olusegun Obasanjo.



Earlier, Duke, who stated that corruption was not a problem peculiar to Nigeria, observed that “it is a bigger challenge for us because there are no consequences here; that’s why it is worst here.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/02/buharis-government-worsened-nigerias-economy-soludo/

We don't need to be told, we know from day 1 Let them keep blaming GEJ 14 Likes

Soludo can't hold it any longer. That man of Daura is truly a disaster! 16 Likes

Let them keep blaming GEJ GEJ is a thief alright GEJ is a thief alright 1 Like

Soludo mechonu 1 Like 1 Share

Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselves



Baba will clean the mess



Only that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused Jonah is the cause of the mess we find ourselvesBaba will clean the messOnly that it will take us 5 decades from what Jonah caused 3 Likes 2 Shares

Soludo is play politics



He wants to contest for governorship seat



He knows by criticizing pmb is what will get him the vote





He knows when he said this they will sing his name to high praises Soludo is play politicsHe wants to contest for governorship seatHe knows by criticizing pmb is what will get him the voteHe knows when he said this they will sing his name to high praises 4 Likes 1 Share

We all know that,only some zombies will not agree with that 3 Likes 1 Share

Yes jona is, even jona don accept, everyone don accept. Oya make APC and baba start keep promises wey dem promise us. Make them start work and stop campaign Yes jona is, even jona don accept, everyone don accept. Oya make APC and baba start keep promises wey dem promise us. Make them start work and stop campaign 11 Likes

We all know that,only some zombies will not agree with that

Soludo knows his people very well



He's using psycho to woo them Soludo knows his people very wellHe's using psycho to woo them

Soludo is play politics



He wants to contest for governorship seat



He knows by criticizing pmb is what will get him the vote





He knows when he said this they will sing his name to high praises

Sarrki, the analyst. How did you arrived at this your hypothesis? 8 Likes

Yes jona is, even jona don accept, everyone don accept. Oya make APC and baba start keep promises wey dem promise us. Make them start work and stop campaign

It seems you don't get it



5 decades is what will take us out of the mess he left behind It seems you don't get it5 decades is what will take us out of the mess he left behind 1 Like 2 Shares

Every Nigerian should know this by now except those blinded by APC abracadabra.



Come 2019, Nigeria needs to CHANGE THE CHANGERS. However, anyone carrying PDP or APC DNA should not be trusted to give us this desired change. The BIG QUESTION then is, who is that Nigerian politician with street credibility that doesn't have PDP and APC blood in them? 3 Likes

Hmmm....could this be the face of the new political party..



Don Baba....we dey see una strategy o

Sarrki, the analyst. How did you arrived at this your hypothesis?



My brother please watch and see



Please mark this day and tell me when he showed interest in contesting My brother please watch and seePlease mark this day and tell me when he showed interest in contesting

traitor!!!... isnt it this guy that helped that halfbreed in prison.....

He's using psycho to woo them me,i no knw dah one o..all i knw be say the economy is bad now than the previous administration and you know that also me,i no knw dah one o..all i knw be say the economy is bad now than the previous administration and you know that also

Donald Duke and Akpan Ekpo, The people of Akwa Ibom and Cross river are great people with great brains and that is why they are not afraid of the fictitious "igbo domination", They were a force to reckon with in the old eastern region, and played key roles in the history of Nigera. you can see that they are not part of senseless militancy and they also align IPOB most times. It is only the Ijaw and Ikwerre low achievers and ogogoro drinkers that uses igbo hating to upgrade their lowlife 4 Likes

It seems you don't get it



5 decades is what will take us out of the mess he left behind

E reach 5 decades?

I been think say una say na 16years.

You don add buhari former administration join? E reach 5 decades?I been think say una say na 16years.You don add buhari former administration join?

Yes, Jona indeed caused the following:



1. Buhari's 6 months delay in appointing ministers thereby putting the economy on auto pilot



2. Maintaining more than 5 different exchange rates



3 Banning and unbanning of imported food items without local alternatives



4. Waste of public funds in the name of bailouts to prodigal governors instead of using the funds for the resuscitation of the non oil sectors.



5 Flipflop in monetary and fiscal policies



You're truly dull Yes, Jona indeed caused the following:1. Buhari's 6 months delay in appointing ministers thereby putting the economy on auto pilot2. Maintaining more than 5 different exchange rates3 Banning and unbanning of imported food items without local alternatives4. Waste of public funds in the name of bailouts to prodigal governors instead of using the funds for the resuscitation of the non oil sectors.5 Flipflop in monetary and fiscal policiesYou're truly dull 15 Likes

GEJ is a thief alright

He might have "stolen" your entire thinking faculties. He might have "stolen" your entire thinking faculties.

Yes, Jona indeed caused the following:



1. Buhari's 6 months delay in appointing ministers thereby putting the economy on auto pilot



2. Maintaining more than 5 different exchange rates



3 Banning and unbanning of imported food items without local alternatives



4. Waste of public funds in the name of bailouts to prodigal governors instead of using the funds for the resuscitation of the non oil sectors.



5 Flipflop in monetary and fiscal policies



You're truly dull

