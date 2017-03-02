Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) (5945 Views)

A Facebook user, Diamond, shared this post earlier in the day. He writes:



Rip to them but the pictures are too graphic abeg..

The pain. Dying and knowing you can't do anything about it. God help us 7 Likes

Bad news have been coming from that side of late.. could it be as a result of their death wish on PMB? only God knows.



Lord forgive flattie.s for their sins.. no more sorrow and bad news IJN 1 Like

YES EVERYBODY MUST DIE BUT CERTAINLY NOT THIS WAY.....RIP TO ALL 1 Like

God save us from untimely death 2 Likes

Can someone tell me why i cannot like, or quote someone message on nairaland? 1 Like

Extremely graphic photo, this is so bizarre.



Even though d present life is unfair to me, I'll still be grateful for the gift of life and every breath of air he grants me........ 3 Likes

YES EVERYBODY MUST DIE BUH CERTAINLY NOT THIS WAY

The coming of the Lord is near. We all should be prepared. 2 Likes

You See "Driver disappear at the spot".... They drive recklessly because they have that juju.

Why always Nigeria

I passed this road at midnight... God... I bless your name... RIP to the lost ones 1 Like

God have mercy...

This is graphically unbearable to the mind..



Everybody will one day taste death, its just a matter of when and how.



RIP to the dead

So the victims wanted this to be thier portion abi??

R.I.P to the Victims and am very sorry your corpses were displayed to the world in such disrespectful manner 1 Like

this is bad. . .RIP

God save us from untimely death

Amen to that prayer.



ile aye ile asan.. only fools see themselves as elegant, better than the next man on the street



RIP to the dead Amen to that prayer.ile aye ile asan.. only fools see themselves as elegant, better than the next man on the streetRIP to the dead 1 Like

Charred bodies. Terribly graphic!

Thank you Jesus for the life you gave me am not better than them but your grace is always with me.



In this month of March we all shall overcome death in Jesus name. Amen