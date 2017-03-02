₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,581 members, 3,396,003 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 09:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) (5945 Views)
Bus Rams Into A Bush On Enugu Road, Somersaults 3 Times, Many Injured (Graphic) / Peace Mass In Accident Along Enugu-Abakaliki Today / Fatal Accident Along Otukpa–Enugu Road This Morning (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:37pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/02/corpses-from-a-bloody-accident-in-obollo-afor-along-enugu-road/
A Facebook user, Diamond, shared this post earlier in the day. He writes:
"Life is strong and death is easy. A bloody accident that happened today in obollo afor along Enugu Road claimed many lives with unquenchable fire and injured many, driver disappeared at the spot. This will not be your portion and that of your family in Jesus Name."
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:37pm
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/02/corpses-from-a-bloody-accident-in-obollo-afor-along-enugu-road/
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Horlaidex(m): 6:45pm
Rip to them but the pictures are too graphic abeg..
*runs out of thread*
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Alitair(m): 6:55pm
The pain. Dying and knowing you can't do anything about it. God help us
7 Likes
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy: 6:59pm
chai oh jesus
why did I open this?
rip all
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by veekid(m): 8:46pm
aish; subhannallah!
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by momodub: 8:47pm
Chai
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Opakan2: 8:48pm
Eeew!
Bad news have been coming from that side of late.. could it be as a result of their death wish on PMB? only God knows.
Lord forgive flattie.s for their sins.. no more sorrow and bad news IJN
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 8:49pm
YES EVERYBODY MUST DIE BUT CERTAINLY NOT THIS WAY.....RIP TO ALL
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by majour(m): 8:49pm
But why
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Sirdan247(m): 8:49pm
God save us from untimely death
2 Likes
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by ironheart(m): 8:49pm
Can someone tell me why i cannot like, or quote someone message on nairaland?
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Cutehector(m): 8:49pm
Waaaat daaaaa fuuuuuuuuqqqq
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by mabeni(m): 8:50pm
Oh my goodness!
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by calddon(m): 8:50pm
Extremely graphic photo, this is so bizarre.
Even though d present life is unfair to me, I'll still be grateful for the gift of life and every breath of air he grants me........
3 Likes
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 8:50pm
YES EVERYBODY MUST DIE BUH CERTAINLY NOT THIS WAY
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by lonelydora(m): 8:50pm
Na wa
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Chidizman(m): 8:50pm
Graphic Photos Indeed (Runs out of thread)
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by CuteCeo: 8:50pm
DAMN...THIS IS SAD
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Chiderad(m): 8:50pm
The coming of the Lord is near. We all should be prepared.
2 Likes
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Ogashub(m): 8:50pm
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Bitojoe(m): 8:51pm
Jesus Christ.......
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:51pm
You See "Driver disappear at the spot".... They drive recklessly because they have that juju.
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Bitojoe(m): 8:51pm
Why always Nigeria
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by davimiles(m): 8:51pm
I passed this road at midnight... God... I bless your name... RIP to the lost ones
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 8:52pm
God have mercy...
This is graphically unbearable to the mind..
Everybody will one day taste death, its just a matter of when and how.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Jiang: 8:52pm
So the victims wanted this to be thier portion abi??
metchew, social media should be scrapped.
R.I.P to the Victims and am very sorry your corpses were displayed to the world in such disrespectful manner
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by SexyNairalander: 8:53pm
booked
this is bad. . .RIP
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Opakan2: 8:53pm
Sirdan247:
Amen to that prayer.
ile aye ile asan.. only fools see themselves as elegant, better than the next man on the street
RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by mastermaestro(m): 8:53pm
Charred bodies. Terribly graphic!
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by AkachukwuD(m): 8:53pm
Thank you Jesus for the life you gave me am not better than them but your grace is always with me.
In this month of March we all shall overcome death in Jesus name. Amen
|Re: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) by Horlufemi(m): 8:54pm
Jesus
Travel To Usa And Canada With Ease / Work Permit Visa For Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, USA, America And US / Help Please!!
Viewing this topic: Explorers(m), kingoduyebo1(m), larion, KeenoneIFI, Largeman4uall(m), Paragon311(m), euchariadavid(f), tyokunbo(m), Jadmchris(m), marley145, daramolanas1(m), collitexnaira(m), snowwhyte607(m), Blade21, ok01, drmuri(m), Ruemufaith(f), blackbriar, EmoBoy(m), OAM4J, kevinkod(m), muntakamo(m), empress101(f), EzekielBams(m), smemud(m), dallyemmy, Marcus01, arafone(m), AGNES1985, eduwando, wadaz, osigiepurr(m), BabylonCruise(m), Nuafrank, Dayoto, youngaz(m), CLASSMAN, okochaik, phemmylink(m), Obinoscopy(m), enshi(m), olatorich(m), ogbolu0147(m), Mynky, bencarson007(m), eme1n(m), naniawini(f), geonath(m), sisanmattu, olumidej12(m), Treyknowles(m), FOLLEY20(m), segzy87(m), Utchgirl(f), victordarson, Tope2580(m), killercute16(m), papazboi1(m), Bonzoker(m), nwadiuko1(m), Bonavcreativity(m), AngelsAndStars(m), chimex001, agbonkamen(f), oneniceguy(m), stage6097(m), hazee11, Asuokaa, Ene33(m), Bankalert(m), Izunwa(m), mzfaa(f), aAK1(m), Kayceelo(f), SirGoldEjike(m), Mzgracie(f), ice25(f), Moranc(m), yomyte(m), FUCKU, Trueigbo, akintadetope(m), Mrfixitxtech, podosci(m), deeola01, Irishrena1(f) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12