|Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by Larrykaysail(m): 9:00pm On Mar 02
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday afternoon took a swipe at the Nigeria Police for “keeping him waiting.”
Ex- President Obasanjo at the event on Thursday. Photo: Precious Igbonwelundu
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by alakara(m): 9:04pm On Mar 02
Ebora owu funrae
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by adadike281(f): 9:08pm On Mar 02
Shame on d police chiefs, to them, everything is 'Nigeria time' and everyone must adhere to it.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by cobadit(m): 9:08pm On Mar 02
Don't mind him baba owu he has forgotten that you have akuko gagara to cut today (80th birthday cake),,,.... Africa time things
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by LAFO(f): 9:12pm On Mar 02
I love this....
I so hate waiting for people who don't keep to time
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by Kagarko(m): 9:13pm On Mar 02
Incompetence Exposed.
What happens to the rules of engagement.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by SpecialAdviser: 9:27pm On Mar 02
"Smith is completely out of date to give lecture on police duty"
It not only in d police. Even many Tertiary institutions lecturers hardly upgrade themselves.
They end up producing graduates whose reasoning is in reverse gear.
Little wonder how you still have many graduates supporting useless leaders who come with all manner of stupid promises.
cc PMB the vegetable.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by slimfit1(m): 9:32pm On Mar 02
Can you imagine keeping a whole baba waiting ha.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:59pm On Mar 02
adadike281:
The number thing that differentiate a force man from a civilian is DISCIPLINE! These set of police have shown that they lack discipline and professionalism.
No wonder they arrive at crime scene when the deed is done by the men of the underworld
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by Smile4me01(m): 10:10pm On Mar 02
police is a useless organization in nigeria only to collect bribe is what they perfect to do. let government overhaul the institution to make it better if at all it can happen.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by oduastates: 10:16pm On Mar 02
SpecialAdviser:
This man go kill me o .
They are still teaching mungo park
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by Ahmadgani(m): 10:29pm On Mar 02
Karl marx is coming back
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by Cekpo34(m): 11:36pm On Mar 02
“Smith is completely out of date to give lecture on police duty. He has experience to share with you, but not on modern way of doing things. I don’t even know how digital you (Smith) are.”
I know Baba is more often than not sarcastic with a high sense of humour but addressing Smith this way is actually depressing; totally uncalled for
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by freeze001(f): 2:40am
Kagarko:
Huh? Do you even understand what Rules of Engagement are?
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by Dildo(m): 4:07am
He is not wanted at the event that is why they deliberately delayed it so that he would leave.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by SporaD8: 7:50am
BLAST?! SHOOT?! STORM?! all by one person?! Bia na commando him be?
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by kings09(m): 8:30am
Ok
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by mykelmeezy(m): 8:31am
" . He has experience to share with you, but not on modern way of doing things. I don’t even know how digital you (Smith) are.”"
mr Smith take heart
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by DrtroubleM: 8:31am
Obj. Olusegun Burantanshi John.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by Debaddest(m): 8:32am
For him mind, when he was the Presido, event would be organised and he was supposed to be there at least 1pm, but he won't come until 5:30 pm... Discipline my foot
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:32am
Lol..who will take the blame the AIG,IG or nigeria police. Africa man time not new
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by yaqq: 8:32am
Not just ur former IGP, all of u re analogue.......
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by SuperBlack: 8:32am
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by BrutalJab: 8:33am
One of the proud Thieves that stole us dry.
smh
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by SexyNairalander: 8:33am
booked
how is this news biko
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by numericalguy(m): 8:33am
Obasanjo is a stoopeed man. What did he do to improve the police when he was in power both as Military head one state and as civilian president.
Obasanjo is very shameless for acting the way he did because he was one of the currupt leaders that ran Nigerian Police down.
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by DONSMITH123(m): 8:34am
good
|Re: Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) by datopaper(m): 8:35am
You just create attention here, the title does not correspond with the contents.
Stop se be.
