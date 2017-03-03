Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Walks Out Of Police Event For Keeping Him Waiting (Photo) (19260 Views)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday afternoon took a swipe at the Nigeria Police for “keeping him waiting.”



Obasanjo, who was the special guest of honour at the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone II maiden biannual special training and capacity building programme, advised the police authorities to be ready when next they invite him.



The ex- President was at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, venue of the training for more than 90 minutes before the event started.



The event billed for 10:30 a.m. didn’t begin until 11:52 a.m., with Obasanjo informing the gathering he had to return to Ogun State for an event he left midway to attend the police training.



“Next time, before you call me, pleasure be ready,” Obasanjo







Speaking on the initiative, Obasanjo said there was no substitute for training, urging security operatives to be in tune with practices of their contemporaries in other parts of the globe.



He said all human institutions need constant appraisal, regeneration, introspection and training.



He said: “Police must be aware and in touch with new developments in other parts of the globe. I can see my former IGP Musiliu Smith.



“Smith is completely out of date to give lecture on police duty. He has experience to share with you, but not on modern way of doing things. I don’t even know how digital you (Smith) are.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/obasanjo-storms-police-event-delay/





Ex- President Obasanjo at the event on Thursday. Photo: Precious Igbonwelundu 1 Like

Ebora owu funrae 15 Likes 2 Shares

Shame on d police chiefs, to them, everything is 'Nigeria time' and everyone must adhere to it. 34 Likes 1 Share

Don't mind him baba owu he has forgotten that you have akuko gagara to cut today (80th birthday cake),,,.... Africa time things 3 Likes 1 Share







I love this....

I so hate waiting for people who don't keep to time I love this....I so hate waiting for people who don't keep to time 8 Likes

Incompetence Exposed.







What happens to the rules of engagement. 6 Likes

It not only in d police. Even many Tertiary institutions lecturers hardly upgrade themselves.



They end up producing graduates whose reasoning is in reverse gear.



Little wonder how you still have many graduates supporting useless leaders who come with all manner of stupid promises.



cc PMB the vegetable. 35 Likes 4 Shares

Can you imagine keeping a whole baba waiting ha. 5 Likes

The number thing that differentiate a force man from a civilian is DISCIPLINE! These set of police have shown that they lack discipline and professionalism.



No wonder they arrive at crime scene when the deed is done by the men of the underworld The number thing that differentiate a force man from a civilian is DISCIPLINE! These set of police have shown that they lack discipline and professionalism.No wonder they arrive at crime scene when the deed is done by the men of the underworld 31 Likes 2 Shares

police is a useless organization in nigeria only to collect bribe is what they perfect to do. let government overhaul the institution to make it better if at all it can happen. 4 Likes

This man go kill me o .

They are still teaching mungo park This man go kill me o .They are still teaching mungo park

Karl marx is coming back

I know Baba is more often than not sarcastic with a high sense of humour but addressing Smith this way is actually depressing; totally uncalled for I know Baba is more often than not sarcastic with a high sense of humour but addressing Smith this way is actually depressing; totally uncalled for 2 Likes

Huh? Do you even understand what Rules of Engagement are? Huh? Do you even understand what Rules of Engagement are? 1 Like

He is not wanted at the event that is why they deliberately delayed it so that he would leave. 1 Like

Ok

mr Smith take heart 1 Like 2 Shares

Obj. Olusegun Burantanshi John.

For him mind, when he was the Presido, event would be organised and he was supposed to be there at least 1pm, but he won't come until 5:30 pm... Discipline my foot 1 Like

Lol..who will take the blame the AIG,IG or nigeria police. Africa man time not new

Not just ur former IGP, all of u re analogue.......

One of the proud Thieves that stole us dry.



smh 1 Like

booked







how is this news biko

Obasanjo is a stoopeed man. What did he do to improve the police when he was in power both as Military head one state and as civilian president.



Obasanjo is very shameless for acting the way he did because he was one of the currupt leaders that ran Nigerian Police down. 1 Like

good