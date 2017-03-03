₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:05pm On Mar 02
A very popular Nollywood actress used "Alum" to cure her toothache.
Although, she is recommending it for only the poor.
cossyojiakorAlum:
Alum ...just 50naira worth of Alum. Almost 24 pieces in this nylon. I used just 2 piece to cure my toothache . wish I have known this earlier. I was scared to visit the dentists. I endured the pain..I tried lots of home remedy ...warm water and salt combo... Etc.. Then my lovely lady neighbor told me to use Alum. Just put powdered Alum close to the tooth repeatedly for 5days and switch to toothpaste with anti cavity. Just wondering how someone will go to university for 5yrs and this shitty alum will take over his/her job. Well don't use this alum to cure your toothache if your Rich. Visit ur dentist.. Am only posting this for the poor.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BRJeur-D_W9/
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Came: 9:07pm On Mar 02
Make she use am cure the aging place too.
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by marv1: 9:10pm On Mar 02
Ok o
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:13pm On Mar 02
The remaining alum nkor?
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:14pm On Mar 02
she fit use am tighten her va
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:16pm On Mar 02
d girl mumu, for thinking that d alum will take a dentist's job..
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:17pm On Mar 02
sleeknick:Some people use it to wash the other side. But, it is very bad and can cause vaginal dryness , later in life.
So many ladies have complained to me , about this.
If you have started using it already, stop.
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:18pm On Mar 02
Flexherbal:Which one be the other side?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Pamelayoung: 9:37pm On Mar 02
Those dental procedure dey pain die.
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:45pm On Mar 02
sleeknick:The female private organ.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:48pm On Mar 02
Flexherbal:As in piano get male and female?
Do u mean Toto?
6 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:50pm On Mar 02
I guess she is the only one not seeing her "voluminous" breasts as problem to solve
The aging con make things worse
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:05pm On Mar 02
decatalyst:Time waits for no one.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:07am
Pamelayoung:It is better you see a professional dentist.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 4:45am
What should i say sef
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:20am
WebSurfer:
You can say: lovely !
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by hernandson(m): 7:12am
when I've ingested so much cumaling
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:43am
how's this news?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Mrtolotolo: 9:44am
Mouth odour..
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 9:44am
She don spoil market for Dentist
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Amsonme(m): 9:44am
I hear.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 9:45am
And how does this make Ogbono soup more delicious than Okro soup
#TeamOkroSoup
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by maberry(m): 9:45am
I wish she could sound this reasonable at all times
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Dreyl(m): 9:45am
And this nonsense made frontpage?
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Luukasz: 9:45am
So what is she insinuating, that alum is only for the poor. some folks are just pretentious to live among men.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 9:45am
Pls picture of alum pls... I'll like to be using it for water
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by softMarket(m): 9:46am
G
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:47am
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by MMMscam: 9:47am
Flexherbal:
Taking medical advice from a prostitute is like taking your brain to a roadside mechanic for a surgical operation.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) by addikt(m): 9:48am
sleeknick:
NA TO WASH AREA BRO !!!
