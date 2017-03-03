Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cossy Orjiakor Used N50 Alum To Cure Her Toothache (Photos) (2868 Views)

Although, she is recommending it for only the poor.











cossyojiakorAlum:



Alum ...just 50naira worth of Alum. Almost 24 pieces in this nylon. I used just 2 piece to cure my toothache . wish I have known this earlier. I was scared to visit the dentists. I endured the pain..I tried lots of home remedy ...warm water and salt combo... Etc.. Then my lovely lady neighbor told me to use Alum. Just put powdered Alum close to the tooth repeatedly for 5days and switch to toothpaste with anti cavity. Just wondering how someone will go to university for 5yrs and this shitty alum will take over his/her job. Well don't use this alum to cure your toothache if your Rich. Visit ur dentist.. Am only posting this for the poor.







Make she use am cure the aging place too. 1 Like

Ok o

The remaining alum nkor? 1 Like

she fit use am tighten her va 2 Likes

d girl mumu, for thinking that d alum will take a dentist's job.. 1 Like

sleeknick:

The remaining alum nkor? Some people use it to wash the other side. But, it is very bad and can cause vaginal dryness , later in life.



So many ladies have complained to me , about this.



If you have started using it already, stop. Some people use it to wash the other side. But, it is very bad and can cause vaginal dryness , later in life.So many ladies have complained to me , about this.If you have started using it already, stop. 1 Like

Flexherbal:



Some people use it to wash the other side. But, it is very bad. And can cause vaginal dryness , later in life. Which one be the other side? Which one be the other side?

Those dental procedure dey pain die. 1 Like

sleeknick:



Which one be the other side? The female private organ. The female private organ.

Flexherbal:



The female private organ. As in piano get male and female?



Do u mean Toto? As in piano get male and female?Do u mean Toto? 6 Likes





The aging con make things worse I guess she is the only one not seeing her "voluminous" breasts as problem to solveThe aging con make things worse

decatalyst:

I guess she is the only one not seeing her "voluminous" breasts as problem to solve



The aging con make things worse Time waits for no one. Time waits for no one.

Pamelayoung:

Those dental procedure dey pain die. It is better you see a professional dentist. It is better you see a professional dentist.

What should i say sef

WebSurfer:

What should i say sef

You can say: lovely ! You can say: lovely !

when I've ingested so much cumaling

how's this news?

Mouth odour..

She don spoil market for Dentist

I hear.

And how does this make Ogbono soup more delicious than Okro soup





#TeamOkroSoup

I wish she could sound this reasonable at all times

And this nonsense made frontpage? 1 Like

So what is she insinuating, that alum is only for the poor. some folks are just pretentious to live among men.

Pls picture of alum pls... I'll like to be using it for water

G

Taking medical advice from a prostitute is like taking your brain to a roadside mechanic for a surgical operation. Taking medical advice from a prostitute is like taking your brain to a roadside mechanic for a surgical operation.