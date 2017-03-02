₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by highrise07(m): 9:15pm
The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji All Modu Sheriff has ruled out stepping down as one of the options in the search for political solution to the party’s leadership crisis.
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by xstry(m): 9:18pm
Ali Modu Sherrif has links with Bokoharam and he's the PDP chairman. which makes the PDP bokoharam party
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by cobadit(m): 9:20pm
Step up then....
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by highrise07(m): 9:20pm
stay there, die there and let us rest.
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by Donshegxy10(m): 10:03pm
pdp dead and waiting to be buried.
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by Nempi(m): 10:04pm
xstry:Ewu awusa
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by Fmartin(m): 10:27pm
Sheriff Was On His Own When Wike And Fayose Went and Call Him To Come Nd B Their Chairman.
They Were Looking Fr A Strng Notherner Who Cn pull crowd .
#istandwithsheriff
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by yarimo(m): 10:40pm
SHERIF you have spoken, lobatan
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by babyfaceafrica: 10:50pm
Nice one
|Re: PDP Crisis: I Won’t Step Down, Says Sheriff by Mopolchi: 11:11pm
PDP has suffered greatly in this man's hand. A strong s**t that wounds the anus.
