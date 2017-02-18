₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Afro3: 10:35pm On Mar 02
Senator Obafemi Ojudu-Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters hosted the Queen of Aso Nigeria crew in Abuja today the crew includes the reigning Queen of Aso World 2017(Queen Nancy Inyama),Queen Linda Onwordi(Queen of Aso Tourism 2016),Amb Desmond Agboola(President/CEO) and the able Brand Manager Agboola Tolu Kingsley
The special Adviser use the courtesy visit to thank the Queen of Aso Nigeria Organisation for a great initiative to package the KICk AGAINST RAPE Novelty Football Match between Top Beauty Queens and Celebrity Ladies in Nigeria,He said RAPE cases is becoming more rampart in nigeria today and advice the Nigeria police to response promptly and investigate when people report cases of rape to them.
The Novelty Football Match comes up on Saturday 11th March 2017 at Children International School Lekki Lagos State at 3pm prompt .
The event is proudly Supported by Big Church Foundation, Quilox,Studio 24 Nigeria,Aso LABEL and Empress Njamah Foundation
http://www.abujapress.com/2017/03/countdown-presidency-hosts-kick-against.html?m=0
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Afro3: 10:39pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Afro3: 10:52pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Afro3: 10:54pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by carmag(m): 10:57pm On Mar 02
it should be kick against corruption rather
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Afro3: 11:00pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Afro3: 11:03pm On Mar 02
I[b]VY Cypriel of Crown & Glamour TV interviewing of the the celebrity nollywood actress - Maureen Cyril [/b]
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Alasi20(m): 11:19pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by smackimorn(m): 11:20pm On Mar 02
If you don't bleach you won't win
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Arewa12: 11:20pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by oxon(m): 11:20pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Mopolchi: 11:20pm On Mar 02
Hope say dem no go end up with cucumber
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by shams040(m): 11:20pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by IMASTEX: 11:21pm On Mar 02
There is a particular region/religion that needs this awareness more. . .child molestation/rape is something else for them. They can event legalise 2 years of age marriage for female.
Disclaimer: I'm only responsible for what I said and not what you understand.
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by assana: 11:21pm On Mar 02
nice one, oya nau charity begins at home
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 11:22pm On Mar 02
Awon ashana
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Noblesoul123: 11:23pm On Mar 02
Waiting for your cucumber video
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Obinna53: 11:23pm On Mar 02
Those girls Got me distracted from d NEWS,who else?
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by project50(m): 11:25pm On Mar 02
What about when buhari raped his 12 year old wife the present wife.. .the rice woman must have cried that Nite
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Alasi20(m): 11:29pm On Mar 02
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by OmaniPadmeHum: 11:30pm On Mar 02
To kick against rape
Make the penalty severe!
The most important deterrent to crime is the certainty of commensurate and effective punishment to ALL perpetrators.
Remove stigma from rape victims so they can come out and report. So they can get appropriate medical health care and counselling.
Make the society understand that Rape, no matter how we see it SHOULD NEVER be the victims fault!
After all these and more, we can come play football.
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 11:30pm On Mar 02
is that vodka
or a tequila shot
loool
naija people sef
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by slurryeye: 11:43pm On Mar 02
My questions for all these girls
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by smartmey61(m): 11:59pm On Mar 02
THE LADIES FEET AND TOES THO WHY THE FEET DEY DISGRACE THE TOES NA OR NA VICE VASER
|Re: Presidency Hosts Kick Against Rape Team As Novelty Match Holds In Lagos!(photos) by aktolly54(m): 12:20am
