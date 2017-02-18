



The special Adviser use the courtesy visit to thank the Queen of Aso Nigeria Organisation for a great initiative to package the KICk AGAINST RAPE Novelty Football Match between Top Beauty Queens and Celebrity Ladies in Nigeria,He said RAPE cases is becoming more rampart in nigeria today and advice the Nigeria police to response promptly and investigate when people report cases of rape to them.



The Novelty Football Match comes up on Saturday 11th March 2017 at Children International School Lekki Lagos State at 3pm prompt .



The event is proudly Supported by Big Church Foundation, Quilox,Studio 24 Nigeria,Aso LABEL and Empress Njamah Foundation‎



