2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts

2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts

2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by gidimasters(m): 2:26am
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a full service banking group, passionate about growing a world class financial services group focused on value adding strategies and processes through professionalism and excellent operating standards.

There exists unique employment opportunity for intelligent and business minded Nigerian graduates both at home and Diaspora who are keen on growing in a banking career, to fill the position below at First City Monument Bank (FCMB):


Job Title: Graduate Analysts - Investment Banking
Location: Nigeria
Requirements
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Analysts with 1-2 years experience in investment banking.
Role is to build models and work on pitches, IMs and teasers.


How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV's to: uzo.ekwue@fcmb.com

FCMB VACANCY

Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by Tekecoms1(m): 9:12am
I can't remember the last time I applied for a job let alone go for a job interview but I wish everyone applying a successful hunt.

Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by Sambest2(m): 9:12am
Make I come apply

But wetin "Analysts with 1-2 years experience in investment banking." dey do there .

On this "Role is to build models and work on pitches, IMs and teasers." I can learn on-the-job.

Modify: I no apply again. I'm expecting a disclaimer from FCMB on this just like UBA, they always come up with disclaimer even when the email address shows its valid and that of a staff.
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by anytexy: 9:12am
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by Oladelson(m): 9:13am
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by Austin4lif: 9:14am
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by Chenfu1960: 9:15am
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by akanbiaa(m): 9:16am
AGE requirements?
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by Franchise21(m): 9:16am
Banks recruiting anyhow nw
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by ozuru(m): 9:18am
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by butanep(m): 9:22am
The same banks that sacking workers recruit everyday...I really don't understand.


Do you mean they used their staff for a certain period and later dump them for a new set of people or they are expanding daily.


For those interested in bank jobs... it's not my spec...
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by castel428: 9:23am
age limit? Hope it wont be below 25
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by GreenMavro: 9:24am
i will apply when PMB comes back from London grin grin grin


I want bet analyst position jor angry angry

Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by casttlebarbz(m): 9:37am
entry level and asking of 1-2years experience continue
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by jericco1(m): 9:39am
A clear opportunity
Re: 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts by sarah1212: 9:40am
Lol bet analyst...

