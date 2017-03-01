Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / 2017 First City Monument Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Graduate Analysts (3333 Views)

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a full service banking group, passionate about growing a world class financial services group focused on value adding strategies and processes through professionalism and excellent operating standards.



There exists unique employment opportunity for intelligent and business minded Nigerian graduates both at home and Diaspora who are keen on growing in a banking career, to fill the position below at First City Monument Bank (FCMB):





Job Title: Graduate Analysts - Investment Banking

Location: Nigeria

Requirements

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Analysts with 1-2 years experience in investment banking.

Role is to build models and work on pitches, IMs and teasers.





How to Apply



Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV's to: uzo.ekwue@fcmb.com



I can't remember the last time I applied for a job let alone go for a job interview but I wish everyone applying a successful hunt. 3 Likes 1 Share





But wetin "Analysts with 1-2 years experience in investment banking." dey do there .



On this "Role is to build models and work on pitches, IMs and teasers." I can learn on-the-job.



Modify: I no apply again. I'm expecting a disclaimer from FCMB on this just like UBA, they always come up with disclaimer even when the email address shows its valid and that of a staff. Make I come applyBut wetin "Analysts with 1-2 years experience in investment banking." dey do thereOn this "Role is to build models and work on pitches, IMs and teasers." I can learn on-the-job.Modify: I no apply again. I'm expecting a disclaimer from FCMB on this just like UBA, they always come up with disclaimer even when the email address shows its valid and that of a staff.

AGE requirements?

Banks recruiting anyhow nw

The same banks that sacking workers recruit everyday...I really don't understand.





Do you mean they used their staff for a certain period and later dump them for a new set of people or they are expanding daily.





For those interested in bank jobs... it's not my spec...

age limit? Hope it wont be below 25







I want bet analyst position jor i will apply when PMB comes back from LondonI want bet analyst position jor

entry level and asking of 1-2years experience continue

A clear opportunity





