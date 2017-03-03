Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account (3060 Views)

Hi Guys,



I have a very serious issue regarding a fraudulent transaction that occurred on my account in the first week of Feb. this year 2017. I got an alert early that morning that a new beneficiary has been set up on my account and the next alert came in almost immediately saying total of one million naira has been transferred from my account to the beneficiary account. I quickly rushed to the nearest gtb branch and complained.



Fortunately, the transfer was made to a gtb account and so they were able to freeze the account. After all questioning as to if I knew the beneficiary and if I made the transfer, they eventually told me to get a bank order to enable them reverse the transfer.



I quickly sent an email to my account officers to intimate them about the situation while I get the bank order to which they responded that they will do the needful when I get the bank order. I employed the service of a lawyer who was able to get the court order on Friday 17th Feb and subsequently submitted the court order at the head office Lagos the following week.



I waited for about 4days for the reversal but nothing happened. I followed it by sending a mail to my account officer who claimed that they are still awaiting the court order. I responded by saying the court order has been submitted to the head office already and that he should check but up till now he never responded back. Another copy of the court was then submitted again to the head office 3days ago but nothing has happened since.



I have read some thread regarding similar case on nairaland and I am coming to the conclusion that I may have to escalate this issue to cbn but I do not know the appropriate email address. Please, I ask concerned one here on nairaland to help me on this case.



A whole 1m?gtb should do the needful fast

all u need to do is to share it vigorously on all social media especially twitter and get as many retweet as possible and watch them repay u in no time. if possible place a facebook ad as regard ur problem.

SUPERPACK:

all u need to do is to share it vigorously on all social media especially twitter and get as many retweet as possible and watch them repay u in no time. if possible place a facebook ad as regard ur problem.

Unfortunately, I do not know how to use twitter.

I'm sure the bank know what is going on these banks are full of fraudsters

Threaten to sue. Perhaps, that'll help. Or you can involve the police. I dunno though.

Nmercy:

Hi Guys,



I am going through this same issue. Mine was on the 1st of March. Few days ago. Please can we link up and see how to fight this. I will send you a PM. Kindly reply.

Nmercy:

Hi Guys,



My account was almost cleared. I saw the alerts and called in immediately and the account was blocked. But before then quite a huge sum has gone out of the account to another GTBANK account. This is why I'm surprised. Please reply my pm let's team up and see how to get our money back. It's too painful. I think Gtbank is under cyberattack.

Nmercy:





bt u kwn a friend that knows how to use it. just tell the person to help you.

Team16:





I have tried replying your PM but it kept bouncing back

Team16:





I am going through this same issue. Mine was on the 1st of March. Few days ago. Please can we link up and see how to fight this. I will send you a PM. Kindly reply.

I have tried replying your pm but it kept bouncing

Nmercy:





I have tried replying your pm but it kept bouncing

Let me have your email address.

never share your internet banking details with anyone una no go hear. am sure you fell prey to one of this "your card have been deactivated scam"

Nmercy:

Hi Guys,



GTB may not be able to refund u why?



You have been defrauded and it may be due to your own fault





softboiy:

never share your internet banking details with anyone una no go hear. am sure you fell prey to one of this "your card have been deactivated scam"

True. But you need a token to complete transactions. What is the explanation behind that?

I'm interested in this. What happens when you flag a fraudulent payment?

Nmercy:

Hi Guys,



What I can deduce from this is that there is a communication gap between the Head office and the branch where your account is domiciled.



What I can deduce from this is that there is a communication gap between the Head office and the branch where your account is domiciled.I advice you also send a copy to the branch you opened the account.

I don't trust banks this days.....

GT Bank na big fraud, since the time one dude posted for nairaland that money was stolen out of his account, I emptied my Gt bank account the next day & left only 3k inside

You need to open a new twitter account asap. Sharing it on Twitter will make them respond to u rapidly.



Drop ur handle after opening. I will do my best to help you RT all tweets! If you don't know how to make twitter treads, I will be willing to help!!



1M in this period of Recession.. They won't send u back to your village empty handed!!

Amen!!