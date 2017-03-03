₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Nmercy: 5:41am
Hi Guys,
I have a very serious issue regarding a fraudulent transaction that occurred on my account in the first week of Feb. this year 2017. I got an alert early that morning that a new beneficiary has been set up on my account and the next alert came in almost immediately saying total of one million naira has been transferred from my account to the beneficiary account. I quickly rushed to the nearest gtb branch and complained.
Fortunately, the transfer was made to a gtb account and so they were able to freeze the account. After all questioning as to if I knew the beneficiary and if I made the transfer, they eventually told me to get a bank order to enable them reverse the transfer.
I quickly sent an email to my account officers to intimate them about the situation while I get the bank order to which they responded that they will do the needful when I get the bank order. I employed the service of a lawyer who was able to get the court order on Friday 17th Feb and subsequently submitted the court order at the head office Lagos the following week.
I waited for about 4days for the reversal but nothing happened. I followed it by sending a mail to my account officer who claimed that they are still awaiting the court order. I responded by saying the court order has been submitted to the head office already and that he should check but up till now he never responded back. Another copy of the court was then submitted again to the head office 3days ago but nothing has happened since.
I have read some thread regarding similar case on nairaland and I am coming to the conclusion that I may have to escalate this issue to cbn but I do not know the appropriate email address. Please, I ask concerned one here on nairaland to help me on this case.
thanks
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by seunlayi(m): 5:57am
A whole 1m?gtb should do the needful fast
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by SUPERPACK: 6:21am
all u need to do is to share it vigorously on all social media especially twitter and get as many retweet as possible and watch them repay u in no time. if possible place a facebook ad as regard ur problem.
.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Nmercy: 6:38am
SUPERPACK:
Unfortunately, I do not know how to use twitter.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by excellent2013(m): 6:50am
I'm sure the bank know what is going on these banks are full of fraudsters
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by iPrevail(m): 6:51am
Threaten to sue. Perhaps, that'll help. Or you can involve the police. I dunno though.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Team16(m): 7:17am
Nmercy:
I am going through this same issue. Mine was on the 1st of March. Few days ago. Please can we link up and see how to fight this. I will send you a PM. Kindly reply.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Team16(m): 7:22am
Nmercy:
My account was almost cleared. I saw the alerts and called in immediately and the account was blocked. But before then quite a huge sum has gone out of the account to another GTBANK account. This is why I'm surprised. Please reply my pm let's team up and see how to get our money back. It's too painful. I think Gtbank is under cyberattack.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Team16(m): 7:24am
Cc lala.
Cc seun. Please help us move this to front page. Our Gtbank account is under attack.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by SUPERPACK: 7:41am
Nmercy:bt u kwn a friend that knows how to use it. just tell the person to help you.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Nmercy: 12:26pm
Team16:I have tried replying your PM but it kept bouncing back
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Nmercy: 12:28pm
Team16:
I have tried replying your pm but it kept bouncing
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Team16(m): 12:34pm
Nmercy:
Let me have your email address.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Team16(m): 12:36pm
Cc seun
Cc lalastical
Please help us move this to the front page. Thanks.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Team16(m): 12:43pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique.
Please help us. A lot of money is involved here. Thanks
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by softboiy: 12:44pm
never share your internet banking details with anyone una no go hear. am sure you fell prey to one of this "your card have been deactivated scam"
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by wagzyl: 1:00pm
Nmercy:
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Kennyodinye: 1:01pm
I Swear I Dont Give A Bleep
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by unclezuma: 1:01pm
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by tgmservice: 1:02pm
GTB may not be able to refund u why?
You have been defrauded and it may be due to your own fault
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by youngelder(m): 1:02pm
save for bank... wahala
save for house...person go tif am
dig ground.. termite go chop am
WETIN SEF?
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by InsanePsycho(m): 1:03pm
softboiy:
True. But you need a token to complete transactions. What is the explanation behind that?
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by jayriginal: 1:03pm
I'm interested in this. What happens when you flag a fraudulent payment?
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Sambest2(m): 1:03pm
Nmercy:
What I can deduce from this is that there is a communication gap between the Head office and the branch where your account is domiciled.
I advice you also send a copy to the branch you opened the account.
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Papiikush: 1:04pm
Reporting on nairaland will solve your case?
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Goldenheart(m): 1:04pm
I don't trust banks this days.....
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Jiang: 1:04pm
GT Bank na big fraud, since the time one dude posted for nairaland that money was stolen out of his account, I emptied my Gt bank account the next day & left only 3k inside
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by OLUWAFUNMISE(f): 1:04pm
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Dinocarex(m): 1:05pm
You need to open a new twitter account asap. Sharing it on Twitter will make them respond to u rapidly.
Drop ur handle after opening. I will do my best to help you RT all tweets! If you don't know how to make twitter treads, I will be willing to help!!
1M in this period of Recession.. They won't send u back to your village empty handed!!
Amen!!
|Re: GTBank Has Refused To Reverse A Fraudulent Transaction Made On My Account by Clone2020(m): 1:06pm
Run from GTB.
