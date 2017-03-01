Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Victims Of Ponzi Schemes Are Driven By Greed And Laziness (845 Views)

Why Ponzi Scheme Victims Are Driven By Greed

Normally, as an investor, before you put your money into any business, you should do some research. Just head over to Google and type the phrase "Ponzi scheme". The Wikipedia definition is glaring and give a whole picture of what the scheme is all about. Except: "Ponzi scheme is a form of fraud in which belief in the success of a non-existent enterprise is fostered by the payment of quick returns to the first investors from money invested by later investors." It is referred to as "a classic Ponzi scheme built on treachery and lies".







Initially the promoter will pay out high returns to attract more investors, and to lure current investors into putting in additional money. Other investors begin to participate, leading to a cascade effect. The "return" to the initial investors is paid out of the investments of new entrants, rather than solely from profits.



Often the high returns encourage investors to leave their money in the scheme, with the result that the promoter does not have to pay out very much to investors; he simply has to send them statements showing how much they have earned. This maintains the deception that the scheme is an investment with high returns.



Ponzi schemes rely on new investors to pay existing investors which make them ultimately unreliable since it cannot continue attracting new investors forever in the required numbers and rates (numbers which actually escalate at exponential rates with every new level of recruitment). Even if the whole population gets recruited (impossible as some are unwilling and some will even actively resist it and convince others not to join, just as its impossible for everyone to join a political party and there is always an opposition), this shows there is a limit beyond which no further recruitment is possible or recruitment begins to slow down sharply enough to cripple the scheme's paying ability. Therefore the scheme is ultimately doomed to fail and it is only a matter of when, not if.



MMM Case Study

МММ was a Russian company that perpetrated one of the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, in the 1990s. By different estimates from 5 to 40 million people lost up to $10 billion. The exact figures are not known even to the founders. In 2011, MMM re-opened as "MMM Global" with up to 110 subsidiaries per country, it became widely popular in various African countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Kenya.



The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has said that an ‎estimated three million Nigerians lost N18 billion in the MavrodiMundial Movement, MMM, ponzi scheme.



Over three million Nigerians were participating in MMM (A.K.A. Mugu, Mowo wa, Ma lo) before December 2016 when organizers suspended payment to investors due to its system “experiencing heavy workload.”



By the time the scheme returned in January, few new investors joined and the millions waiting for their payments were left disappointed with majority never paid.



At the 38th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Thursday, Mr. Ibrahim noted that despite repeated warnings by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and other agencies like the anti-graft EFCC, Nigerians still patronized the ponzi scheme.



When you are presented with this type of facts and you still go ahead to invest your money, what would have been the drive if not greed?



Why Ponzi Scheme Victims Are Driven By Laziness

Ponzi Scheme like direct sales depends on the ability of members to recruit new investors. While direct sales involves some level of selling, ponzi scheme does not. The idea of just put in your money and 'no work is involved' is what attracted many lazy people to the scheme. If you present the direct sales business opportunity to most of these persons, they will not want to be part of it because it involve some level of hard work.



Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to consumers away from a fixed retail location. ... Modern direct selling includes sales made through the party plan, one-on-one demonstrations, and other personal contact arrangements as well as internet sales. Direct selling consists of two main business models: single-level marketing, in which a direct seller makes money by buying products from a parent organization and selling them directly to customers, and multi-level marketing (also known as network marketing or person-to-person marketing), in which the direct seller may earn money from both direct sales to customers and by sponsoring new direct sellers and potentially earning a commission from their efforts.



I wrote an article Top 10 Factors to Choose a Great Network Marketing Opportunity in Nigeria before. One of the points I raised there to look out for is Does the network marketing company offer products or services that are unique? Ponzi scheme does not have any product to sell hence the scheme is bound to fail. History has taught us from time to time that any investment business that rely only on new investors to survive without products can not stand the test of time. But because many people are looking for the lazy root, they still fall victims of these schemes. That is why, many of the scheme members target their family and friends for recruitment.



Besides, in recent times, I have been receiving a lot of offers from Nigerians who want to design ponzi scheme sites. When I look at these individuals they don't have any direction or purpose, they just want to use the system to siphoned money. Of course my agency does not design any site intended for fraud purpose. So, most of the victims are driven by laziness.



Final Thought

I may be tempted to sympathize with those who are caught unaware due to lack of experience or trust in the referee but I don't feel sorry for the victims because they were driven by greed and laziness. Present them with opportunity they need to work on, they will back off. So, over to you, do you agree with me that Ponzi scheme victims are driven by greed and laziness?



Op your problem is stingyness and lack of proper orientation on the topic u are writing about.Mutual Aid isn't a Ponzi Scheme as the media make u believe.Mutual Aid can survive evn without new memebers as lond as the old memebers are interested in the scheme,it is sustainable as long as the rules guiding every of the platforms are well tightened.It is a transaction that everybody gain and no loser if the platform is well guided.

It is not laziness like u claim but innovation and financial inteligence born out of high level calculation that u must not sweat to make money but putting ur resources to work for u.if mutual aid is Ponzi,then Co-operative society is also Ponzi 3 Likes

Pierocash:

Op your problem is stingyness and lack of proper orientation on the topic u are writing about.Mutual Aid isn't a Ponzi Scheme as the media make u believe.Mutual Aid can survive evn without new memebers as lond as the old memebers are interested in the scheme,it is sustainable as long as the rules guiding every of the platforms are well tightened.It is a transaction that everybody gain and no loser if the platform is well guided.

It is not laziness like u claim but innovation and financial inteligence born out of high level calculation that u must not sweat to make money but putting ur resources to work for u.if mutual aid is Ponzi,then Co-operative society is also Ponzi

It's good you color it mutual aid. Ponzi schemes sometimes commence operations as legitimate investment vehicles, such as hedge funds. For example, a hedge fund can degenerate into a Ponzi scheme if it unexpectedly loses money (or simply fails to legitimately earn the returns promised and/or thought to be expected) and if the promoters, instead of admitting their failure to meet expectations, fabricate false returns and (if necessary) produce fraudulent audit reports.



When a Ponzi scheme is not stopped by the authorities, it sooner or later falls apart for one of the following reasons:

1. The promoter vanishes, taking all the remaining investment money.

2. Since the scheme requires a continual stream of investments to fund higher returns, once investment slows down, the scheme collapses as the promoter starts having problems paying the promised returns (the higher the returns, the greater the risk of the Ponzi scheme collapsing). 3. Such liquidity crises often trigger panics, as more people start asking for their money, similar to a bank run.

External market forces, such as a sharp decline in the economy, cause many investors to withdraw part or all of their funds.



Now comparing it with a co-operative society is wrong. A co-op is "a jointly owned enterprise engaging in the production or distribution of goods or the supplying of services, operated by its members for their mutual benefit, typically organized by consumers or farmers." Cooperative businesses are typically more economically resilient than many other forms of enterprise, with twice the number of co-operatives (80%) surviving their first five years compared with other business ownership models (41%). Cooperatives frequently have social goals which they aim to accomplish by investing a proportion of trading profits back into their communities. As an example of this, in 2013, retail co-operatives in the UK invested 6.9% of their pre-tax profits in the communities in which they trade as compared with 2.4% for other rival supermarkets. In co-op, there is reliable source of income and part of the return is what is used to finance the co-op.



If you check my write-up, I mentioned that History has taught us from time to time that any investment business that rely only on new investors to survive without products can not stand the test of time. It's good you color it mutual aid. Ponzi schemes sometimes commence operations as legitimate investment vehicles, such as hedge funds. For example, a hedge fund can degenerate into a Ponzi scheme if it unexpectedly loses money (or simply fails to legitimately earn the returns promised and/or thought to be expected) and if the promoters, instead of admitting their failure to meet expectations, fabricate false returns and (if necessary) produce fraudulent audit reports.When a Ponzi scheme is not stopped by the authorities, it sooner or later falls apart for one of the following reasons:1. The promoter vanishes, taking all the remaining investment money.2. Since the scheme requires a continual stream of investments to fund higher returns, once investment slows down, the scheme collapses as the promoter starts having problems paying the promised returns (the higher the returns, the greater the risk of the Ponzi scheme collapsing). 3. Such liquidity crises often trigger panics, as more people start asking for their money, similar to a bank run.External market forces, such as a sharp decline in the economy, cause many investors to withdraw part or all of their funds.Now comparing it with a co-operative society is wrong. A co-op is "a jointly owned enterprise engaging in the production or distribution of goods or the supplying of services, operated by its members for their mutual benefit, typically organized by consumers or farmers." Cooperative businesses are typically more economically resilient than many other forms of enterprise, with twice the number of co-operatives (80%) surviving their first five years compared with other business ownership models (41%). Cooperatives frequently have social goals which they aim to accomplish by investing a proportion of trading profits back into their communities. As an example of this, in 2013, retail co-operatives in the UK invested 6.9% of their pre-tax profits in the communities in which they trade as compared with 2.4% for other rival supermarkets. In co-op, there is reliable source of income and part of the return is what is used to finance the co-op.If you check my write-up, I mentioned that History has taught us from time to time that any investment business that rely only on new investors to survive without products can not stand the test of time.

It's good you color it mutual aid. Ponzi schemes sometimes commence operations as legitimate investment vehicles, such as hedge funds. For example, a hedge fund can degenerate into a Ponzi scheme if it unexpectedly loses money (or simply fails to legitimately earn the returns promised and/or thought to be expected) and if the promoters, instead of admitting their failure to meet expectations, fabricate false returns and (if necessary) produce fraudulent audit reports.



When a Ponzi scheme is not stopped by the authorities, it sooner or later falls apart for one of the following reasons:

1. The promoter vanishes, taking all the remaining investment money.

2. Since the scheme requires a continual stream of investments to fund higher returns, once investment slows down, the scheme collapses as the promoter starts having problems paying the promised returns (the higher the returns, the greater the risk of the Ponzi scheme collapsing). 3. Such liquidity crises often trigger panics, as more people start asking for their money, similar to a bank run.

External market forces, such as a sharp decline in the economy, cause many investors to withdraw part or all of their funds.



Now comparing it with a co-operative society is wrong. A co-op is "a jointly owned enterprise engaging in the production or distribution of goods or the supplying of services, operated by its members for their mutual benefit, typically organized by consumers or farmers." Cooperative businesses are typically more economically resilient than many other forms of enterprise, with twice the number of co-operatives (80%) surviving their first five years compared with other business ownership models (41%). Cooperatives frequently have social goals which they aim to accomplish by investing a proportion of trading profits back into their communities. As an example of this, in 2013, retail co-operatives in the UK invested 6.9% of their pre-tax profits in the communities in which they trade as compared with 2.4% for other rival supermarkets. In co-op, there is reliable source of income and part of the return is what is used to finance the co-op.



If you check my write-up, I mentioned that History has taught us from time to time that any investment business that rely only on new investors to survive without products can not stand the test of time. u have well spoken,the money made from Mutual Aid is been also invested by members which keeps them returning part of the money into the system.Like i said,mutual aid can survive without new members,old members can sustain the system without the input of new members which is nothing diffrent from co-operative.It is ur turn today,it will be the turn of another tommorw,that is how the liquidity continues.The risk of Mutual aid,is nothing diffrent from any other business u see around too,a business not well managed will colapse that doesn't make it ponzi.My money is still hanging in one of those co-operatives for the past 4 yrs now{350k}Does that make co-operative Ponzi? u have well spoken,the money made from Mutual Aid is been also invested by members which keeps them returning part of the money into the system.Like i said,mutual aid can survive without new members,old members can sustain the system without the input of new members which is nothing diffrent from co-operative.It is ur turn today,it will be the turn of another tommorw,that is how the liquidity continues.The risk of Mutual aid,is nothing diffrent from any other business u see around too,a business not well managed will colapse that doesn't make it ponzi.My money is still hanging in one of those co-operatives for the past 4 yrs now{350k}Does that make co-operative Ponzi?

The problem with Ponzi scheme or 'Mutual aid' is the source of the investment. We have read a lot of stories on the internet take for instance the MMM scheme. Many students used there school fees, pastors use their ministry money, people borrow money to join, other use money entrusted to them. The list is endless. Now tell me, do you think these people when they get their investment back (if they do), will re-invest? They, won't because the money was initially meant for another purpose. So, it is more like 'get in' and 'get out' quick.



Don't get me wrong, I am not trying to discredit people for being innovative, I am only emphasizing a universal truth.

MMM comes to mind

You are not far from the truth...



Anyway let them Remember this; It is not enough to earn & carry about a certificate! That's phase 1. Life is about relevance & providing solutions. Someone right now somewhere is looking for someone who can do something for him/her & get paid! Opportunity Meets with preparation! Is your worth only in that paper certificate even though you hardly have a REAL skill? Therefore; EACH DAY , LET YOUR CAPITAL BE YOUR KNOWLEDGE, SKILL & BARE HANDS!



Don't wait in perpetuity for job invitations after applying! March is here already! The thief you harbour is PROCRASTINATION! Therefore don't wait until the whole year runs out!



Great dreamers don't stay idle at home. They take steps!

CellTabRepairs:

You are not far from the truth...



Anyway let them Remember this; It is not enough to earn & carry about a certificate! That's phase 1. Life is about relevance & providing solutions. Someone right now somewhere is looking for someone who can do something for him/her & get paid! Opportunity Meets with preparation! Is your worth only in that paper certificate even though you hardly have a REAL skill? Therefore; EACH DAY , LET YOUR CAPITAL BE YOUR KNOWLEDGE, SKILL & BARE HANDS!



Don't wait in perpetuity for job invitations after applying! March is here already! The thief you harbour is PROCRASTINATION! Therefore don't wait until the whole year runs out!



Great dreamers don't stay idle at home. They take steps! You are on point just like I use to say, I will prepare myself and look for my opportunity. You are on point just like I use to say, I will prepare myself and look for my opportunity.

Op you are right.... its unfortunate I fell a victim, money wey don reach me build house buy car!





MMM o....see what uve don to me, my brokiness o, is back again, I tot it was gone before!

I don't really think so,

majority of participants are working class people but are looking for other ways to augment their income which wouldnt require much of their time in this difficulty enonomy does that make them lazy and greedy?

I rather you call them risk takers





Whether those above like it or not, the op has a point.





Peer to peer schemes are fraudulent. The last ones to join eventually lose.



Let's be careful Whether those above like it or not, the op has a point.Peer to peer schemes are fraudulent. The last ones to join eventually lose.Let's be careful

its really appalling that despite MMM debacle,participation on Ponzi schemes by nigerians has increased uncontrollably

Hello all if your money is in Twin..Kas forget it...Your money is gone!!! Pls don't invest in Ponzi schemes!!!

MMM is d only scam in Naija that scammed yahoo boys, pastors, efcc staffs, Nepa, Bankers, profs and even police.











Brain pass brain

Whatever amount you may have in your mavro account is equivalent to what you own in the dream. You may have billions in your dream, but since you can't spend a dime in it in real life , you have nothing.

Truth is bitter. Op u are very right!