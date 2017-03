Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / If You Could Try Out Any Job For One Week, What Job Would You Choose To Try? (950 Views)

His Pastor Prayed For A Miraculous Job For Him But Now He Is Advising Otherwise / Should I Quit My Present Job For A Federal Government Job? / What Is The Most Suitable Job For A Married Woman With Kids? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

pornographic actor 2 Likes

Lol..........

Preek job

I'd be a surgeon or a crazy scientist

Hmmmm

Gigolo

Music

president of the country 2 Likes

politician

AceMarlin:

pornographic actor it seems you know what's on my mind. Porn actor or gynaecologist (that's checking out women's.. ...) it seems you know what's on my mind. Porn actor or gynaecologist (that's checking out women's.. ...) 1 Like

I will be an administrator

Rita Dominic's job...

Soilder Make I Beat Person Small

Yahoo Yahoo

I'd love to be Nicola Tesla, Marie curie, Albert Einstein or Thomas Edison.

AceMarlin:

pornographic actor Hmmmm! Hmmmm!

THE WORLD'S PRESIDENT

Ehm ehm

Interstate Driver

Traffic warden

travel to space

Senior Special adviser to President Buhari on media affairs

Sugar son

sobmos:

I'd love to be Nicola Tesla, Marie curie, Albert Einstein or Thomas Edison.

I thought we're talking about jobs I thought we're talking about jobs

Commander In Chief

POTUS.........................President of The United State of America

PILOT



Or probably an architect in Dubai CEO MicrosoftOr probably an architect in Dubai

mo fe sashe ... walahitalhi

Horse Rider/Exerciser